Last Wednesday, the Wilmington High School wrestling squad dropped their only match of the week to a strong Wakefield team by a score of 42-0. The loss brings their record to 0-2 in dual meets this season.
Six Wilmington wrestlers hit the mat, largely due to injury and illness trouble. Hannah Bryson (126) lost to Andrew Valley, while the rest of the squad was pinned. Braedon Almas (138) fell to Aydin Lamb at by pin at 3:03, Clyde Lambert (182) was pinned at 1:50 by Zach Arria, Ryan Watson (195) was pinned by Ben Burdetsky at 1:00, Elijah Valdivieso (220) was pinned by Kip King at 3:48, and John Consorti (285) was pinned by Mouad Khaja at 1:32.
“It was a tough loss,” admitted head coach Kevin Riley. “We really have been battling with both the illness bug and the injury bug and I know some other teams are too. One of the things that really stuck with that was the fact that we didn’t have our two top wrestlers going into that match.
“Julien Cella suffered an injury during that Sons of Italy Tournament, so he’s been kind of battling back rehab and he’s getting better but obviously we couldn’t have him for Wednesday. Same with Nick Iascone. (He) was actually home and was home for a couple of days real, real sick. So yeah, we knew going into that match we weren’t sure if we were going to get some points.
“The rest of the guys and ladies in the lineup pretty much are year one.”
With his best wrestlers out and the lack of experience among his team, Riley’s expectations took into consideration the situation at hand. However, Riley is optimistic one of his injured players will make his return to the mat soon.
“The other thing is, we got another top wrestler returning from last year who we really haven’t been able to get on the mat yet, that’s Dempsey Murphy,” said Riley. “He suffered an injury during football and we made the decision (that) we don’t want to rush him back. He came back a little soon last year, a little premature (with) a similar injury. From what I understand they got him back for the Sons of Italy and he suffered a little bit of a re-injury there and he wasn’t quite 100 percent for the rest of the season, so we’ve been kind of extra cautious with him. He’s on the road to recovery right now, he’s looking better every day. We’re excited about him coming back.”
Looking past the burden of injury, Riley is proud of his team who went out and fought on Wednesday.
“The kids that did go out there and wrestled, they wrestled tough,” said Riley. “They gave us everything they could. Some of these first year wrestlers continue to impress me. Mason Kwiatkowski, and Hannah Bryson, Clyde Lambert, these guys are just going out there and I know they are giving us everything they have. And that’s something that we’ve really been able to build around and take from. So I can’t be prouder than these new guys.”
To further develop his younger wrestlers, Riley took many of them to a JV tournament at Billerica High School on Monday to get some extra reps in.
“We actually took them over to Billerica High School, (they) had a JV tournament yesterday,” said Riley. “There were eight teams there and I wanted them to wrestle some people of like experience, and I thought those guys out there had a great day yesterday. Michael Ings, first year wrestler, he won the tournament which I was very happy for. Both Hannah Bryson and Mason Kwiatkowski both took fourth place (and) went two for two on the day yesterday. They had a great day. The same with Clyde Lambert, he took second place.
“So a lot of those younger guys, we’re getting experience and I’ll be honest with you, especially yesterday, I was really starting to see a little bit of a style emerge from each one of them. You could see a little bit more confidence in their abilities, so they’re just progressing great.”
With the success of many of his younger wrestlers in the JV tournament, Riley is confident many of them will be willing to compete at the varsity level in this week’s Framingham tournament.
“The tournaments are good for us because it takes away the whole team element,” admitted Riley. “We are struggling with that lineup issue right now, which I’m hoping for in another week or two I think if all goes well we’ll have a decent lineup going into the Burlington match next week. But the tournaments have always been great because we can just go in there with our best wrestlers and we can come out with some individual wins there.
“I’m going into the Framingham tournament with the mindset that (it’s) there for the veterans obviously and it’s there for the new guys as well.”
