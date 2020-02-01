ROXBURY – Heading into Friday's meet, the Wilmington High School Girls Track-and-Field team knew that it would be a very tall order to defeat Melrose, and the Wildcats would need extraordinary performances across the board just to make it competitive.
While the Wildcats put forth a great effort as usual, they as expected fell short to a dynamic Melrose team, 71-29. Despite the loss, Wilmington had a fantastic dual meet season, finishing with a 4-1 record.
"We knew this meet was going to be a tough one for us,” said Wilmington head coach Brian Schell. “They have a lot of depth and state qualified individuals. We also had a couple of injuries that left some out from being able to compete. Knowing that, I could tell it was going to be an even bigger hill to climb.
“They have two things that separate them from us. One is their versatility and them having multiple athletes who can excel in many events. Second is that raw intensity and grit in their events to power through the pain threshold particularly in the running events.”
Wilmington had three first places, three second places and five third places to account for all of the team's scoring. Certainly the three first places were highlights, the bigger ones came from the second places in particular Miriam Nelson and Katie McLaughlin.
Nelson took home a second in the shot put throwing 30-1.
“The last two meets she has thrown a personal record and has been very consistent which is great,” said Schell. “From power throws to constantly working on her glide technique has her with a huge five foot personal record since coming into the season. She had this goal for the end of spring season and to manage it now is awesome. One, if not the last to leave practice and constantly working on her drills and form. She has worked very hard for herself all year and is great to see it paying off.”
McLaughlin also grabbed three points with her performance in the 1,000 meters coming across at 2:23.44.
“Katie has looked strong the last two meets and almost mirrored that in her split,” said Schell. “She had a strong finish and held off their next girl outkicking her the entire last lap. This was a big ten second personal record for her which is awesome and I know she can go faster. Having that strong finish is consistent and all she needs to do is find that grit.”
The three first places came from Shannon Murphy in the shot put, throwing 30-6.50, Kaitlyn Doherty in the long jump with a personal record of 15-8.50 and Hannah LaVita in the high jump as she cleared 5-0.
The other second place came from Juliana Patrone in the high jump as she cleared 4-10.
Doherty was also third in the 55-meter dash at 7.78 seconds and McLaughlin was third in the long jump at 14-2. Amber Flynn also picked up a pair of thirds in the mile with a personal record of 5:52.09 and the two-mile with another personal record of 13:30.02.
The last point came from Maggie Bourgeois in the 600 as she had a personal best time of 1:47.62.
“Maggie went out really strong and aggressive for once. Took the lead for the first 500-meters and even going out in her first 400-meters around a 68 (second split). You could see her tighten up by the last turn where she got outkicked, but this is a sign of things needed to see all this time. If she can match this every meet, eventually it will build that strength to finish stronger and hold off others.”
Wilmington has now completed the dual meet season and will compete in the post-season meets starting with the Middlesex League Championship Meet on Monday at the Reggie Lewis Center at 4 pm.
“Overall a tough (loss to Melrose) but in the end our goal this season was to be 3-2,” said Schell. “To have surpassed that just shows the hard work and dedication from those is paying off. We need to build more intensity and grit right now as that is our biggest weakness. Hopefully with championship season starting, everyone can find that next gear and carry that forward.”
