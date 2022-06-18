WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Wildcats might have suffered a defeat in their Northeast League season-opener on Monday evening, but the game certainly didn’t lack for drama, especially down the stretch.
Heading into the seventh inning trailing by three to visiting Lowell, 9-6, Wilmington rallied as darkness enveloped Scanlon Field. They scored a pair but unfortunately fell short, stranding a game-tying run at third and a potential walk-off winner at second.
“It was good to see them battle back like that,” said Wilmington coach Shawn Roque following his 9-8 debut defeat. “It was a roller coaster ride, with a lot of ups and downs but it was good to see this kind of effort in the first game.”
Partly due to a player drought and an abundance of baseball opportunities in the region, several programs made the decision to exit the Northeast League this summer, leaving just four clubs in the wake of their departure. The League will be represented by Billerica and Lowell in the North and Wilmington and North Reading in the South. Each team will play twelve games, four against each opponent, two home, and two away. In addition to reducing travel, which is a welcome change, mini-rivalries will likely develop over the next five weeks which can only make for more exciting baseball.
“We are going to see these teams a lot in a twelve game schedule,” said Roque. “It will be interesting to see how our kids respond when they see the same opponents over and over again.”
While the quality of North Reading and Billerica remains to be seen, Lowell proved in both the fifth and sixth-innings that they possess a formidable offense. In both frames, they batted around the order, scoring 8 runs to surge past Wilmington, which had taken a 6-1 lead midway through the game. The fifth was particularly unpleasant when Connor Lovell relieved a tiring Patrick Stokes and struggled to find his control, hitting three batters consecutively and walking a pair. Lowell scored four in the sequence and it would have been more if not for Austin Harper, who pitched the Wildcats out of a bases-loaded jam.
“We did have a couple of tough innings in the middle part of the game,” admitted Roque. “We’re really using this as more of a tryout for the kids who were on junior varsity last year, to see what we have coming up for the varsity team next year. For the first half of today’s game, we had our varsity guys in there for the first few innings, and it turned out as we expected.”
Roque was alluding to the fourth inning, when Wilmington put up a crooked number to claim what seemed like a safe 6-1 lead. Earlier, Harper scored the first run of the summer to knot the game at 1-1. In the top of the fourth, Wilmington hitters jumped all over Lowell starter Mike Webber. Brett Ebert and Stokes led off with back-to-back basehits. Webber brushed Brett Gallucci to load them and then walked in Ebert for the go-ahead run. Brennan Walsh came on in relief for Lowell but before he settled, gave up four runs on two hits, including an RBI-double to deep center from Ayden Balter. Harper helped himself with a basehit to score Mike Monteforte and Jacob Roque.
Lowell overtook Wilmington in the sixth, rendering two-out damage, and capturing a 9-6 advantage. Trailing for the first time, Wilmington came up and put baserunners aboard. But Lowell’s Walsh had, by this juncture, found the mark and erased the threat with a combination of heaters and a devastating sinker.
The fourth Wilmington hurler to take the mound, Monteforte, retired the Lowell side in order in the seventh. Catcher Noah Spencer played an important role, gunning down a base-stealing Chris Wyman.
In the bottom of the final frame, pinch-hitter Kyle Gabaree started the Wildcats with a leadoff infield hit. Roque was hit hard by a pitch which ended the day for Walsh. Jake Descheneaux took the mound, intent on preserving the Lowell lead. He nearly failed. A Gallucci ground ball forced Gabaree at third but Burke Zimmer walked and Spencer chopped an infield hit to send Roque. Gallucci raced home on a passed ball to close the deficit to 9-8. Balter walked, bringing Monteforte to the plate and the tying run to third. He battled but was frozen on a low, inside throw that ended it.
“It wasn’t the best outcome for the first game,” said Roque, who next travels to face North Reading on Thursday evening. “But we saw a lot that we can work on with these kids. Everyone is going to make mistakes but those are the things you can pick up on and teach them.”
