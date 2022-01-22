STONEHAM — After winning three straight, including back-to-back overtime games, the Stoneham-Wilmington girl’s hockey team suffered a setback when the 6-1 Central Catholic Raiders paid a visit on Monday afternoon.
On the strength of a pair of goals from sniper Megan Malolepszy, one each in the first and third periods, Central Catholic dealt their host a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat. S-W, meanwhile, could only come up a fluke goal midway through the game.
With the loss, Stoneham-Wilmington fell to 3-5 overall with a pair of difficult opponents on the horizon for next week. It wasn’t lost on co-coach John Lapiana that his club, evenly-matched with Catholic, conceded an opportunity to finally reach .500 hockey. He credited their goaltender, Cara Kuczek, who was accomplished well beyond her 15 years.
“Their goaltender did a really good job, particularly toward the end of the game,” said Lapiana. “Not to take anything away from her but a lot of shots were right on the goalie. You’re not going to score goals by shooting pucks into her midsection.”
Nearly two weeks ago, Stoneham-Wilmington outlasted Burlington in overtime, 4-3, on a pair of Lily MacKenzie goals, one to tie the game and the other to win it. A week later, after a postponement of a game scheduled with Pope Francis, the S-W girls returned to the ice and repeated their overtime heroics with a 3-2 sudden win over Wakefield.
“We went into the overtime, skating four-on-four, and we stressed playing area rather than position,” recalled Lapiana. “The emphasis was to play the five-minute overtime in Wakefield’s end as much as humanly possible. Ava Krasco circled the net with the puck, spotted Kaylee Cronin wide open on the goalie’s weak side. Krasco slid it to her and Kaylee buried it for the win.”
Lapiana agreed that Stoneham’s Cronin, who currently leads the team in scoring with 10-points (6 goals, 4 assists) has made great strides with her offensive contribution.
While S-W and Catholic were skating even, each with a fair share of offensive visits and chances, it was the Raiders emerging one goal better at 11:10 of the first period. Malolepszy, who had speed to spare, carried along the right wing and gained the zone. She turned and closed on the net, firing a hard, rising wrister. Stoneham-Wilmington’s topnotch goalie, Maddie Sainato, squared to the shooter and had the angle but the shot broke off her pads and tumbled into the net.
Back-to-back power plays later in the first did little to help the S-W cause as Kuczek stonewalled the press for an equalizer. MacKenzie had a nice bid from the top of the left circle and Gabby Daniels nearly knocked in the follow-up, but the goalie stood her ground, preserving the lead.
Soon after play resumed for the middle frame, MacKenzie was back, stick-handling past a pair of defenders and shooting, only to be denied by a quick glove.
At 4:26, Stoneham-Wilmington finally knotted the game off a draw. Winning the face-off in the circle to Kuczek’s left, Krasco wasted little time sending the puck toward the net. Sailing waist-high, it banked off a Central Catholic defenseman, and the trajectory carried it in. The score gave credence to frequent urgings from hockey coaches to just fling it at the net and hope for a little puck-luck. Krasco, with the unassisted tally, is now tied for second in scoring with 9-points (2-goals, 7-assists).
At first glance, the Raiders seemed very adept at blocking shots and stealing pucks in their defensive zone. But while this was a factor, Lapiana attributed it somewhat to a failure on the part of his players. While S-W put 32-shots on net, there were many others that never reached their intended destination.
“Part of what we try to emphasize is picking your head up before you decide where you’re going with the puck,” the coach explained. “When we’re able to do that, we’re able to get pucks through. But if you send it before making certain of where the lanes are, then shots will be blocked.”
Sainato faced 27-shots in all and did an exemplary job. Unfortunately, early in the third period, she yielded a second time to Malolepszy. With heavy action in front, Sainato stopped three straight bids and tried to drop to secure a loose puck. Malolepszy got to it first, however, and lifted it over the prone netminder for the eventual game-winning goal.
“Maddie is fabulous, every time,” said Lapiana. “If a puck goes through, she beats herself up over it. But she shouldn’t. She literally keeps us in every game, including this one. She’s fundamentally sound, always squared to the puck. She makes all the saves she’s supposed to make and many others she’s not supposed to make.”
With 1:22 remaining in the game, S-W traded Sainato for an extra attacker and it almost panned out. But Kuczek reserved her best for last, making some amazing stops to preserve the win.
“Plain and simple, when we had the puck at our blue line, we didn’t get it out and when we had it at their blue line, we turned it over,” said Lapiana. “We have to get back to fundamentals, stop doing the stuff that doesn’t work, and start doing the things that we’re coaching.”
