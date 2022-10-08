WILMINGTON – Already this season, and really every year since arriving to the Middlesex League, the Wilmington High School Girls' Soccer team has taken on some of the best teams in the state.
Before Monday night's home game, the 'Cats had lost to Division 1 state teams, No. 9 Winchester and No. 15 Arlington, as well as Division 2 foe Melrose, ranked eighth, and then in Division 3 with No. 2 Stoneham.
Coming off a controversial tie with Burlington, the 'Cats knew they had a tough challenge by facing Division 1 Lexington, ranked No. 11 in the state, coming in with a 5-2-1 record.
The Minutemen controlled most of this contest, as Adeline Favazzo netted both goals in the second half, one in the 11th minute and the other coming with 11 minutes to go. That was more than enough for Lexington to cruise with the 2-0 win to improve to 6-2-1, while the 'Cats fell to 3-4-2 overall.
“We played well. We had a lot more shots on goal in the second half than the first. They weren't high quality shots but at least we started to test the keeper which we really didn't do in the first half and never really saw what she was capable of doing,” said Wildcat head coach Sue Hendee.
Wilmington managed just a handful of shots on net, mostly from the outside and really didn't substantiate much of a threat.
“Our defense was quite solid tonight. We're still working on (things). The (players) play hard for 80 minutes, but the control and the precise passing is in spurts. We really need to work on putting a few more passes together,” said Hendee.
On Friday, Wilmington ended in a 1-1 tie against Burlington. Wilmington led 1-0 behind a goal from Alli Ganley and the Red Devils tied it up “in extra time” when the thought was the game should have been over.
“We outshot them something like 18-3 (and dominated play). It was a controversial ending and just real tough,” said Hendee.
This Friday, Wilmington will travel to take on Woburn, ranked No. 21 in D1, followed by a home game on Monday morning at 10:00 am against Belmont, ranked No. 20 in D1.
A FUN TRIP
This past Friday, Hendee and 30 members of the WHS Girls Soccer team took a trip to Chestnut Hill and watched the Boston College Women's soccer team lose 3-0 to Notre Dame, led by former Wilmington High star Olivia Wingate, who had a goal and an assist in her homecoming game.
“It was really exciting. The kids were really, really impressed with the level of play and quite honestly I was too,” said Hendee. “We haven't been down there (for a game) I think since 2019. Boston College lost 3-0 and they're still an outstanding team. It was great to watch, not only because Olivia did so well but it's great to see that level of play. We had thirty kids go, and it was great. We had such a great time. The games are free as they don't charge at BC. We got a bus and took the trip.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.