WILMINGTON — Saturday’s Winter SOLEstice 5K brought runners of all ages out to the Town Common.
Some of the younger runners made a name for themselves in the field of 380, including Josh Rainone and Isabella Zaya.
Rainone, an 18-year-old crossed the finish line with a time of 22:15.8, which was good for 21st overall, fifth out of the male runners from Wilmington, and first in his age group.
And Zaya, an 11-year-old, finished at 34:20.4, which was good for fourth in her age group.
Rainone runs Spring Track for Wilmington High, so he was no stranger to running this particular course during practice.
“You pretty much have to run five to six mile runs at practice, and there are also sprints and strides that helped a lot,” he said. “It gave me more endurance.”
When he’s not running long distances every day or every other day, Rainone just goes to Planet Fitness to get a lift in.
When the race was just about to get started, Rainone only had one thought.
“How am I going to keep my pace through it all, and not get winded on the first mile,” he laughed.
He knew he had to push himself, and that if he gave up, that it wasn’t going to help.
Rainone kept a positive mindset as he approached the second mile.
“There were better runner in front of me, but it’s all on me, I had to [keep going].”
Coming down the home stretch, Rainone chugging along. “It’s almost over, and I can push through it, I got this far, so I can get through the next mile or so,” he said.
Rainone described crossing the finish line with one word: “Victory.”
He went on to say he was very proud of his accomplishment for placing so well.
It was his first time running this Winter SOLEstice 5K, and like so many other runners in the field, he was impressed with the organization.
“It was well coordinated, the food was great, I thought it was run really well,” Rainone said.
Rainone wants to run for a club track team in college and encourages anyone who wants to run 5Ks to do them.
“They are fun, even if you don’t do well, just push yourself and do it,” he said.
While Rainone has the background in running, Zaya is a soccer player, but is certainly full of energy and loves running around.
But it wasn’t always that way.
“When I first started running 5Ks, that would be the only time I would run, now I actually to prepare for the 5K, so I feel like it helps,” she said.
Zaya takes part in a running club called Healthy Kids out of Tewksbury. Jill Chisholm, the Winter SOLEstice 5K race director, actually convinced her to run this race.
When Zaya’s not running with other kids in the club, she runs around her neighborhood, which is about a mile.
Saturday’s Winter SOLEstice 5K was Zaya’s fifth ever, so she is new to the competitive running scene.
However, that didn’t stop her. She was ready to go from the jump, with a very achievable goal in mind.
“Be as fast as I can be, I don’t really care what place I come in, I just care how well I do,” she said.
Zaya started out with a quick burst of speed once the horn sounded.
Along the way, she said there were a few bumps in the road.
“I feel like this one was a lot harder because of the rain and the puddles, and I did not want to slip and hurt myself,” Zaya said.
She pictured mile two like it was her neighborhood, and kept running. For someone full of energy, at this point fatigue was starting to set in.
“I’m a little tired and I have some cramps, but I’m good,” she said.
Going in the direction towards the finish line, Zaya saw the cop cars with blue lights flashing, and she knew she was almost home free. But she had to keep pushing.
“I’m running faster now just trying to cross the finish line,” she said
Once she crossed the finish line, it was a feeling of accomplishment. Isabella even finished a few spots ahead of her mother, Alison, which definitely calls for bragging rights at home.
Zaya said this was the first time she ran this particular 5K race, and she was glad to come out and support Jill Chisholm and her club.
“I’m just glad it wasn’t freezing, but I had a good time,” she said.
