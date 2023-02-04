WILMINGTON – It was a terrific few days for the Wilmington/Bedford co-op girls gymnastics team – especially for one senior gymnast.
In three days, the team put up point totals of 140.10 and then 139 to split two meets against Arlington and Burlington. But in that meet held Sunday, senior Alexa Graziano had a day to remember as she broke three school records including the all-around score of 37.4 and then on the vault and beam with the same 9.55 scores.
“She is getting back to last year's form (after coming back from an injury),” said head coach Kristen Hannon. “She exceeded expectations (with her performances).”
Besides her scores from the vault and beam, Graziano also earned a 9.3 on the floor and a 9.0 on the bars.
The other all-around participant was freshman Lexis Masters who came away with a 35.3 total score which included 9.2 marks on both the vault and floor, 8.7 on the bars and 8.2 on the beam.
Five others did three events each. Brooke Stuzynski finished with an 8.4 on the beam, an 8.3 on the vault and a 6.8 on the bars. Katie Delsaulniers earned an 8.65 on the beam, an 8.6 on the vault and a 7.7 on the floor. Maddie Plurad finished with an 8.5 on the floor, an 8.4 on the vault and a 7.7 on the bars.
Makayla Comeiro earned an 8.9 on the floor, an 8.7 on the beam and a 7.6 on the bars. Then Selma Chan finished with an 8.0 on the floor, a 7.3 on the bars and a 7.2 on the beam.
Keira Warford also performed to an 8.55 on the vault.
“We had a great competition. We weren't sure what to expect given we have been short a few of our top athletes due to injury. We have also had to move several competitions around due to injuries and weather, so this was only our third full competition of the season,” said Hannon.
In the tough loss to Burlington, Wilmington/Bedford (3-1) were again led by the two all-around performances from Graziano (36.4) and Masters (35.05). Graziano finished with scores of 9.35 on the vault, a 9.2 on the bars, a 9.0 on the floor and an 8.85 on the beam. Masters came through with scores of 9.0 on the vault, 8.8 on the floor and bars and an 8.45 on the bars.
“Freshman Lexie Masters also stepped up as well scoring a 9.2 on both vault and floor and an 8.7 on the bars,” said Hannon. “(Overall) we had a pretty solid competition. This was our second best team score of the season and even though it was our first loss, it still feels like a win.
“Being down two of our top gymnasts this season is tough for any team but these two are all around athletes in a six up, four count sport. The team still held their own being only a point away from powerhouse Burlington.”
Once again five other athletes competed in three events each, all putting forth solid, impressive scores. Plurad finished with an 8.5 on the floor, an 8.2 on the bars and an 8.1 on the vault. Stuzynski earned an 7.85 on the vault, a 7.7 on the beam and a 6.5 on the bars. Delsaulniers finished with an 8.3 on the beam, an 8.05 on the vault and a 7.8 on the floor.
Also in the mix was Chan and Comeiro. The former finished with scores of 8.4 on the floor, 8.1 on the beam and 7.5 on the bars, while the latter finished with a 9.1 on the floor, a 9.0 on the beam and an 8.3 on the bars.
Keira Warford earned a 7.9 on the vault.
“This season we are leaning on every member to contribute in one way or another. We couldn't be more proud of how this team is doing so far this season. (Against Burlington, I thought) seniors Alexa Graziano, Selima Chan and Mikayla Comeiro gave strong performances hitting each event they competed on. Our rock solid freshman Lexie Masters and Maddie Plurad once again anchored the team with their strong performances.
“This meet was especially great because every single healthy athlete competed on at least one event; this was a first for us. Sophomore Maddie Windomski competed on the floor for the first time for the team and Junior Addie Silva competed on vault for the first time this season. Senior Captain Rachel Gonzalez added another event (vault) and put up great scores on both beam and floor.
“Every kid on this team is contributing by competing, working the score table, holding a mat or whatever else is needed and that's a win for us.”
