WAKEFIELD – When you finish in the top half of the 17-team bracket, have one champion, send another to the final and have three others place in their respective weight classes, it certainly becomes a strong and successful day.
On Saturday, the Wilmington High School Wrestling team placed seventh out of 17 teams in the Division 3 North Sectional Tournament held at Wakefield High School.
League rival Melrose won the meet with 234 points, including having six wrestlers in the finals with three winning, while another league foe Wakefield was second. Triton Regional, Marblehead/Swampscott and Tyngsboro rounded out the top five teams.
Wilmington finished eighth with 99.5 points, including a first, a second, a fourth, fifth and a sixth.
"We had a great showing today and we're missing a few weight classes," said head coach Joel McKenna. "Our starter at 152 pounds is out today and he's been with us all season. I thought we had a solid day. We left a few things on the table, but overall we are happy.
“Now we're going to work our tails off for the state meet next weekend."
Next weekend at the Division 3 states, the team will send three wrestlers, Joe Ganley, the sectional winner at 126 pounds, freshman Luke Vitale, who was the sectional finalist at 106-pounds, Shane Penney, who placed fourth at 132-pounds, while senior captain Jacob Bernard, who placed fourth on Saturday, will serve as an alternate.
Ganley won all three of his matches including pinning Daniel Beaton of Gloucester at the 35 second mark.
Vitale, the No. 2 seed, pinned Wakefield's Brian Fabbri at the 4:49 mark before getting pinned by the top seed Sean Thomas of Melrose at the 2:24 mark in the sectional finals.
"Luke is playing with house money right now," said McKenna. "He is a first-year wrestler and he's a sectional finalist. He has I think close to 20 wins this season and that's a great accomplishment, especially for a first-year wrestler. He has a lot of room to grow.
“He gets to move on to the state meet which will be a great experience for him and we look for him to continue to improve and grow as a wrestler."
Penney won his first two matches, pinning Arek Douglas of Bedford/AB at the 1:01 mark, and then Triton's Hayden Salmonson at the 1:05 mark. That put him in the semi-finals against No. 3 seed Alejandro Cardenas of Excel Academy, who came away with a 5-2 decision.
From the consolation bracket, Penney defeated Nashoba Tech's Kenney Keins with a pin at the 3:35 mark for his 97th career victory. He then went on to lose 6-1 to John Cohen of Marblehead/Swampscott to finish in fourth place.
At 120 pounds, Jacob Bernard finished fifth. He won his first match by a technical fall, 15-0, over Nick Andre of Tyngsboro, before losing to Chris Montes of Triton by a 7-6 decision.
From there, Bernard did well in the consolation bracket, beating Pentucket's Jackson Neumann with an 8-2 decision, Bedford's Aaron Kreiter by a 10-1 decision, before losing to Jorge Maldonado of Marblehead/Swampscott. He then came back to beat Andrew Flores of Excel Academy by pin at the 1:45 mark to take fifth.
"I think Jacob probably wanted to do a little bit better," said McKenna. "He took third place in the sectionals last year but was injured before the state tournament so he didn't get to wrestle. He's an alternate this year in a tough weight class. There are things today that he probably wished went differently and outcomes that he could have gone another way, but he's an alternate for the state tournament so he's going to get himself prepared for it.
“He was a captain for us, he finished today with a win and he has worked very hard all four years."
The last place finisher was senior Dean Nally at 285 pounds. Another first-year wrestler, he pinned his first opponent Barry Nagle of Triton at the 3:06 mark, before getting pinned by the eventual champion Dougie Clark of Saugus/Peabody.
From the consolation bracket, he pinned Pentucket's Daniel Doherty at the 18-second mark, before losing to Melrose's Eric Pimental. That put him in one last match where he was defeated by Ned Fitzgerald of Marblehead/Swampscott to finish in sixth place.
Wilmington also had a handful of other kids compete in the tournament. At 113 pounds, Gabe DaSilva went 1-2, at 138 pounds senior captain Ryan Martin went 2-2, at 145 pounds Dylan Clerico went 1-2, at 160 pounds Sukethram Sivakumar finished 0-2, at 160 pounds Nick Doyle was 1-2 and at 170 pounds Marcello Misuraca went 0-2.
The state meet will be held at Wayland High School and will begin on Friday and conclude on Saturday.
