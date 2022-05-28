WILMINGTON – For a team with high expectations for the post season like the Wilmington High Boys Tennis team, Tuesday’s 5-0 road loss to Middlesex League rival Burlington was most definitely not the way they would have liked to close out their regular season.
The Wildcats just couldn’t seem to get anything going against the Red Devils in this one. After earning a rain shortened 3-1 win in the first matchup between the two teams, it was a much different story for the Wildcats this time around, as they lost all but one of their matches in straight sets to close out their regular season at 10-7.
“It was a disappointing way to end the regular season,” Wilmington coach Rob Mailey said. “We had a couple of close matches, but it was not the way we wanted to finish.”
Senior captain Anay Gandhi, who has been nearly perfect all season, dropped his first singles match by a score of 6-4, 6-2, while sophomore Anay Gandhi, who has been nearly as good as Anay all season, dropped his match by a score of 6-3, 6-4 in second singles. Junior Owen Mitchell stepped in for Sidd Karani at third singles, but despite battling valiantly, he fell by a score of 6-0, 6-3.
The Wildcats were a little better in their doubles matches, but were still unable to come up with a victory. The first doubles squad of sophomores Sarthak Tripathi and Eric Packer battled hard before coming up just short by a score of 5-7, 6-1, 6-3, while the second doubles squad of freshman Michael Smarhoff and sophomore Ryan Weinstein lost by a score 7-6, 6-1.
“The doubles teams played pretty well, but we just couldn’t get the big points when we needed them,” Mailey said.
While the regular season finale left a lot to be desired for the Wildcats, most of their regular season had a lot of good memories as Wilmington battled to their 10-7 record. While they were unable to repeat as Middlesex League Freedom Division champions, the Wildcats fine season currently has them ranked fourth in the MIAA Division 3 power rankings, all but assuring them of a home match in the first round of the tournament, and possible a second home match depending on their final ranking and assuming they advance in the tournament.
But Mailey is taking nothing for granted at this point. While he knows what his team is capable of, he also knows they will need to be at their best if they hope to be successful in the post season.
“We need to practice hard over the next week and we need to work on our running to stay in shape,” Mailey said. “We will play some matches against each other to stay sharp, but we have to take our mental toughness to the next level. I think we can do well in the tournament this season, but we have to improve on the way we played today.”
GIRLS TENNIS
On the Girls side, the Wilmington High Girls Tennis team has struggled to get into the win column this season, posting a 1-15 record after wrapping up their regular season on Tuesday with a home loss to Middlesex League Freedom Division rival Burlington.
But despite their obviously tough season, as of this week, the Wildcats are very much in the running to earn a spot in the Division 3 State Tournament, as due to the strength of their schedule in the Middlesex League, they are currently ranked 30th in the MIAA Division 3, power rankings with the top 32 teams qualifying for the tourney.
Tuesday was an excellent example of the competition the Wildcats have faced all season long, as they suffered a 5-0 loss to Burlington. The Wildcats did not necessarily play poorly in this one, but they were unable to get much going against a very talented Burlington squad.
“Burlington was strong up and down their lineup,’ Wilmington coach Matt Hackett said. “They were missing a couple of starters the last time we saw them, so we knew they would be better this time around and they definitely were.”
Freshman Shubangi Tripathi suffered a 6-2,6-1 loss in first singles, while senior Alyssa Fricia, who has had an outstanding season, dropped a tough 6-0, 6-2 decision in second singles. Junior Marni McBride meanwhile made her varsity singles debut, filling in for Carolyn Hass-Timm in third singles, falling by a score of 6-0, 6-0.
“The score might not indicate it, but Marni played well and was in a lot of points, but it is just a matter of gaining some of that experience in singles play,” Hackett said. “That’s what we want to be able to take out of matches like this, because there are definitely some positives despite the loss.”
In doubles play, the Wildcats nearly got a win in first doubles from the sophomore duo of Maddie Benoit and Sophia LaVita, who fell in three sets by a score of 4-6, 7-5, and 5-10 in a super tiebreak third set.
“First doubles came really close to pulling the upset. It was one of their best matches of the year,” Hackett said. “They were up 4-2 in the first set, but Burlington came back to take it. But instead of getting down on themselves, they bounced back really well to win the second set.
“There is a lesson to be learned from that. A lot of times if you lose that first set, it can feel like an insurmountable mountain, but if you keep battling good things can happen. I think a lot of our girls walked off the court today feeling good about the way they played even though they lost.
The second doubles team of senior Medha Pal and junior Julia Kane also battled hard in a lot of points before coming up on the short end of a 6-2, 6-1 score.
All that remains for the Wildcats now is to wait and see if they have in fact qualified for the state tournament. Many things can change between now and the time the pairings are announced, but Hackett is hoping for the best for his team.
“We will see what happens,” Hackett said. “Of course, we would like to make it, but there is a lot still to be decided. The girls know where we stand, and know we are close, so now we will just wait and see.”
