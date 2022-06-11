WILMINGTON – Ten days before hosting a preliminary round state tournament game, the Wilmington High School Girls Softball team pulled out quite the upset by beating No. 5 seed Tewksbury during a non-league regular season contest.
The Wilmington coaches and players were hoping that win could help take them places in the Division 2 state tournament. Instead the No. 30 seed Wildcats, struggled with the bats and defensively, and were defeated by No. 35 seed Norwood, 11-2, played at Aprile Field.
The loss ends the season for the Wildcats with a 10-11 record, while Norwood (11-10) advances to play league rival Walpole in the Round of 32. This is the fourth straight time the 'Cats have lost in the first round with previous defeats against Dracut, Essex Tech and Arlington Catholic.
“We didn't play well today. The air was taken out of our sail (in the second inning). We had veteran players making base running mistakes and defensively we (had a tough game). We practice rundowns and we struggled with several of them today,” said head coach Audrey Cabral-Pini. “We knew nothing about Norwood, except that their coach would have a game plan of the short game. We spent over 40 minutes on that (during Friday's practice). We told the girls that if we didn't execute on their short game right away that they would keep doing it and that's exactly what they did. Everything that we worked in practice (on Friday, Norwood) did (but we didn't execute). We missed signs to bunt, we missed signs to steal and we missed signs on what to do defensively. I didn't see any spunk today. We just didn't play well.”
Wilmington took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Abby LaClair led things off with a double to the left-center gap. Bella Kieran then reached first on a bloop single, sending LaClair to third. Kieran then took off for second base but the Norwood catcher tried to pick-off LaClair at third and the ball bounced off the third baseman's glove, allowing her to move up 60 feet for the run.
Norwood then came back in the second inning, sending ten batters to the plate with six of them scoring behind five hits, a walk, two sacrifice bunts, three stolen bases, two wild pitches and three Wildcats' defensive errors.
The score remained 6-1 until the Mustangs scored three more in the top of the fifth, the first scoring on a throwing error and the last two on a single to right field by Madison Collins.
Wilmington scored one in the bottom of the sixth as Lily MacKenzie singled in LaClair, before Norwood added two more in the top of the seventh.
Wildcats' pitcher Julia Archer, who before this season never pitched before and deserves so much credit for taking the ball when no one else would – pitched much better than the score indicates.
“Julia didn't pitch badly at all. We just made a lot of defensive mistakes behind her. She deserves so much credit for taking on the pitching role. Every game she got better and better,” said Cabral-Pini.
MacKenzie led the way offensively as she was 3-for-3 with a double and also had the RBI. Kieran was 2-for-3 with a double and a stolen base. LaClair was 1-for-2 with her double and scored both of the team's runs. Cassie Tibbetts and Archer had the other hits, both singles.
Certainly the loss doesn't take anything away from what this team accomplished this season.
“Nobody could believe that we would get here to the state tournament. We won ten games and one of those wins was against Tewksbury,” said Cabral-Pini. “That wasn't a mirage. The kids played really, really well that game. Everything that we had talked about we did in that game and we executed. We should have won the game against Lexington which was early in the season. If we played them again, I think we would beat them because Julia got better over time. To win ten games without someone with any varsity pitching experience before this year is a great accomplishment.”
The team is losing just two seniors off the team, Kieran, who the Town Crier featured last week, as well as designated hitter Maddie Kelsey.
“Maddie is the only (current senior) girl who came from the JV team after the missed COVID season and stuck with it. She really hit the ball well for us in the beginning of the season. She played some outfield for us and did a good job there. She's a great kid, and so is Bella. We're losing two really nice kids,” said the coach.
As for the future, the coach certainly believes there's a lot of potential. The team is losing a big bat in Kieran, but return all other eight field players, including LaClair, MacKenzie and freshman Eva Boudreau among others, and seem to have a small group of players at the JV level who can provide some help.
“In a perfect world we could have had a few more kids up with us on varsity who could have played some and helped us out. The only way that could have happened was if we didn't have a JV team,” said Cabral-Pini. “We just couldn't do it because of the overall numbers in the program. There's three or four players down on the JV team who could possibly step right into starting spots for us next year.”
