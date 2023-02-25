For many Wilmington NCAA athletes, end of season conference tournaments are just getting underway; the coming weeks will determine the fate of many collegiate seasons.
Starting off in men’s track Assumption, freshman Colby Medeiros earned Northeast-10 Conference Rookie of the Week honors after running the third fastest time by all rookie runners in the 800-meter at the David Hemery Valentine Invite at Boston University on February 11th with a time of 1:56.26.
Previously, Medeiros was part of an 11th place 3200-meter relay team (8:02.37) at the New England Championships on February 3rd.
On February 16th, Medeiros finished fifth in the 800-meter with a time of 1:54.59 at the Northeast-10 Conference Championships last week.
On Friday, Medeiros closed out an impressive month of February with a fourth place finish in the 800-meter (1:55.00) at the NE10 Indoor Track & Field Championships. He also was a part of the 4x400 relay that took sixth place with a time of 8:00.10.
The Greyhounds are back on the track this Friday in the NCAA Last Chance Qualifier meet at Boston University.
At UMass Lowell, the River Hawks are coming off an America East conference title this past weekend, beating Albany by just half a point.
Sean Riley, a member of the title winning River Hawk squad, competed in February 4th’s Crimson Elite and Scarlet and White Invite. The sophomore posted a time of 1:57.60 in the 800-meter run.
Riley also took to the track on January 28th, coming in 25th with a time of 1:58.01 in the 800-meter.
WOMEN’S TRACK
On February 11th, freshman Celia Kulis of Holy Cross posted a personal best time of 8.91 in the 60-meter hurdles to earn second place at the URI Coaches Invitational.
Kulis took seventh place in the pentathlon with 3,035 points that pitched in two points to the team score at the New England Championship on February 2nd.
The following day, Kulis finished fourth (9.03) in the 60-meter hurdles en route to the team’s highest finish ever at the New England Championships with a second place finish out of 24 total schools.
The Crusaders return to the track this weekend for the Patriot League Indoor Championship in Maryland.
At Springfield, Hannah LaVita led the Pride in the high jump event at the John Thomas Terrier Classic on January 28th.
The junior posted a height of 1.50m. as the Pride prepare for the Division three New England Championships this weekend.
At Bryant, freshman Amanda Broussard competed in the America East Championships last weekend, placing 15th in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:02.69.
As a team, the women placed fourth overall.
WOMEN’S HOOP
At Bentley, sophomore Kylie DuCharme had six points in a 49-48 loss to Pace on February 11th. She also had two assists and a steal in the effort.
Most recently, she had five points, four rebounds, and a steal in the Falcons’ 72-51 win over American International.
Bentley has posted a 17-9 season and will tip off with Saint Micheal’s in the first round of the NE10 conference tournament on Friday.
At Framingham State, sophomore Jenna Tavanese dropped 11 points in two consecutive games in a 86-49 win over MCLA on February eighth and a 91-62 win against Salem State on February 15th.
Tavanese has posted averages of 6.0 points and 2.5 rebounds per game as the Rams roll into the MASCAC playoffs as the No. 2 seed after their 17-5 season. They’ll face Westfield State in the semi-final on Thursday.
Junior Olivia Almeida dropped a season high 19 points in a 92-68 loss to Tavanese and the Rams on February 4th. The junior, averaging 8.6 points per game, posted her 19 off 46.7% shooting.
Almeida had 12 points in the regular season finale over Westfield State, where her efforts fell short in the 79-54 loss on Saturday.
Fitchburg’s season has come to a close after their 3-22 season.
MEN’S HOCKEY
At Framingham State, senior forward Matt Irwin potted a goal in a 4-3 loss to UMass Dartmouth on February 2nd. Three games later, Irwin then found the back of the net again in a 2-2 tie with Westfield State on February 11th.
The junior’s two goals combined with his one assist on the season for three points as Framingham concluded their season with a 6-2 loss to Stonehill on Saturday. Their 5-18-2 season misses the mark of tournament play.
Saint Anselm’s Garrett Alberti collected a total of four points in the month of February for the Hawks. The freshman scored a goal in a 5-3 win over Franklin Pierce on Friday following his assist in the game prior in a 3-2 loss to Stonehill.
He picked up a point in each game of the Saint Michael’s home and home on February 3rd and 4th as the Hawks swept the weekend. Alberti’s 13 points come as a result of three goals and ten assists as Saint Anselm’s 19-10-3 record earns them a bid in the NE10 semi-finals on Saturday.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
At Dartmouth, freshman defenseman Maura Fiorenza potted her first collegiate goal in a 5-1 win over Cornell on January 28th. The tally came midway through the second period providing the Big Green with a 2-0 advantage.
Following that win, Dartmouth dropped their next five contests until topping Brown in a 2-1 win on Saturday. The team finishes their season with an 8-21-0 record.
The blue-liner appeared in 21 games her rookie season of Division-1 hockey.
