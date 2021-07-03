NORWELL – The tremendous success of individuals carried through this past week for the Wilmington High School Boys Track-and-Field Team during the two-day All-State Meet held at Norwell High School.
Easily the biggest performance came from senior Sean Riley, who was seeded 13th and came away with an incredible fifth place finish in the entire state with a time of 1:55.99 in the 800-meters.
“Sean Riley ran an amazing race. He was ranked 13th, so he was the number one seed in the slower of the two heats,” said head coach Mike Kinney. “He had hoped to be on the fast heat, but when he found he wasn’t he didn’t let it discourage him. He started the race in second and took the lead at the 200 mark and held it all the way to finish opening up his lead in the last 100 meters.
“He knew what he wanted to do and he executed his race plan perfectly. With his great fitness level he was able to open up his strides and keep his rhythm and form through he finish.”
Riley's time goes down as what's believed to be the fastest in school history, since the standards were changes from yards to meters.
“Sean shattered his personal record and has the fastest day time in school history. It was a phenomenal performance and he is an amazing athlete. Our research has shown that legendary Wildcat Greg Young ran 1:55.5 in the 800 hand time from a dual meet in the early 90’s, but he primarily focused on the 400 for the championships at the state and national races. Sean is such a focused runner and a student of the sport. He put in the work over the summer, dealt with plantar fasciitis in the winter and came on strong at the end of the spring.
“He should do very well at running for UMass Lowell, a Division 1 (college program) and they are very lucky to get him on their team.”
Also breaking a school record was senior Sam Juergens, who placed ninth in the entire state (out of 15 participants) in the pentathlon. He was sixth in the high jump (5-07.75), seventh in the long jump (19-09.50), eighth in the shot put (34-11.75), 11th in the 110-meter hurdles (17.18) and 14th in the 1,500 meters at 5:01.05, which gave him 2,804 total points.
“Sam set the school record in the pentathlon passing Colin Rooney from a few years ago. He scored nearly 200 more points at the All-States from the previous week and improved in four and the five events,” said Kinney. “This record is going to be a tough one to beat. I bet it will stand for quite some time. Sam ended up 27 points shy of the school record at the sectional meet, so he was focused on setting the record, but to do he needed to be flawless. He was pretty cool throughout the whole competition.
“His versatility and his athleticism are the reasons why he has been our leading scorer the last three seasons. He has been so valuable to us and a great leader.”
The third individual to break a school record was Nehemiah Camara in the 110-meter hurdles. He placed 22nd in the entire state with his time of 16.20 seconds, which broke the 2004 mark set by Eric Pelletier of 16.44 seconds.
“After playing football, Nehemiah has only been running hurdles for two months leading up to this competition. He did indoor hurdles as a junior, but really came into his own this spring. He is An enormously talented athlete and a great character guy. He improved every week and I think he should run hurdles in college because his potential is exceptional. He was also just shy of the school record of 16.44, set by Eric Pelletier in 2004 at the sectional meet when he ran 16.47.
“Nehemiah had a great week of practice leading up to he all-states, focusing on his start and acceleration through the first three hurdles. He has been an integral part of our team all season also as member of the 4x100 team,” said the coach.
Senior Isaac Avila wrapped up his phenomenal season as he was 13th in the entire state in the javelin, throwing 148-04.
“Isaac, who has named our team MVP, finished up a great career for us,” said Kinney. “He is an explosive athlete who starting throwing the javelin two months ago. He can do it all, and it looks like he will be joining the UMass Lowell team as a decathlete. He can long jump almost 21 feet, throw the javelin and discus exceptionally well, and has great speed. He has also a member of our successful 4x100. He has been awesome and will be tough to replace.”
Finally, Jeandre Abel finished 25th in the state in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.59 seconds.
“Jeandre ran well, slightly off his personal record,” said Kinney. “He is looking forward to working hard this summer to come back strong next year and lead us and compete in college.”
