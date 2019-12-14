WILMINGTON – Entering this season on the heels of a very successful 12-8 campaign last season and with a roster that includes three starters and two other players who saw significant playing time last season, expectations are very high for the Wilmington High Girls Basketball team as the prepare for their season opener on Friday night on the road against Burlington.
But those expectations are no higher than normal, according to Wildcats coach Jessica Robinson, who nonetheless is eager to get the season started.
“My hopes are the girls remain confident going into the season, as we play a tough schedule within the Middlesex League and we have scheduled a few tough non-league opponents to be better prepared come tournament time,” Robinson said. “In my three years at Wilmington we have always had high expectations, and this year is no different. The girls are excited and ready for a great season.”
While the Wildcats enter the season minus some key players from last year’s squad, including tri-captains Gabby Bond, Cassidy Collins and Gina Mastrorilli, they do bring back eight total players from last season, including three starters, senior guard Jenna Tavanese, senior forward Olivia Almeida and junior forward Kylie DuCharme, all of whom are expected to play even bigger roles with the team this season.
“Jenna, Kylie and Olivia have all played basketball all year round and improved,” Robinson said. “Kylie is stronger and more polished around the rim, she will be a difficult player for anyone to guard, as she has the length of a post player, but the skills of a guard.
“Jenna has increased her speed and strengthened her ability to get to the rim off the dribble and create for herself or those around her. Olivia has improved her game all around with a lot of hard work in the off-season, most notably her shooting and her defensive skills.”
DuCharme and Tavanese in particular will be counted on to lead the Wildcats after both having tremendous seasons last year.
“Kylie and Jenna are both very good basketball players, but even better kids. They are both solid leaders and try to make everyone around them better,” Robinson said. “We are very lucky to return our two leading scorers, Kylie our leading rebounder, and Jenna our leading assist person. They both played very well in the off-season on their AAU teams, so playing against that level of competition has helped them each grow their game.”
Tavanese will also serve as one of the Wildcats tri-captains, along with Alyssa Morrison and Almeida. Robinson is looking forward to seeing these three players in that role, and feels they are well prepared to lead the team on and off the court.
“Liv, Jenna and Alyssa have been great leaders thus far. Their excitement for the season has been contagious,” Robinson said. “Liv and Jenna were great in organizing things and communicating to the team in the off-season (Alyssa had soccer). They will be an effective group of captains as we go through the season because they all have different styles of leadership that will help the team grow.”
While the Wildcats were still working on the rest of their starting lineup as of the Town Crier’s press time, several other players will definitely be contributing to the team’s success this season, starting with junior Jenna Sweeney and senior Annie Wingate.
“Jenna and Annie both got significant playing time last season because of their defensive abilities and quickness,” Robinson said. “Both girls were tasked with guarding some of the stronger players in our league last year and did a nice job. I see them filling somewhat of the same role this year, as their athleticism is the strongest part of their game.”
Kayla Smith and Madi Grace, along with Morrison, are the other returning players for the Wildcats and Robinson knows she will be able to count on them once again to help the Wildcats win some games this season.
“Kayla has improved in the off-season, and had a nice showing in our first scrimmage, as she has gotten stronger with the ball under the hoop,” Robinson said. “Madi is a senior guard also did a nice job in the scrimmage, showing improved basketball decision making.
“Alyssa is a solid role player for the team, as she always works hard, she gives us some of what we lost in Gina Mastrorilli and Cass Collins.”
Several newcomers will also be counted on to play key roles this season, including junior forward Kiara Nadeau, sophomore guards Olivia Spizuocco and Rita Roche and freshman Jessica Collins.
“Kiara is another kid who works exceptionally hard and I would consider a great teammate, as she is always positive and encouraging. Kiara has also improved quite a bit this off season,” Robinson said. “Olivia and Rita are both good athletes that are highly coachable and solid defenders,” Robinson said.
“Jessica is a natural athlete with length and great footwork. Jess comes in with a solid skill set and a big ceiling.”
With a talented group of returning players, as well as a promising group of newcomers, the Wildcats will be looking to compete for the Middlesex League Freedom Division title, but Robinson knows it will not be easy.
“The league is always strong, hard to say who will be the top teams,” Robinson said. “But we know we will have a tough schedule, as we always do in the Middlesex League.”
