STONEHAM/WILMINGTON — Most would agree that one of the crowning achievements in high school hockey is to score twenty goals in a single season. In a game that revolves entirely around putting pucks in the opposition’s net, a player who can reach that lofty feat deserves recognition.
Wilmington sophomore Lily MacKenzie led the Stoneham-Wilmington cooperative girl’s ice hockey team with 21-goals and 7-assists during the 2021-22 regular season, which wrapped up last Thursday. While the team struggled at times, and finished with an 8-11-1 overall record, the handiwork of MacKenzie contributed to a number of those wins.
“It feels good to reach twenty goals this season,” said MacKenzie, as she prepared to take to the ice at Stoneham Arena for a pre-tournament practice. “I don’t think I’ve ever scored that many on any team I’ve played for in the past.”
“Past” would include only a brief 7-years, as this 15-year-old late-bloomer didn’t join the hockey ranks until she turned eight, twice as much as the typical starting age for young skaters.
After a stint skating with boys in the Wilmington Youth Hockey system, MacKenzie moved on to the North Shore Vipers, which is a popular club based out of Tewksbury that caters to young athletes seeking an organized developmental program. MacKenzie continues to skate with the Vipers in the off-season where she also discovered a knack for finding the net.
“I actually started out playing on defense,” she explained. “But when I reached the seventh-grade, my Vipers coach moved me up to forward. I was upset about it at first. I didn’t want to play forward. But it wasn’t long before I started to enjoy it.”
MacKenzie, who also participates in Wilmington varsity softball as a third baseman, admitted that she prefers high school hockey over the Vipers. While the recognition exists in both, the larger audiences can be highly encouraging. The throng of spectators often includes her dad Scot, and an extended family and supporting cast. Scot MacKenzie played his varsity hockey with Wilmington in the early nineties while her mother Lisa, a catcher, contributed a game-winning play in the Wildcats softball 1994 championship title, and also excelled in basketball.
“I think the high school brand of hockey can be so exciting,” MacKenzie said. “When I score a goal with the Vipers, it’s exciting, but here there are so many people watching and it’s much more enjoyable.”
This season, Stoneham-Wilmington scored a grand total of 53-goals. Many of MacKenzie’s were clutch, such as overtime game-winners.
“She’s only a sophomore but we do lean heavily on Lily,” said co-Coach John Lapiana. “She’s a strong kid, does a great job, and takes her game very seriously. When a goal happens, it usually means there was a breakdown on the part of our opposition. Lily has a nose for the puck and a skill level that allows her to capitalize on those mistakes.”
In a recent game against a top-notch Central Catholic club, for instance, MacKenzie found the net in the first minute of overtime to lead her team to a 2-1 victory.
On several other occasions, she also chalked up the other accomplishment enjoyed by ice hockey forwards; the hat trick. In an early February game against Wakefield, for example, MacKenzie scored a natural hat trick, which occurs when a player tallies three consecutive goals. Yet another performance deserving of hats tossed on the ice took place on New Year’s Day, when this dynamic skater scored twice in the first period and once in the second to lead her team in an 8-1 barnburner over Melrose.
When she’s not scoring in bunches, MacKenzie is serving up game-winners. Facing Burlington in early January, Stoneham-Wilmington was trailing by a pair heading into third period action. Teammate Ashley Mercier drew them closer with a goal and then MacKenzie went to work, tying the game at 3-3, and then winning it 51-seconds into the overtime stanza. She also accounted for the game-winning tally in a 3-1 win in a mid-season non-league bout with Lexington.
But through it all, MacKenzie has remained humble, deferring credit to her teammates. Co-coach Cassandra Connolly agreed.
“She is the type of kid who will score a hat trick and wants none of the attention placed on her,” the coach said. “She doesn’t want the spotlight. Instead, she wants to give the credit to the teammate who gave her the assist or the kid who fed her a nice pass. Lily is a phenomenal player and we’re lucky to have her.”
“A lot of the time, it’s not about me,” MacKenzie said. “There are so many girls on this team that have helped me get to this point. Teammates like Ava Krasco have a lot of assists which means she is often making the pass that allows me to score.”
When asked about the cooperative makeup of the team, MacKenzie admitted that initially, she wasn’t pleased.
“I didn’t like the co-op format at first,” she said. “It just didn’t feel like high school hockey especially because I had always dreamed of playing at Ristuccia (Arena). With COVID, I did get to play there a little bit but not as much as I would’ve liked. But I do like playing with the Stoneham girls. It really has grown on me.”
Over the course of the season, MacKenzie has taken on a leadership role and will be looked upon for both guidance and her offensive prowess as Stoneham-Wilmington embarks on what the team hopes will be a deep run into the MIAA tournament which commences Thursday evening.
“She has been a quiet leader,” said Connolly. “The kids look up to her for the person she is and the work ethic she puts in.”
“Every single girl who steps on the ice in the tournament will play a role,” said Lapiana. “You never know if a big play will decide the game or what type of play that might be. It could be a simple blocked shot. But we do know that the girls who contribute the most will be the ones who continue to contribute the most.”
He didn’t have to mention McKenzie’s name with that comment. It’s understood.
