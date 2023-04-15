WILMINGTON – Raising money is something that is very familiar to Kristina Cronin. For the past five years, the Wilmington resident has worked in the development office at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston where she specializes in fundraising.
Over the last five months, Cronin has taken her fundraising skills to new heights. While training for the 127th Boston Marathon, not only was Cronin raising money for a good cause, she was raising money for none other than Brigham and Women’s Hospital.
“It’s great,” she said. “It’s a different kind of fundraising, I work in a different segment of fundraising for the hospital, so raising this direct outright money for Brigham has been a great learning experience and a lot of fun. I honestly can’t thank my network enough for all the support they’ve given me.”
As Marathon Monday soon approaches, Cronin has raised over $11,500 for The Gillian Reny Stepping Strong Center for Trauma Innovation.
“(For) the ten-year anniversary of the Boston bombing, our team’s goal was for each of us to raise $10,000 for the tenth anniversary, so it was a big goal,” she said. “I’m honestly blown away that I’m almost at $12,000. (It’s) absolutely incredible.”
Gillian Reny was one of the 39 critically injured patients sent to Brigham and Women’s Hospital as a result of the tragic events surrounding the 2013 Boston Marathon, where her life was saved. The Reny family opened the center to promote trauma research and recovery, injury prevention, and education in the community.
“It’s a really incredible and impactful year to run,” said Cronin. “The Reny family, who established the Gillian Reny Stepping Strong Fund, have been with us every step of the way. We’ve gotten to know the family so well and Gillian herself, and the team has made a lot of people who were affected by the bombing ten years ago.
“We have a few folks who have gotten treatment at the Stepping Strong Center who are now running for us, so it’s just a very powerful year and a powerful team to run with this year,” she said. “Very inspirational.”
The 2012 graduate of Westford Academy always had the Boston Marathon on her radar. A two sport athlete in high school in soccer and track, Cronin didn’t stop running when she attended college at UMass Amherst. Now 28, Cronin has decided to turn her dreams into reality.
“It’s always been a goal of mine to run a marathon,” said Cronin. “I ended up going to UMass Amherst, I didn’t run or play sports there because they were D1, but I’ve always kept up running casually. Never at this level or length, but always casually.”
Growing up in the Boston area, she looked no further than her own backyard when deciding which particular marathon to chase after.
“I’ve always said that I’ve wanted to run the marathon, it’s been a bucket list item of mine. (I’m) a Massachusetts native, born and bred here, and Boston has always been the number one marathon. I knew if I was going to run a marathon, it had to be Boston,” said Cronin.
To compete in the Boston Marathon, runners either have to qualify by time, or raise a set amount of money for a participating charity team. When it came time to decide which charity to support, it was a no brainer for Cronin.
“I’m not speedy, so I knew I needed to run for a charity,” she said. “Luckily, I have the absolute pleasure of working at Brigham Women’s Hospital, so when I decided this was my year to run, there was really no other charity that I wanted to run for other than the Brigham.”
After being accepted to the team in the fall, she’s been off and running ever since on a 20 week program provided by Brigham.
“The other great part of running for the Brigham is they actually have a coach for us,” Cronin said. “I’ve been running with John Furey, he’s the coach and he coaches a bunch of charity teams in Boston. It’s nice because he provides us a big structure for it. We run three days a week and we do strength training two days a week with our long runs being on Saturday.
Cronin has stayed consistent with the program, and has even ran parts of the course to fully prepare herself for Patriots Day.
“I’m equally as excited as I am nervous,” she said with a laugh. “I’ve stuck to the program, I’ve worked hard, I know I can do it. It’s just going to be the mental battle next week of being nervous. I know with the crowds and everything everyone says there’s no feeling like all the crowds when you get close to Boston. So I’m hoping they’ll just carry me the last few miles.”
To support Kristina Cronin and The Gillian Reny Stepping Strong Center for Trauma Innovation at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, visit Cronin’s fundraising page at events.brighamandwomens.org.
