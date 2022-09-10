WILMINGTON – A big part of the game of volleyball is communication. Over the course of time, that's one area that the Wilmington High Wildcats have struggled with. Well, co-captain Mia Vestal will most likely end that struggle.
“I'm not quiet,” she said with a big laugh. “I'm Italian and so is my mom (Grace). (Talking a lot and being loud is) how she brought me up.”
Last year, Vestal was one of the 'loud' players cheering her teammates on from the bench. She didn't play as much as she would have liked as the team had a roster full of experienced seniors. This year all of that will change. She will be the team's setter and probably will never come off the court.
“Mia has a ton of energy and she has the ability to shake things off,” said head coach Lauren Donoghue. “She's not super hard on herself. She can take criticism and she can adjust well. I think her leadership transfers well for setting and being that quarterback of the offense in important.”
And that will be her role this year – running the offense, which over the last few years, has struggled for any kind of consistency. With just two players over six-feet, Wilmington will have to be scrappy again, rely on the team's athleticism, and hope that the passing game is on the mark. That will all start with Vestal.
“People like to compare a setter to a (football) quarterback. It's very, very similar – (the mindset is instead of) who am I going to throw it to right now, it's who am I going to set (this ball) to right now? Most of the time and this is not a secret, it's going to go to (co-captain) Maddie (McCarron), a lot, but it depends (on other things) so if I can't get it to Maddie, it'll be who is the next strongest hitter,” said Vestal.
Wilmington will be playing a 5-1 formation, meaning just one setter, as opposed to a 6-2 with two setters. While that may put more pressure on that one setter, or help the setter get in a better routine, Vestal knows that she's going to need a lot of help from her teammates if the team's offense is going to click. She said that will start and end with 'team chemistry'.
“It's a pretty new team. We lost nine seniors from last year's team and a lot of them were starters,” she said. “We have a lot of new girls and only a couple of returners, but I have a lot of hope and I think we're going to do good. We are gelling together pretty good. We already had a couple of team dinners and everything so I'm honestly really looking forward to the season.
“We have Maddie (so that's all that matters). We have some really good hitters and some good back row players. A lot of the younger girls play club (volleyball) as well as me and Maddie so that shows dedication (from the younger players) so that's really good.”
Vestal and McCarron are close friends, who have been playing the sport for a long time together.
“We both started when we were in third grade going to a clinic. Then in sixth grade, we started club with (Evolution) and (eventually) we split off. I went to Mill City and Maddie stayed with Evo. This is my fifth year with Mill City and hopefully after this year, we both will go on and play in college,” she said.
Volleyball is Vestal's passion. She said growing up she tried every other sport including soccer, softball and even swimming and tennis, but nothing stuck. She always came back to volleyball, and ever since that third grade clinic, she has devoted a lot of time to it.
“People always say that club is where you get better, but high school is where you show off your skills,” said Vestal, who is a member of the National Honor Society and the Vice President of her Senior Class. “Even though we are going to get better during the season, or I hope so as I always want to get better obviously because I want to play in college and I'm not going to have another club season before I play in college. But club is where you take a step back and they tell you how you do it and in high school it's either you can do it or you can't. If you can't do it, go sit on the bench.”
That, the bench, is not a place that she plans on visiting anytime this season. This is her year and she is expecting big things. While she could have easily thrown in the towel after not playing as much as she wanted, she said that there's one person to thank for not allowing her to do that.
“My dad (Michael) is the one who always pushes me. He played basketball in college and he knows how it feels (to be an athlete). I definitely look up to both of my parents. My dad is the one who pushes me to be the best athlete that I can be and today I wouldn't be here without him. (My parents) both push me (just in different ways),” said Mia, whose other family members include her brother Michael, who is in the eighth grade and sister Marisa, who is in the fifth grade.
Donoghue concurs that this is the year for Vestal and McCarron to shine.
“I am excited for their senior year. They are both great leaders on and off the court,” said the coach. “I want the two of them to have an awesome season. They are both extremely coachable and take feedback well. It's going to be challenging for them this year, having several people on the court with them who they haven't played with before or who haven't played at the varsity level before. It's important for the two of them to challenge one another, hold those standards high and not bring the bar down. I'm trying to do that as a coach and it needs transferring from the captains. For them, this is their sport, this is their thing and this is their priority.”
