WILMINGTON – With all that is going on in the world right now, there are obviously much bigger problems than missing out on the sports we love to watch, we love to play, and we love to cover as sportswriters.
But the fact that there are bigger problems in the world doesn’t make missing out on the spring sports season any less painful for high school and college athletes who have trained relentlessly for the opportunity to play, only to see it taken away this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is especially true of seniors at both the high school and college level, most of whom are missing out on the opportunity to take the field one last time. One such athlete at the local level is Ashley Warren of Wilmington. The senior captain and attack with the Roger Williams Women’s Lacrosse team is not only missing out on her senior season, but it is a senior season that had tremendous promise for both her individually as well as her Roger Williams teammates.
Warren, a 2016 graduate of Wilmington High, and the Hawks were the odds on favorites to take home the Commonwealth Coast Conference title this season after coming up just short last season, falling in overtime in the CCC title game to Endicott. Six of the nine coaches in the CCC picked the Hawks to finish the job this season, but with the season, and all spring collegiate sports now canceled, they will never get the chance to take that next step.
Roger Williams coach Jennifer Fox, who has led the Hawks to the CCC title game in each of her three seasons as head coach, only to come up short each time to Endicott, felt the pain of missing out along with her players.
“For Ashley and really for the entire senior class it has been very tough. They really bought into the program and were ready for a great senior season. Ashley was one of the players who really led her group to put in the extra effort. She leads by example, and she has really helped take this program from one level to another,” Fox said. “I can’t even put into words how tough it must be. They put in the work over the summer, and played in scrimmages and fall ball and everything, and then to not be able to play, it must be so tough.”
Warren knows there were no guarantees that she and the Hawks would get that final win and take home the title this time around, but she would have love to have had the opportunity to let the season play out and see where they ended up.
Warren had two goals and an assist in the 11-10 championship game loss, and a goal and two assists in the 16-14 semifinal win over the University of New England, including assisting on what would prove to be the game winner, giving RW a 15-14 lead with 3:07 left in the game. Obviously, however, it was not quite enough.
“We were ranked number one in the preseason poll, so for us that was huge. We were super excited for the season, so that has been very tough. It was great to see all of the coaches believe in us like that, and we would have liked to be able to prove them right,” Warren said. “We definitely had some motivation to come back and win the championship this year.”
Warren herself was also coming a tremendous season last year, having scored 37 goals and adding 27 assists for a total of 64 points in 19 games last season, placing her second on the team in goals and points and first in assists. The season was especially impressive following a disappointing sophomore season. She had scored 13 goals and added 22 assists in 17 games as a freshman, before slumping to seven goals and eight assists in 14 games as a sophomore.
“I went through kind of a sophomore slump, but I came in junior year determined to be more of a leader and a better player,” Warren said. “I put in a lot of work off the field with going to the gym and things like that and that definitely helped.”
Fox was not surprised to see Warren come back the way she did. She may have slumped in her sophomore season, but it was certainly not due to lack of effort, and effort that Fox has seen from the moment she took over as coach.
“I have been her coach for three years, and every single year she has put in the time to improve her game,” Fox said. “She is the type of kid who focuses on what she needs to do to in order to help the team.”
But it is not just Warren’s effort that has impressed Fox during the course of her career. She is also a supremely talented player that has made the most of her ability.
“Ashley is a true shooter. She is shifty and she is quick. She has a nose for the cage, but she is a very selfless player,” Fox said. “She looks for the assist, but she can also put the ball in the net. She was our only senior attack, so a lot of the freshmen were really looking to her this season.”
Warren’s talent was on full display while at Wilmington High, where she was a four-year letter winner on the lacrosse team, while also playing three years on the soccer team. Warren was the lacrosse team MVP and leading scorer in junior year, and was elected to the Lowell Sun All-Star team in her junior and senior seasons for lacrosse, while being selected to the Middlesex League All-Star team in her senior year.
But even with all that talent, it took some time for her to believe she could get the job done on the collegiate level. She has obviously proven that she has what it takes, and prior to the cancellation of the season, she was doing her best to pass her experience on to her younger teammates.”
“When you leave high school, you feel like you are a really good player, but then you get to college and you realize that everybody was the same as you in high school, or even better,” Warren said. “I had never considered myself a leader before, but I definitely feel like I have grown into that. I try to be encouraging to the freshman and the new players, trying to reassure them that they can do this. I think that is very important.”
It is that kind of leadership and attitude that has helped both Warren and the Hawks be so successful throughout her career. In fact, when asked why her team has had so much success over the years, she did not hesitate in her answer.
“Honestly, I think it our bond and how close we are on and off the field. Our team dynamic just translated really well. I think that it is really important to have that connection off the field,” Warren said. “Coach Fox has done a great job with us with a lot of team building activities, pasta dinners and things like that. A strong team bond goes a long way towards making you successful.”
And while that team bonding is what Warren misses most in this lost season, even more so than missing out on games, she has another great team at home to help her through the semester, and that is her family, starting with her parents Sheryl and Marc.
“My parents have always been my biggest supporters. Seeing how hard they took it when we were forced to miss the season made me realize once again how much they care. I have been going through a lot of highs and lows with this, and it Is great to know that I have them. My mom is always checking in with me to see how I am doing, so that makes a big difference.”
Warren is a communication/media studies major, and she would like to go into journalism or perhaps get her master’s degree in journalism. She has put her plans on hold for the moment, given the current situation, but Fox has little doubt that whichever path Warren chooses she will make the most of it.
“I feel like she can be successful in anything she does,” Fox said. “I could see her coaching, or staying involved in the sport in some way. Not only is she an awesome lacrosse player, she is an awesome person. She is super humble and she super friendly. No matter what she does, she will go very far.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.