WILMINGTON – Trying to figure out the power rankings for the new statewide tournament is nearly impossible. Will Hunting would probably have trouble with it.
In the case of Friday’s game with Wilmington and Wakefield, you really didn't need any genius mathematician to figure the equation for both teams: Win.
For Wilmington, a win would certainly be enough to qualify the Wildcats for the Division 4 tournament. A loss, and the 'Cats would probably still get in but drop down a few notches and take on one of the top four or five seeds of the section, which is certainly not something you would want to do.
Coming off last week's lackluster performance in the game against Stoneham, the 'Cats knew that Wakefield would be hungry too, considering they were upset the week before by Watertown, and also had to get a ‘W’ to qualify for the D3 tournament.
Naturally with all of that at stake, the two teams battled through four quarters and then two overtime periods. When the dust settled — or in this case when the big pile of players on Wakefield QB Javen Mills were finally taken off of him and the officials found the ball short of the goal line — the Wildcat players, bench, coaches and fans all stormed the field in celebration of the dramatic 30-22, double-overtime victory over the Warriors played at Alumni Field.
Wakefield needed to score, as well as get the two-point conversion, but fell short of the touchdown portion by a yard, as the Wildcat defense loaded up in the middle of the field to stop Willis on the fourth-and-two play.
“That's their guy,” said Wildcat head coach Craig Turner. (Willis is) a great player and a tough little kid. We basically just sent the house. We just said credit to them if they're going to go out wide on us, God Bless them, so we just sent the house and figured that they were going to try to get the ball into the hands of their best guy.”
Entertainment wise, this was one heck-of-a-good time. Football wise, not so much. Wilmington did play 100 times better than the week before but squandered many chances to score and put the game away, especially early on.
“We didn't play our best and we left a lot out there offensively. We moved the ball up and down the field all night. Honestly I feel like a night like tonight was good because the pressure is going to ramped up next week, so playing in a tight game like this is pretty good. We just had to calm down, trust our reads and make plays at the end,” said Turner.
On the night, Wilmington finished with 312 total yards of offense. Quarterback Pedro Germano continues to show off his athleticism with timely runs, and efficient passes. He rushed for 80 yards and scored a TD, and also completed 9-of-14 passes for 80 yards, including two TD passes, while his conversion flip pass to brother John, was pretty special.
“If you want to talk about some plays that the kids made, how about the two-point conversion where Pedro rolls all the way out this way and they cover it up great and then he goes completely the other way and (flips a pass to his brother John)? When you get down to the end of the game and you have run everything you've got, it’s like you start drawing plays up in the dirt a little bit,” said Turner. “That one might have been drawn up in the dirt. We're lucky to have a guy like Pedro, who always looks to make a play.”
As the case in some of the team's earlier victories, this clearly was a case of a superstar performance up and down the line-up. Germano was terrific. Gavin Erickson was terrific. On the defensive line Jake Chirichiello easily played his best game, while fellow captain John Rhind had a handful of big tackles. Tommy Mallinson caught one pass all night and it came in OT, a 14-yard TD catch.
“I thought our guys fought, they really fought. We didn't address last week. We didn't watch the film, we didn't say the word (Stoneham) and we moved right past it,” said Turner. “We were so bad that it was not worth looking at the film. There was nothing that we could have learned from. We just moved on. If I had to dictate it, we would have done the old bury the football kind of thing, but I don't know what's what around here so I don't want to get on anyone's bad side. I kept saying, 'I don't want to talk about last week, I don't want to talk about it' and we didn't. We were really just hoping that we could move past it and have a good feeling after tonight's game. It wasn't perfect, but I think the kids feel pretty good right now.”
Certainly they did.
The smiles were not smiles early on though. To open the game, the 'Cats strung together a 12-play, 65-yard drive, moving the ball at will on the ground. But on fourth-and-two from the Wakefield 5, the 'Cats turned the ball over on down as Marcello Misuraca was met at the line of scrimmage on his rush attempt.
Wakefield managed a first down but on their fourth-and-two call from the 'Cats 44, Rhind and Peter LeBlanc combined to stop running back Leo Yardumian, who was pretty fantastic himself finishing with 143 rushing yards. Again Wilmington took over, and again fell short on fourth-and-six from the Warriors' 12.
With 3:22 left in the second quarter and still scoreless, the 'Cats had the ball on their own 45. Pedro Germano fumbled the snap, and on a the broken play, he was able to get the ball into the hands of Erickson, who darted left, saw daylight and cruised with a 55-yard TD run. The kick attempt was no good.
Wakefield took over on its on 24 with 3:09 left. They managed to move the ball a bit, up to the 36. Facing third-and-five and under 30 seconds to go, Yardoumian bursted through the middle of the 'Cats defense into open space. He appeared to be heading to the end zone before Erickson caught him from behind for the nice tackle coming at the 10. Now with five seconds left, Wakefield went for it and Willis connected with Christian Delgado for the 10-yard TD catch, and the kick was good, giving the Warriors a 7-6 halftime lead.
After exchanging punts to open the third quarter, Wakefield added to its lead as Willis connected with Ian Dixon on a 23-yard TD toss, coming on fourth-and-six. The kick was good and the Warriors were up 14-6 with 3:07 left in the third.
Wilmington then countered with an impressive 10-play, 68-yard drive, that chewed up 6:35 on the clock. Pedro Germano had runs of 14 and 21 yards, and after three straight one-yard gains, Wilmington faced fourth-and-seven from the 11, and Pedro found his brother open for the score. Erickson rushed in the conversion and the game was tied at 14-14 with 8:25 to go.
The fourth down make or break it trend continued the rest of the way. Wakefield went for it on fourth-and-six from the 'Cats 32, but Erickson made a terrific play breaking up a pass. Then it was Wilmington's turn. They moved the ball from its own 32 to the Warriors' 12, and faced fourth-and-two but the drive ended with an incomplete pass.
“(Wakefield) gave us exactly what we wanted, but we kind of rushed it and weren't patient enough. They gave us exactly what we thought. It was just about reading that outside linebacker and if he goes with Marcello, we're throwing it to Gavin inside. (Their linebacker) went right with Marcello, and Pedro saw the blitz and he panicked and threw it out there. That stuff you like to clean up. I would have liked to have the game right there instead of (going to double overtime) and taking a couple of years off my life down at that end (of the field) – these pressure years,” Turner said with a laugh.
Wakefield was able to run five plays, move the ball 31 yards to its own 43 before time ran out to force overtime. There each team starts with the ball on the 10-yard line and has four chances to score. Once teams score, they must go for two. Wakefield went first and scored on a Willis 2-yard run, and he also rushed in the conversion.
Wilmington followed and on the second play – after a four-yard loss on a run – Mallinson made a nice catch in the right corner for his first varsity touchdown and that followed with the outstanding play by Pedro to get the ball to his brother.
“There's only one corner out there and we're running John on a curl and Tommy on a wheel (route). I'm just so happy for him to make a play,” said Turner. “He joined us late but he has shown up every single day and we kept saying that this kid is an athlete and we have to find a way to get him involved and we have the last couple of weeks. He's got the potential to make big plays for us. It was awesome to see a kid like that make a play like that.”
The combined eight points tied the game up at 22. Wilmington was first this time and on fourth-and-three, Pedro Germano took the ball up the gut and got a nice push from behind by several of his teammates. Erickson rushed the conversion in, thanks in part to a nice block on the edge by John Germano, and the 'Cats were up 30-22.
Wakefield was up and after a three-yard gain, Luke Murphy stopped Willis at the line of scrimmage on second down. On third down, Willis completed a five yard pass to Jack Berinato, who was brought down at the two. That was followed by the dramatic stop by the entire defensive unit, putting the team into the playoffs for the second time in five years under Turner.
“It's awesome and I think the kids are excited. You get to play a meaningful game next week which is huge,” said Turner. “Now, we're going to go on the road and play a really good team. I think we have the potential of being really good, too. If we put four quarters together, I think we're a tough out. I certainly don't think whoever gets us will say 'OK, we've got a creampuff coming in here'. I think they're going to know that we have some kids who can make some plays and can give some teams some trouble.”
Not getting the two-point conversion eliminated Wakefield from the playoffs.
On Monday afternoon, it was announced that the No. 11 Wildcats will be traveling to face the No. 6 Middleboro team, Friday night at 7 pm.
GAMBALE OK
With about 7:35 to go in the fourth quarter of Friday's game, Wilmington High senior player Alfonso Gambale was taken off the field by ambulance after suffering a neck injury. The game was delayed almost a half hour as paramedics had to strap Gamble to a Gurney.
“He said that he got hit in a pile and his neck went back. He could feel his arms and his legs, so hopefully he is OK. I'm looking forward to calling him and letting him know that we won,” said Turner after the game.
Later that night, the Gambale Family posted pictures and an update on social media that Alfonso was indeed OK.
