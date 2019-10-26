FALMOUTH — It was a big week for the Wilmington High School boys' cross-country team and for the 'Cats they are hoping this is the start of many great things to come over the next month or so.
On Saturday night, the team participated in the Bob McIntyre Twilight Meet held on Cape Cod. In the Division 2 Small Schools Division, the Wildcats finished in second place with 188 points, trailing front-runner Seekonk by ten points. Martha's Vineyard, North Hampton and Parker Charter School rounded out the top five.
“The Twilight Meet was our first glance at competing against some of the top teams in the state, as well as getting a first hand look at championship season which starts in a week,” said Wilmington head coach Brian Schell. “The course was three even laps and relatively flat similar to our home course. After having a disappointing meet against Burlington (last week), the team needed to bounce back quickly and they did that and then some.”
Greg Adamek was the team's top performer as he was fifth overall with a time of 15:57.5.
“All season Greg has simply looked solid every meet. This was a great chance at a 5K with some of the top talent come championship season. He looked smooth for the first half of the race and had a strong finish outkicking three guys including Burlington's Johnson who got him at our dual meet. His time makes him the first ever sub 16-minute here at Wilmington and it just goes to show his work ethic and how driven he is during his training paying off.”
He was followed by Owen Surrette (27th, 16:36.8), Sean Riley (37th, 16:50.0), Joe Lydon (45th, 16:55.5), Sean Lydon (101st, 17:41.3), Alexander Boehm (123rd, 17:51.0) and Jake Danieli (154th, 18:14.5).
Besides Adamek, Sean Lydon had a terrific race.
“I had to make a crucial decision heading into the meet putting Sean in the varsity race. He has never been in this kind of position before and he went into this race and crushed it. He put every aspect of his race that we trained for all season together and it paid off. He was strong from start to finish and managed a big PR for himself and was even our fifth runner overall. To see this drive from him was huge and is not only what we need to start being consistent with now but especially for next year.”
In the JV race, Nolan Kennedy was third overall at 17:39.4 and was followed by Daniel Maienza (11th, 18:13.4), Brian Elderd (16th, 18:20.1) and Joe Hartzell (200th, 22:24.5).
In the Division 2 Sophomore race, Zack Weinstein was 70th at 20:20.2 and Christian Niceforo was 88th at 20:59.8.
“We also had solid performances for the boys overall,” said Schell. “This was our first glance at facing some of the top teams including some in our division. We came into the meet with a goal to come away with a plaque and to do it was a great feeling for the team. Taking second place overall as a team was that big turn around we needed and is something we need to continue to build off of heading into championship season.
“Also, to take second place behind Seekonk by only 10 points is also a big for us as they are currently considered the top ranked team at the all state level.”
GIRLS
The Wilmington Girls Cross-Country team also participated in the Twilight Meet. The Varsity team competed in the Division 2 JV race and finished second out of 13 teams.
“The girls despite beating Burlington last week and not having the best of performances, crushed it at the Twilight Meet. We had six of eight girls finish with a personal record and some with substantial margins and gave us a second place overall score as a team in our respective heat,” said Schell.
Senior Gianna Misuraca continues to make big strides coming back from an injury as she was seventh overall with a time of 21:02.7.
“Gianna looked as solid as she did last year. Coming off an injury she battled another girl during the race the entire time and even managed to finish stronger and beat her,” said Schell. “She managed very strong even splits her first two miles and had a negative split making her third mile the fastest. She has never had this time of strong finish, so to see her push this hard in the race and finish strong like that is a great sign.”
Finishing behind her included Evelyn Miller-Nuzzo (10th, 21:26.9), Katherine McLaughlin (13th, 21:40.4), Carissa Rubin (24th, 22:04.4), Maggie Bourgeois (83rd, 24:47.2) and Gianna Spada (109th, 25:32.2).
“Carissa had a great race and was strong the entire race finishing with a thirty second personal record,” said Schell. “She unfortunately got a bad cold earlier in the season that hindered her for two weeks. We knew this would be a big set back in training. but she battled through practices and meets and to pull off a great race like this right now is where we need to be. Her splits were fairly consistent as well so overall it was a good day for her.”
In the Division 2 sophomore race, Olivia Erler was 12th at 21:55.8 and Talina Khalil was 17th at 22:34.7.
DUAL MEET VS MELROSE
The Wildcats were back in action on Tuesday when both the Boys and Girls teams hosted Melrose. The results for the teams were much different from each other, but each squad had some outstanding efforts as they battled through their second meet in just four days.
On the boys side, the Wildcats coasted to a 19-44 victory, while the girls suffered a 15-49 loss to the Middlesex League Freedom Division champs.
“Melrose is the toughest team for the girls and their win today earned them the Freedom Division league championship,” Schell said. “We knew heading into this meet that they are a powerhouse, have been and will be for the next few years. Coming off a great day at the Twilight Meet, my expectations of them were to simply look strong and push their bodies to how they felt.”
Erler, who finished seventh overall in a time of 20:58 over the 5K course, while Misuraca was tenth overall in a time of 21:24. Other top finishers for the girls included McLaughlin (11th, 21:25), Miller-Nuzzo (13th, 21:25), Rubin (16th,22:06), Khalil (19th,22:36) and Hannah LaVita (23rd, 23:47).
“Everyone today equally had solid performances. All the girls were tough out there and pushed through their soreness carrying over from Saturday,” Schell said. “One of the biggest things we can take away from this meet is that we have a good solid group consistent with each other and close on times.”
While the girls struggled against the best team in the league, the boys rolled to victory over Melrose, making up for a disappointing loss last season.
“Last year we didn't try against Melrose and lost by one point, but that was at their home course which to me is dangerous,” Schell said. “This year on our course and what we are gearing for moving forward, the boys crushed it today. It didn't look like we missed a step coming off our Twilight Meet and is that momentum I said we need to continue as me move forward.
“Also, Greg Adamek decided to break his own course record again, running a 15:57! He simply just had a phenomenal race.”
Adamek was followed by Riley in third overall in a time of 16:20, Surette in fourth at 16:52 and Kennedy in fifth at 16:55. The Wildcats also took the next three spots behind Joe Lydon (6th, 17:09), Danieli (7th, 17:12) and Boehm (8th, 17:14).
“Much like the girls, the best performances were our top seven. Everyone ran strong and were even consistent with Saturday’s performances,” Schell said. “A huge plus for us moving forward is that our top four through seven boys were in a strong pack and worked great together and greatly out distanced the Melrose boys. It is huge as a team to have these smaller gaps between runners and is something we need to continue working on heading into championship season.
“For both teams overall, it is difficult to have two meets in a span of four days. It definitely takes its toll but is sometimes a good way to build strength if not done consistently. With championship season starting, we have to keep moving forward.”
