WILMINGTON – Over the last few years, Gavin Erickson has made his share of big plays for the Wilmington High School Football team. He's been able to rattle off a 60-something TD run or reception more than a few times, which has led to wins.
On Friday night, he did that again. This time he scored on a 55-yard touchdown run, coming on a broken play. Certainly that was a huge score and momentum shifter, but in this game when the 'Cats had to win to secure a playoff spot, No. 11, a senior captain, made big plays throughout the entire night. His all-around strong performance helped Wilmington with the dramatic 30-22 double overtime victory over Wakefield, which officially put the 'Cats into the Division 4 statewide tournament which begins Friday at Middleboro.
“It feels great to end the regular season with such a big win. We're just pushing for next week,” he said. “It was definitely stressful and exciting (out there in overtime). Getting two big (defensive) stops and then scoring, (all of us) just had a lot of emotions and energy.”
On the night, Erickson finished with two carries for 56 yards, including a 55-yard TD, and he also rushed in two conversions, the first to tie the game up at 14 and eventually send it to overtime and the second came on the game winning touchdown scored by teammate and quarterback Pedro Germano.
Besides the offensive side, he was part of the goal line stance on the final play of the game, keeping Wakefield QB Javen Willis from scoring. Erickson also was the one who broke up a huge fourth-and-six pass play from the 'Cats 32 yard line midway through the fourth quarter, and he was also the one who was able to catch up to running back Leo Yardumian by making a great tackle to keep him from scoring a touchdown on the second to last play of the first half.
Last week in a lopsided loss to Stoneham, no one on the 'Cats team made a big play. That changed this time around.
“There's no way to sugarcoat it, our big guys did not show up last week. Gavin was one of them,” said head coach Craig Turner. “The only thing that we did say about last week was that we needed more out of our captains and out of our seniors. Those guys, (especially Gavin) led the way for us tonight.”
Friday’s game with Wakefield was scoreless with under four minutes left in the first half. Wilmington had the ball on its 45 yard line. Germano fumbled the snap and somehow the ball ended up in Erickson's hands, who went untouched for the 55-yard TD.
“Pedro fumbled the snap or something like that and he ended up handing it off to me. I saw a hole and I just ran as fast as I could,” said Erickson.
Later on, Erickson's number was called on again. After John Germano caught an 11-yard pass from Pedro, Erickson rushed in the conversion to tie the game up at 14-14 with 8:25 left in the game.
Wakefield tied the game up at 22-22 after the first overtime series, before Pedro Germano scored the game winning TD on a three-yard run. That followed by Erickson going from his left, across to the right side, untouched for the two-point conversion.
“Everyone blocked (for me),” said Erickson. “John Germano had the inside and really blocked well, so it was a great play overall.”
Four plays later, Erickson said that the defensive-11 had an inkling of what Wakefield was going to do facing that fourth-and-two situation.
“They like to run up the middle, especially on those kinds of plays, so we were definitely expecting that. I'm glad we just all loaded up and stuck it out (to make the stop),” he said. “Everyone was just piling in the middle and it came down the last inch pretty much.”
