WENHAM – Led by some strong performances mostly in the field events, the Wilmington High School girls' outdoor track-and-field team finished in fifth place at the Division 3 Eastern Mass Relay Championship Meet held in Sunday in the rain and cold temperatures at Gordon College.
The fifth place finish was after 14 events, and the pole vault was being moved to Tuesday, with results not known as of presstime.
North Reading won the 17-team meet with 78 points, followed by Melrose (53), Burlington (45), Plymouth South (43), Wilmington (38) and Tewksbury (30).
“This meet is also a fun one for the team and one I like to let the kids do more of the events they prefer,” said WHS head coach Brian Schell. “I also like to use this meet to get the younger guys involved with each other and look ahead at the future possibilities.
“Despite the horrendous weather, we had a lot of great performances overall. Everyone did a lot better than they think they did and to have done it in these conditions is good.”
It's believed that both the high jump and discus teams won their events. The high jump trio was led by Mollie Osgood, who was second overall clearing 4-07.25, followed by Kayla Flynn and Celia Kulis, who were fifth and sixth, both clearing 4-6.
The discus trio included Sarah LaVita, who was first overall throwing 86-08, followed by Amber Flynn, who was second at 85-01 and Isabelle Puccio, who was seventh at 65-04.
It's believed that the javelin team placed but as of presstime not sure where and that trio consisted of LaVita, who was third at 87-06, Molly MacDonald, who was fourth at 74-09 and Alessia Puccio, who was 17th at 58-04.
Two of the running teams placed to earn points including the third place sprint medley team, which broke a school record with a combined time of 4:36.99. That team consisted of Madi Mulas, Kaitlyn Doherty, Amanda Broussard and Katie McLaughlin.
“Since the announcement that we were having a relay meet these girls were all over this. From day one they wanted to get the school record and they did it with ease,” said Schell. “You could tell the weather conditions caused a little bit of a struggle for each leg, but were able to hold on tough. Despite a false start and a warning, Madi shook it off and started off in great position. Kaitlyn managed to hang on strong neck and neck with Burlington while Amanda also looked solid all around consistent splits.
“Katie then had a solid anchor leg, while not getting out the first lap as hard as usual, she did finish stronger and open a 40-meter gap into almost a 120-meter gap on a surging Melrose team.”
The other place finish came from the 4x800 team of Shea Cushing, Olivia Erler, Hannah Bryson and Mallory Brown, who were fifth at a combined time of 11:29.56.
Just missing out on placing included the 4x200, distance medley and 4x400 relay teams which finished eighth, ninth and tenth. The 4x200 team consisted of Ali Doherty, Emily Grace, Angie Zaykovskaya and Molly MacDonald and they ran a 1:57.97 time.
The distance medley team had Cushing with Nera Stoeva, Sofia Pitzen and Erler and they finished at 15:24.65. Finally the 4x400 team came across at 4:53.91 and that foursome included Emily Doherty, Zaykovskaya, Osgood and Maggie Bourgeois.
Back to the field events, the long jump, triple jump and shot put teams did not place. The long jump trio consisted of Kulis (14-06.50), Ali Doherty (12-05.75) and Osgood (12-02.75). The triple jump trio was Kaitlyn Doherty (31-07.50), Kayla Flynn (28-11.00) and Bourgeois (27-02.50).
And the shot put team was Amber Flynn, who was sixth overall at 26-05.50, Isabelle Puccio, who was 18th at 21-05.75 and Lilly Rubin, who was 18th at 20-00.25.
