PEABODY – On Sunday afternoon, both the Wilmington/North Reading co-op girls and boys swim-and-dive teams opened their seasons with a meet against the co-op team of Lynnfield/Wakefield held at the Peabody YMCA. The W-NR girls came away with a 91-81 win and the L-W boys came away with a 92-78 victory.
“Captain Ethan Ryan will lead the way (for us this season),” said head coach Sue Hunter. “On the boys side with Dat Tran and Spencer Bagtaz lending full support and a group of sprinters racing each other and opponents for key relay spots
“On the girls side Captain Maddie Koenig has returned to winning form with senior Gillian Kane turning it up with great swims on Sunday.”
Starting with the girls meet, the team had four first place, including three coming in individual events. North Reading High senior Maddie Koenig took the 50-free at 27.07 and the 100-backstroke at 1:07.85. She was also a part of the winning 400-meter freestyle relay along with Ella Dang, Lindsay Kane and Lauren Feffer, as they had a combined time of 4:24.68, which qualified them for the sectional meet. Kane was the other individual winner as she took the 100-freestyle at a time of 1:05.40.
The same four girls who won the 400-free relay, also took second in the 200-medley relay with a state qualifying time of 2:08.39.
Besides that, Dang was second in the 200-IM (2:54.84) and third in the 100-free (1:00.43), Kane was second in the 50-free (28.81) and Feffer picked up a second place in the 500-free (7:14.93) and a third place in the 50-free (29.26).
Priscilla Vo had a very busy day. She was second in the 100-butterfly (1:24.48) and fourth in the 100-breaststroke (1:36.34) and she was also a part of two scoring relay teams. The 200-freestyle team of Vo, Julia Kane, Rachel Reppucci and Gillian Kane finished second at 2:17.36, and then the 200-medley team of Shae Fitzgerald, Elise Higgins, Vo and Julia Kane were third at 2:32.59.
Julia Kane also added a fourth place finish in the 100-free at 1:22.00, Repucci was third in the 200-free at 2:53.30 and then she joined Gillian Kane, Shae Fitzgerald and Cassie Tibbetts to finish second in the 400-freestyle relay. Tibbetts was also second in the 200-free at 2:38.92 and third in the 500-free at 7:28.74, while picking up thirds were Gillian Kane in the 100-butterfly at 1:29.93 and Fitzgerald in the 100-backstroke at 1:29.30.
Rounding out the individual scoring included Emily Cronin with a third in the 200-IM at 3:17.06 and a fourth in the 500-free at 8:30.58, Elise Higgins with a fifth in the 100-breaststroke at 1:42.84 and then Manal Muddani was fifth in the 200-free at 3:05.11.
Finally, the 200-free relay team of Alyssa Stack, Higgins, Muddani and Cronin finished third at a time of 2:19.81.
Turning to the boys team, the duo of Ethan Ryan and Spencer Bagtaz combined for four individual first places, as well as a first and a second place in two relay races. Ryan won the 200-IM at 2:18.18 as well as taking the 100-breaststroke at 1:07.91 and Bagtaz won the 100-backstroke at 1:03.87 and the 100-free at 57.58. The two then joined up with Dat Tran and Ivan Deiko to win the 200-medley relay at a combined time of 1:53.81. Ryan and Bagtaz also joined up with Jonathan Mangano and Dat Tran to take second in the 400-freestyle relay with a time of 4:04.61.
Deiko picked up a second place in the 500-free at 6:22.46 and a sixth in the 100-breaststroke at 1:25.58, and he was also part of the third place 200-free relay team along with Mangano, Tyler Sheehan and Declan Savage as they came in at 1:52.64.
In the 200-free, Savage was fourth at 2:28.39 and was followed by Dylan Tran, who was fifth at 3:00.83 and Vijay Cudia, who was sixth at 3:18.48. In the 50-free, Mangano was fourth at 26.96 and was followed by Sheehan, who was fifth at 27.59 and Manatyvdeas Banevicius, who was sixth at 31.14.
Dylan Tran added a third in the 100-butterfly at 1:13.47, Sheehan was fourth in the 100-free at 1:03.96 and Banevicius was fifth in the 100-free at 1:17.37. Dylan Tran (8:23.13) and Cudia (9:01.72) finished fourth and sixth in the 500-free. In the 100-backstroke, Savage was fourth at 1:12.75 and Mangano was sixth at 1:14.68 and then in the 100-breaststroke, Dat Tran was fourth at 1:16.91 and Deiko was sixth at 1:25.58.
Finally, four relay teams also placed. The 200-medley team of Dylan Tran, Sidd Karani, Aryan Patil and Banevicius were fifth at 2:33.06. In the 200-free relay, the team of Moiad Said, Kelby Chua, Sarthak Tripathi and Dylan Tran were also fifth at 2:44.96.
Finally, in the 400-free relay, the team of Banevicius, Patil, Savage and Sheehan were fourth at 3:58.74 and then Cudia, Tripathi, Chau and Said were sixth at 6:41.69.
Both teams are now off for 17 days before hosting Triton Regional on Wednesday, January 4th at 8:30 pm at the Reading YMCA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.