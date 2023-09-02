The Wilmington Travel Basketball incoming fifth grade team entered the Fundamental Hoops Summer League in hopes to continue to develop and build off of the development that started in the 2022-23 winter season.
This league is played in Danvers and Middleton and includes both club and travel teams.
The Wildcats had an incredible summer regular season winning all six games, including key wins over Stoneham and Newburyport.
In the Stoneham game, Joe Langone, Luca DiCenso and Jackson Dobbins had several key baskets. Brady Saucier and Charlie Kennedy both played very well defensively to help the Wildcats to a 37-17 win with a strong team defensive effort.
In the 29-15 win over Newburyport, Marco Smolinsky scored several key baskets in the paint and dominated the game in the rebounding department. Bryce Callahan and Timmy Finn both contributed with key baskets.
After finishing 6-0 in the league, the Wildcats then went on to the playoff round with another matchup against Stoneham.
This was a close game down to the wire. Ben Blumental got the Wildcats scoring attack going early with several big buckets. Ryan Scalfani worked hard on the boards to hold Stoneham from scoring inside. Josh King held down Stoneham’s guards with terrific perimeter defense. The Wildcats held off Stoneham 39-32 with a strong team defensive effort in the second half.
The Wildcats had a tough matchup against Woburn in the league championship game.
In the first half, it was back and forth with the Wildcats taking a three-point lead at halftime, 16-13.
The Wildcats began to pull away in the second half, but Woburn never gave up and cut the lead to four late in the game. The Wildcats defense then took the game over by not allowing a point in the final five minutes of the game.
Blake Kelleher took away any second chance opportunities for Woburn with several key rebounds down the stretch. Joe Langone, Luca DiCenso, and Marco Smolinsky led the scoring attack including going 11 for 17 from the free throw line. The Wildcats won the championship with an impressive 34-26 championship win.
“Overall, it was a tremendous team effort this summer,” coach Joe Langone said. “The boys worked hard to earn this title.”
