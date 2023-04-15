WILMINGTON – Even though the Wilmington High School girls tennis team is off to a 0-3 start to their spring campaign, first year head coach Christina Woods is seeing her team slowly assemble into a force to be reckoned with in the Middlesex League.
On Monday, the ‘Cats dropped a match to Wakefield by a score of 4-1. Not only was it the first team points for Wilmington this season, it was the first individual win for freshman Jaslene Ryou, who plays out of the first singles position.
“That was really exciting for her because it was her first match win ever,” said Woods of her 6-2 and 6-2 win. “She was very excited about that. As a freshman, that’s huge.”
In second singles, Shubhangi Tripathi lost 3-6 and 4-6, while Carolyn Haas-Timm lost her match 1-6 and 3-6.
At first doubles, the pairing of Maddy Benoit and Sophia LaVita lost 1-6 and 4-6, but showed some improvement as the match unfolded.
“We worked on volleys a lot last week, so honestly I was seeing a lot of good volleys,” said Woods. “The first doubles team (with) Sophia LaVita, she had some great volleys that she got some points off of. At practice I had them approaching the net so they were doing a lot of that in the matches.”
Julia Kane and Eleanor Ragsdale lost their second doubles match 3-6 and 1-6.
As a whole, Woods is proud of the way her group competed throughout every set against Wakefield.
“It was very different from the last two matches where they were blowouts,” she said. “With this, we were able to compete the whole time. They were close matches (that) honestly could have went either way. It stinks we weren’t able to win, but next time we play them (it might be different).”
The previous Wednesday, the ‘Cats took on Arlington, losing by a score of 5-0.
“Arlington was a good team,” said Woods of the loss. “They had some girls with some really good serves, so we were struggling a little bit with the returns from the serve because their serves were so strong.
“That’s something we are going to work on this week, is trying to return tough serves and also improving our serves,” said Woods. “As a team, we can definitely work on our serves. That can be a key to winning games if we have better serves and more powerful serves. Everyone on our team can improve on that.”
In the singles department, the ‘Cats went 0-3, seeing losses from Ryou 0-6 and 1-6, Tripathi 0-6 and 0-6, and Haas-Timm 3-6 and 4-6.
Not reflective of the score, Woods believes Haas-Timm’s match could have gone either way.
“That was probably the most competitive match,” she said. “Her and her opponent were very similar to each other. She played really well, we just wanted her to return (the serves) and get them back, which she was doing but she wasn’t able to pull off the win. She’s honestly always consistent. Her scores don’t reflect how she played, she’s a very consistent player and her rallies go on for a long time.”
The doubles category experienced a similar fate. LaVita and Benoit lost 0-6 and 1-6 while Kane and Marni Mcbride lost 0-6 and 1-5.
Woods swapped McBride in for Ragsdale in the second doubles team, which she expects to do all throughout the season given her team of talented players.
“Now, I have a better understanding of them. I was trying to figure out my doubles team and my second doubles team will still rotate, I have a lot of girls who should have the chance to play. It’s not ever going to be set in stone,” she said.
When it comes to her singles and first doubles lineup, she likes that mix and hopes to roll with it for the foreseeable future.
“I’m very confident in my singles players and my first doubles team too, they have a lot of experience playing with each other and I like that,” said Woods. “They’re a good team together so hopefully they can pull off some wins.”
Just three matches into the spring season, Woods is confident her team will start to add some tallies to the win column.
“It’s still early, so I think the nerves are out. Hopefully we can pull out some wins soon,” she said.
The ‘Cats have matches against Stoneham and Watertown this week.
