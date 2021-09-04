NORTH ANDOVER – Through the 80-plus years of Wilmington High School football, the percentage of players moving on to play at a Division 1 program are extremely slim. In fact you can probably count them on two or three hands.
The latest addition to that short list is Tyler Roberts, who has been a tremendous addition to the Merrimack College Warriors' program. On the field, Roberts has played multiple positions on both sides of the ball. He was extremely successful as a linebacker and now is as a tight end, receiving various awards from both spots.
Throughout his 2.5 years with the program – counting the team playing just three games in the abbreviated COVID-19 season back in February and March – his relentless work ethic, commitment and drive has not gone unnoticed. The program votes on captains every year and only a junior (gaining back a year of eligibility because of COVID), Roberts has been named one of them for this upcoming season, which gets underway on Saturday against Holy Cross. And secondly, head coach Dan Curran has a tradition where the players vote for the hardest and most consistent worker on the team, and the winner wears the No. 10 jersey, and the winner was Roberts.
“Tyler has been awesome. He came in day one and the big things we talk about is being accountable, reliable, being a hard working guy, find a way to compete, be a great teammate and from day one, he found himself in the rotation and he ended up making the NE-10 All Rookie Team,” said Curran, a Chelmsford native, whose mother Kay Aspell was named to the Town Crier's All-Time girls' basketball team.
Back in 2018 as a freshman, Roberts started all ten games on defense for the Warriors' as a linebacker. He finished the season with 54 tackles, two fumble recoveries and 1 TD. His shining moment came against Bentley University where he had 12 tackles and a fumble returned for a TD. Those efforts landed him in the NE-10 All-Rookie team, while he won the league's Player of the Week Award several times.
After that season, several things changed – the program officially was bumped up to Division 1 in the Northeast Conference and Roberts was asked to change positions.
“We asked him to transition to tight end, which is not an easy transition. He embraced it. We had a major need at the tight end spot and I thought we had some guys who could fill his role at linebacker. Honestly, I think he can be elite at tight end. His upside keeps getting higher. He's smart, he's versatile. He literally does everything for us,” said Curran.
Another former WHS star player Mike Gennetti is in his 16th season as a coach, serving as the defensive coordinator since 2011, and was sad to see Roberts leave his defensive squad.
“We had him more as an outside linebacker, like a SAM (strongside linebacker) and he did a great job. He was on the All-Rookie team as a freshman. (The change) was a scenario where there was some reluctance, but credit to Tyler, he's a team guy and he took the challenge and has done great with it. He's going to have a great year. He's a real productive tight end.”
In high school, Roberts' athleticism was used in a variety of ways, between tight end in his earlier days, and then halfback/wide receiver during his latter days. Now in college, he's used to lining up in different positions.
“The winter going into sophomore year (here at Merrimack) they moved me to tight end. I think that (Coach Curran) saw that I could improve our scheme as a receiving tight end and blocking obviously and he thought that would be best for the team,” said Roberts. “At first I wasn't super happy about it, but then I talked to Coach Curran about it and he told me to have faith it in and I have just accepted it and embraced it.
“Senior year of high school I really didn't play tight end that much. The position is just different and I had to learn a lot of things. Essentially I had two freshmen years here – I had a freshman year here playing defense and another one playing tight end, so I had to learn the whole defense freshman year and then I had to learn the whole offense sophomore year.”
Playing just one side of the ball was also quite a change for Roberts.
“The speed of the game and it's just so much faster. Your reads are so much quicker. I was surprised that in college I was more tired playing on one side of the ball than I was for playing both sides of the ball in high school,” he said.
In 2019, he finished the season with three catches for 45 yards and a TD. Then during the abbreviated season, in just three games, he had seven catches for 78 yards and a score. This year the expectations are much higher, not just for Roberts but for the entire team behind 25 incoming freshmen and several transfers, including QB Westin Elliott, who is over from Louisiana Tech.
“We brought in some depth at some positions that we needed. We got a transfer quarterback, Westin Elliott from Louisiana Tech, a transfer offensive linemen and I think we can be really good,” said Roberts. “We have the guys who can do it and so far during this fall camp, we have looked a lot improved. When Westin moved here over the summer and obviously being a local guy, I got to stay up here and throw with him all summer so we made a pretty good connection there.”
Certainly the connection that Roberts has made with the program and his teammates will be much bigger than one of any of the possible quarterbacks who will be throwing passes to him. Wearing jersey No. 10 with the 'C' on it, means so much more.
“Essentially (the No. 10 jersey) goes to the most hard working, consistent guy on the team, so I was pretty proud when I was voted to that, and for team captain. Those two accolades mean as much if not more than any of the other awards I have received. I think (earning those things) speaks a lot to the respect that your teammates have for you, the work that I do on a consistent basis is paying off,” he said.
That hard work in the sport started since he could remember – the days of watching the Big Guys on TV to the days of Pop Warner and to the days at WHS. His love of the game certainly can't be questioned.
“This was my best opportunity to play Division-1 Football. I had some other interest while I was in high school like UNH, Stonehill, Harvard and a couple of other schools but when I came here for my overnight stay, I just bonded with the guys well so it was a great opportunity and so glad I made the decision that I did.”
While Roberts has blossomed on the field, you can immediately tell how much he has matured as a person, and just really understands and grasps leadership, and his role as a leader. He credits both Curran and Gennetti for that, saying both of them have “definitely made me a better football player. Even before that they have made me a better person.”
This football player who keeps emerging and getting better, was recently voted to Phil Steele's 2021 NEC All-Conference team. He was asked about possible goals for this upcoming season.
“I could be the first one to the All-Conference team as a tight end. Obviously every player sets some (personal) goals for themselves or numbers that they want in their head. I have some goals for myself but ultimately I just want to do whatever I need to do to help this team win.
“This has been a goal of mine from when I don't even remember, maybe second grade to play Division 1 football. I'm less amazed and more proud that I've had the consistency and put in the work to get here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.