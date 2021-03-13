BILLERICA — Growing up in Wilmington, Chloe Gaglione had always been very active. She was never one to just be sitting around the house. Whether it was dancing, cheerleading or anything else, Gaglione had always been very athletic, and also very enthusiastic about being an athlete.
But when she got to high school at Shawsheen Tech, she was looking for a different challenge, something a little different from her dance background. Who would have thought she would have found it on the volleyball courts at Shawsheen? But that is exactly where she did find it, and three years later as she enters her junior season with the Rams, the middle hitter is now a co-captain for the Rams Volleyball team, leading a squad intent on making this season one to remember.
“When I came to high school, I wanted to try something new, so I tried volleyball and I have loved it ever since,” Gaglione said. “I am so glad I did it. I loved it right away and I still do.”
Not only has she loved the game ever since, but she has also excelled at it ever since. Sure, there was a bit of a learning curve that freshman season, but last year as a sophomore she began to make her presence felt and started to establish herself as a key member of the Rams.
“Even as a sophomore she stood out to us,” said Shawsheen coach Kelsey Rapoza, who is in her first season as head coach of the Rams, but was an assistant with last year’s squad. “We had a pretty strong group of seniors last year, but she still stood out. She was quieter last season, but now she is one of the oldest on the team and she is finding her voice and is doing an excellent job of leading the team.”
Gaglione is hoping to lead her team to an outstanding season this year. Despite going 5-15 back in the fall of 2019, the last time the Rams were on the court for a season, Gaglione is very confident that her team can take some big steps forward this season.
“I am very happy that we are able to have a season during these times. Our practices have been very good and we are so excited to be working together,” Gaglione said. “I see a very good season happening for us. We work really well together and have really come together as a team.”
A big part of the reason why the Rams have come together so well and so quickly in such a short time at the start of the season has been because of Gaglione, whom Rapoza has seen develop into a great leader for the Rams.
“Chloe is a great team leader. She is easily the loudest one on the court at all times, helping her teammates the entire match,” Rapoza said. “She’s a very coachable player and is always the first to help out any of the other players if they need help with anything, whether they are confused about a rotation or if they need help with a certain skill, she is the first one to jump in and offer her services.
“She is just an all-around great kid, and a great player. So, I am happy that I have her for one more year after this as well.
Along with fellow captain Kayla Mirisola, Gaglione is hoping to provide the kind of leadership her team needs in this unique season.
“I see myself as a team leader and Kayla as well,” Gaglione said. “We try to help everyone to become kind of like a family. Definitely our first practice was a little weird with all the COVID-19 restraints and things like that, but now that we are used to it, it feels great just to be together and we ae going to try and do whatever we can to help the team.”
