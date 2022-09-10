WILMINGTON – Last year's football season was a lot of fun. The Wildcats won six games, including one in the playoffs, knocked off Wakefield in double overtime, had a strong comeback against Woburn that fell short, and put up great efforts and points against teams like Foxboro and Tewksbury.
That being said almost that entire team is gone. Sixth-year head coach Craig Turner was asked last Thursday to sum up how the team looked thus far.
"We look green as grapes,” he said with a laugh. “We look green as grapes and I can't say that enough. We're changing a different kid's position every day. It's more about finding out what they can do and how it fits with what we want to do,” said Turner. “We're replacing a lot of guys. You always kind of have ideas in your head of who can do what going into it, but it never goes that way. That being said, they are a good hard-working group. They are a lot different than last year's group. Last year's group, I don't want say not coachable, but they do what to do and kind of just handled business. These guys here really, really take to coaching. They want to get coached, so it's been a lot of fun with these guys so far.”
While collectively as a team Turner says they are “green as grapes”, one real positive sign is that the offensive and defensive lines are not small as green grapes.
“We have more size that we've had in quite some time. We have a couple of 6-foot-3 kids, one plays on the offensive line and the other plays on the defensive line,” said Turner. “(Also, junior) Ali (Aboukal) is a year older and he's stronger and bigger. (Michael) Ings, the same thing. He's a three-year starter and he's gotten bigger and stronger. Then the kid Clyde Lambert, who is starting at guard for us is a junior and he's probably the strongest kid on the entire team. He's a real tough kid, who is up from the JV team. It's probably the most physical group that I've had upfront in terms of how they play, which is good. They are going to have to carry us, our offensive line is the strength of the team.”
Across the way on the offensive side, it'll be junior Nojus Giniotas (6-3, 235) and senior Ryan Watson (6-0, 205) as the two tackles, Aboukal (5-11, 225) and Lambert (5-9, 205) as the two guards, with Ings at center (5-10 225). The combination of junior Noah Spencer (5-11, 190) and senior captain Joey Kullman (5-9, 190) have the inside track on the tight end spot with a handful of others pressing for their own opportunities. At wide out, it'll be senior Brett Ebert (5-8, 160) and junior Hunter Sands (6-1, 180).
As for the backs and quarterback position, things changed a bit after The Town Crier spoke with Turner last Thursday. At that time, Turner said that last year's fullback Michael Lawler (6-0, 180) would be shifting to quarterback, co-captain Peter LeBlanc (5-9, 175) would be the wingback, while the combination of Julien Cella (5-7, 160) and Nik Iascone (5-8, 150) would share the duties carrying the ball.
On Sunday night, Turner informed the Town Crier that Jacob Roque, who is known for his diamond skills on the baseball team, has decided to come out for the team. Turner spoke to every senior and they were all onboard about the addition. Thus, Roque with audition for the QB spot and if all goes well and he takes it, Lawler will move to halfback.
“We’re extremely excited Jacob has decided to join us. Jacob played for us as a freshmen and is an exceptional athlete,” said Turner in an email. “I think he’d tell you that I’ve been pretty consistently on him the last couple of years to get him back on the team. He’s a great fit for what we want to do offensively with our read-option and run-pass-option scheme. Unfortunately it’s not great timing because he has to get 15 practices in before he can play in a game, but we’ll see how it goes and he’ll have the opportunity to compete for the starting job during practice. I know what kind of an athlete he is and we’re absolutely pumped to have him back. He certainly makes us better.”
Turner added that the plan is for Roque to get the two weeks of practice in before he plays in a game. Meanwhile, the team will turn to freshman Colin Allard, who has opened up a lot of eyes, to start at QB for this Saturday morning's season opener against Arlington Catholic which will be held at Medford High (11 am). Wilmington will be shifting out of the spread offense and into Wing-T, but with the quarterback always taking the snap out of the shotgun formation.
“Colin has been the biggest surprise of camp so far. He’s a great kid and has picked up the offense so quickly,” said Turner. “He’s continued to get better and push the other quarterbacks to the point where he was starting to force our hand a bit. We decided we were going to make that switch (and already move Lawler), and then got the news about Jacob on the same day. Now Jacob and Colin will compete for the position in practice and we’ll see what happens from there as Jacob gets his practices in and gets up to speed on the offense. Colin will get the start on Saturday against AC and we’re excited about what he can do and his future.”
That move with Allard allows Lawler to go to halfback. He's coming off a season in which as a sophomore fullback, he rushed for 302 yards and scored twice, and also added 14 receptions for 163 yards and a score. His presence will certainly take the pressure off of Allard/Roque, while his blocking skills will open up many holes for Cella and Iascone.
“Michael is just such a dynamic player and we want to get him the ball as much as possible. Half back in our offense is just such a key position,” explained Turner. “You need someone who can break a long one here and there but is also tough enough to carry it 20-plus times a game and get you those tough yards. It also frees him up to help us on defense where we’ve had some issues so far. He did a great job at quarterback for us but we just felt as a staff this was his rightful position and where he could impact our team the most.”
If Roque is ready after the two weeks, this will allow the 'Cats to have an explosive backfield as Roque is extremely fast, and then there's four options to run the ball with Lawler, Cella, Iascone and then LeBlanc, who along with Lawler will catch their share of passes. It also allows Allard to develop more at the JV level, and/or come into play at the varsity level in certain situations.
This move also allows extra time for Cella and Iascone to develop and ease into the offense, as opposed to getting thrown into the fire which seemed to be the case when Turner said the following last Thursday.
“Our running backs are young but they are getting after it. Neither one of them has kind of separated themselves, which I wish they would. I wish I could say that Julien is our guy to carry the ball 25 times a game, but Iascone has been pretty good, too. So it's like, OK, we'll just split them up, so they both have been alright,” said Turner. “Peter LeBlanc has been great for us at wingback and he'll carry the ball some too. He'll have the same role as Gavin (Erickson) had for us last year.”
Defensively, there's question marks because there's so much youth and inexperience. Turner said the plan is for junior Dempsey Murphy (5-11, 210) along with Aboukal and Kullman to play the two defensive end spots. The two tackle spots will most likely be a rotation of four players with Ings, Cella, senior Charlie Chirichiello (5-10, 210) and junior Sean Brady (6-3, 280). The linebackers will be LeBlanc, Spencer and junior Antonio Smolinsky (5-1, 185). Lastly, the secondary is completely brand new with Iascone, seniors Andrew Rivera and Owen Cushing as well as junior Christian Febbo.
“Febbo played soccer last year, so we're glad he came out as he's going to be a very good player. Him and this other kid Connor Lovell, who is a sophomore, are going to be absolutely fantastic. He's going to be a fantastic player but when I say green, he's green,” said Turner.
Some of the other players on the team who will provide depth include seniors Justin Finnegan (5-9, 170) and Casey Robbins (5-11, 180) as wide receivers/linebackers while junior Braedon Almas (5-7, 150) will be the back-up quarterback. In the backfield, back-ups will be junior Kevin Stano (5-8, 170) and freshmen Gavin Burke (5-7, 150) and Gus Lambert (5-7, 155). On the line, pushing for some time will be juniors Luca Cudia (6-3, 215), Charlie Rooney (6-1, 215), Elijah Valdivieso (5-10, 225), Ryan Weinstein (6-0, 190) and freshmen Noah Matton (6-0, 210) and Luke Cushing (5-11, 200).
The 'Cats will open the season up taking on AC, who replaced Woburn on the schedule. That contest will be followed with two more non-league games with Greater Lowell, and then Billerica on their new beautiful field on the 23rd.
After that comes the five league games with Melrose (away), Watertown (home), Burlington (away), Stoneham (home) and then Wakefield (away), three weeks of playoffs/consolation games and then Tewksbury on Thanksgiving. Of the nine opponents, four went to the playoffs last year with Billerica losing in the D3 semi-finals, Stoneham losing in the D6 quarterfinals, and then Tewksbury and Watertown both lost in the first round of the D4 and 5 Divisions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.