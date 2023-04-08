WILMINGTON — Two games into their season, Chris Frissore’s Wilmington High School Girls' Lacrosse squad has yet to make their mark with a record of 0-2. On Thursday, the ‘Cats dropped a 9-5 contest to Lynnfield in a tale of two halves.
“The first half we were trying to figure it out,” said Frissore. “But the second half, it looked a lot better. We let up seven goals in the first half and only two in the second. And I think it had a lot to do with the fact that we were simply trying to figure it out.”
With a brand new defensive core, Frissore knows it will take some time for his players to fully get used to the competitiveness of the Middlesex League.
“Right now, we’re going through a little hard time because all five girls that played defense for us last year are gone,” he said. “On defense right now we’re trying to figure it out on the fly.”
However, the Wildcat offense clicked, with two goals from Jess Collins, two goals from Sloane McIntyre, and a goal from Kassidy Smith.
“Our offense was pretty good,” admitted Frissore. “If we play that team later in the year, maybe it’s a different result. But we didn’t, and we didn’t come away with the win so we’ll work on the defense.”
On Tuesday night, Wilmington got their first taste of a powerhouse in their conference, losing to Reading by a score of 15-1. Smith scored the lone Wildcat tally.
“They’re a powerhouse,” said Frissore. “A lot of the big schools, they’re powerhouses. It’s tough to play them. We’re still working on the defense and still trying to figure it out. I’ve been trying to plug people in there and see who fits well. The next couple days is we are going to be focusing on defense.”
With a team full of talented, athletic, and coachable players, Frissore has no doubt his team will be able to figure it out as the season continues.
“We have some really talented players on the offensive side,” he said. “We have good athletes on the defensive side, there’s a lot that has to do with playing as a team on defense. That’s definitely our focal point at this point, especially because when we play those big schools, we spend eighty percent of the time on defense anyway. We got to be good on that end.”
The ‘Cats will look to build on their defensive presence with games against Winchester and Gloucester on the horizon.
BOYS LACROSSE
The boys lacrosse squad has had a taste of two experiences, beating Shawsheen Tech in a 7-4 thriller as well as falling to powerhouse Reading by a score of 14-3.
Head coach Jeff Keefe was excited to kickstart the season with a win last Thursday.
“That was a real big win for us to start off on a positive tone,” said Keefe. “To just know that we can be competitive throughout the year and to get some guys feeling good about the season moving forward.”
Headlining the ‘Cats was Nathan Alberti, notching a hat-trick. Mike Lawler also impressed with a tally.
“He set the tone for us offensively with good possessions and created some good movements,” Keefe said of Alberti. “He got other guys some good looks too.”
Despite dropping a matchup to Reading 14-3 on Tuesday, Keefe is confident his team will be able to take it as a valuable learning experience.
“(They’re) a strong and very deep program,” he said. “We get a lot out of playing against teams like that. (Getting) more experience every day and really getting used to and getting ready for the speed and intensity of playing high school lacrosse. We get opportunities to play against teams like Reading and we try to make the best out of those situations. We’re going to learn from it and move on.”
Again leading the ‘Cats offensively were Alberti and Lawler, each potting goals. As the ‘Cats shift their focus to Winchester this week, Keefe still is taking the season day by day.
“We’re just going to keep going on fundamentals,” said Keefe. “Just making sure everybody is in sync, having that connectedness and playing together as a team. Getting better and learning little details as we move forward so that way we are more experienced and ready to be more proactive rather than reactive later in the season.”
GIRLS TENNIS
In the girls tennis season opener, the ‘Cats fell 5-0 to a very talented Winchester squad on Monday.
“Winchester is just a very good team,” said first year head coach Christina Woods. “They’ll be one of the better teams we play. We didn’t play terrible we just couldn’t finish it. They were getting all the points.”
In the first match of the season for her young squad, Woods was impressed by the performance of her doubles teams.
“The doubles teams did really well,” she said. “They were returning balls well. The other team was strong.”
Headlining the doubles was the first team, consisting of Sophia LaVita and Madison Benoit, falling 1-6 and 2-6.
In second singles, Julia Kane and Eleanor Ragsdale put forth a solid effort while falling 2-6 and 1-6.
Being a first-year head coach, Woods has been trying to figure out who could partner with Kane in the second doubles spot. After seeing Ragsdale play, she might have found her player.
“Eleanor actually has been a big surprise to me,” said Woods. “She has very much improved since last year from what I hear. Seeing her play, she’s a good player. She’s honestly one of the better players, she’s strong and she has a good ground stroke. She’s impressed me a lot so far this season so I’m excited about her. She could end up being a good singles player in the future. I want to work with her and give her more experience.”
Leading off in first singles, Jaslene Ryou fell 0-6 and 1-6 in her varsity debut. In second singles, Shubhangi Tripathi lost 1-6 and 2-6.
“She actually had three wins, but she was returning the ball and a lot of the points we lost were mistakes hitting it into the net,” said Woods of Tripathi’s effort.
Closing out the singles lineup was Carolyn Haas-Timm, who dropped both sets 0-6. However, that score doesn’t truly indicate her performance on Monday.
“She was doing really well returning,” said Woods. “Her scores don’t really show that, but the other girl just had good angles and knew how to finish it. That’s just something I need to work on with my team, is knowing how to finish it.”
BOYS TENNIS
Also taking the court with Winchester, the boys tennis squad saw a similar fate, dropping the match by a score of 5-0. However, head coach Rob Mailey is proud of the effort his team put forth.
“We played better against them than we have in a long time,” said Mailey following the loss. “The score doesn’t indicate it, if there’s such thing as a 5-0 loss, this was a good one. I told the kids that I thought we battled hard.”
In the first singles spot, Anuj Gandhi lost 2-6 and 3-6 to a talented player from Winchester.
“(He) lost to one of the better number one players in the Middlesex League,” said Mailey. “Anuj played much better than the score. It was a high level match, he just couldn’t come through in the big points.”
In a back and forth second singles match, Siddharth Karani lost 4-6 in both sets.
“(It was) extremely competitive,” Mailey said of the match. “He just had trouble at four all in both sets. Other than that, he played very well. That could have gone either way.”
Closing out the singles was Owen Mitchell, losing his sets 1-6 and 2-6.
BASEBALL
On Monday afternoon, the WHS Baseball team opened up its season under the direction of first-year head coach Matt McManus. The Wildcats hosted Reading and came out on the losing side, 4-3.
The Rockets led 1-0 after the first, before the 'Cats scored one in the bottom of the second. Reading went up 3-1 after the third and the score remained the same until they added one in the top of the seventh. Wilmington did add two in the bottom of the seventh to make things interesting but fell short.
The 'Cats outhit Reading by an 8-6 margin, but four errors led to two unearned runs.
"Too many errors on our end led to two unearned runs, which ultimately did us in," said McManus. "We rallied in the bottom of the seventh scoring two runs. Their starting pitcher did a nice job keeping the ball down, generating ground balls, keeping their defense busy."
Junior Austin Harper went the first five innings for the 'Cats and took the loss. He gave up two earned runs on six hits, while he walked two and struck out six. Junior lefty Burke Zimmer tossed the last two innings, giving up an unearned run, while striking out two.
Offensively, Harper and Ayden Balter both went 2-for-4, with the latter driving in a run. Michael Monteforte, Noah Spencer, Connor Lovell and Eric Spinney had one hit each, and Spinney also drove in a run.
SOFTBALL
Also on Monday afternoon, the WHS Softball team opened its season with a 12-5 loss to Reading. The Rockets scored eight runs in the bottom of the first and cruised the rest of the way.
Wilmington High freshman Erin McCarthy went 2-for-4 with a single, double and scored two runs, while, freshman Ali McElligott had a double, knocked in two and scored a run, and senior Sofia Scalfani had a RBI double.
