MELROSE – The Wilmington High School Boys' Cross-Country team ended the regular season with a 15-50 loss to Melrose last Thursday, putting the team's record to 1-5.
Sophomore Jameson Cronin was Wilmington's top finisher as he was 9th at 19:01 for the 2.8 mile course, that's really unsafe for high school runners.
“Somewhat of an easier pace for all the boys in this meet but Jameson still looked strong out there. For how difficult the course is, this was definitely more like a tempo pace for him. To get in and get out feeling pretty good afterwards and ready for the league meet is all that matters,” said head coach Brian Schell.
Burns was followed by Zack Weinstein (10th at 19:07), Jake Cronin (14th at 20:04), John Ware (16th at 20:28) and Christian Niceforo (19th at 21:25).
“As I have said for the boys team, this meet in particular was nothing but getting out unscathed. Neither time or scoring was of any concern this meet. We discussed that championship season is around the corner and that is by far and large more important at this point. The Melrose course is not your typical course to race on and we already knew their team was as strong as Burlington.
“Overall, we are just getting ready for the championship season. With about three meets left, it is time we put everything we trained for all season together and push for their best.”
On Monday, Wilmington participated in the annual Middlesex League Championship Meet and had just four runners compete, therefore they didn't register in the team scores, but basically finished 10th. Wakefield, Arlington and Lexington were the top three teams.
“We said from the beginning of the season that this is a rebuilding process. You can tell from the results that our youth and inexperience in a big championship meet like this came into play. All the boys ran very well especially on this course that is more difficult than Wrentham.”
Burns was the top finisher again as he was 56th overall at 18:52 and was followed by Roman Moretti, who was 57th at 19:01.66, Weinstein, who was 62nd at 19:28.26 and Cronin, who was 64th at 19:35.32.
“It may not have been their best times, but both ran very well. Much like Shea, Roman progressed well during the race. He closed the gap that Jameson set from the start of the race on him. Jameson had a stronger finish while Roman was more consistent overall,” said Schell.
In the JV race, David Dynan was 45th at 12:27.19 and Conor Burns was 79th at 14:24.80.
