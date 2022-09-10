WILMINGTON – Over the last decade or so, when it comes to female sports at Wilmington High, minus girls soccer, the field hockey team has been the model of consistency. The Wildcats usually win 8-to-10 games, add in a few ties, make the state tournament and just are a competitive, well-rounded team year-in and year-out.
Last year. the 'Cats finished one game under .500, but still made the new statewide playoff system, losing in the first round to Bishop Stang to finish 7-9-3 overall. Certainly that was a successful season considering the fact that team was made up of 16 players, 14 of them seniors and of those 14 a handful had never had varsity experience.
Now a year later, the two holdovers from last year's team, Ava DeProfio and Carina O'Donnell are the two-captains of a 16-member squad that consists of ten other seniors and four juniors, all up from the JV team. This time all but two players on the roster have not played in a varsity game yet, but head coach Leanne Ebert, now in her 10th season with 92 wins which ranks second in program history, believes that there's certainly enough with this group to keep that winning tradition and model of consistency going for another year.
“It's a newer varsity team. They're not young, but (are mostly inexperienced). What I like about this team is they are here and ready to go. They are on the ball so those little things that you have to instill at the beginning of each year, we don't have to worry about. They are here and ready to play, are focused and driven so what more can you ask for? So now all we have to do is build off of their skill-level,” she said. “As far as the teamwork and the want and desire to be here, we don't have to work on that or worry about it at all. We're just building off the skills that they already have, trying to expand on them and figure out who is going to play where.”
As of last Thursday night's interview, Ebert didn't have a line-up anywhere close to being set. The following day, the Wildcats were set to play in the Barbara Damon Memorial Play Day Tournament in Andover, facing four teams, including Rockport, Waltham and Beverly. She said she would know a lot more after that, and would most likely shift things around, depending on what she saw.
In any case though, her entire line-up is brand new because one thing that is certain is DeProfio and O'Donnell will be playing new positions, shifting back as midfielders.
“Ava is just so consistent in her game and so is Carina (O'Donnell) who will be on her left side. They can both be bumped up (to forwards) if we need them to score, but they are so consistent, so consistent (as midfielders),” said the coach. “I can put them anywhere on the field and they would make a situation work. When I call out to change fields, they change fields with the ball. When I call out to drive to the net, they're driving to the net. They are able to listen to what I'm saying, not hear what I'm saying, and apply it on the field.”
Going into the four-team scrimmage, Ebert was leaning towards putting junior Abigail Hassell as the third midfielder. Up front on the forward line, it appeared to be a mix of players between seniors Katie Manjourides, Isabella Piazza, Caitlyn George, Sarah Bryan, Samantha Cronin and Kylie Gates, as well as juniors Alexis Melvin and Sofia DiNatale. Several of those players could possibly drop back to play or become midfielders and add depth in that area.
In the back, it looks like senior Ava MacGilvray will be the sweeper, while, fellow seniors Laci Titterington, Shae Fitzgerald and Colleen Logan are all in the mix for the other spots.
The last roster spot is junior Gracy Gimmarco, who takes over as the new goalie.
“During her freshman year, Gracy played a little bit in the net. Then last year as a sophomore, she was a field player,” said Ebert. “At the end of the season, she did make the decision to go back to being a goalie. We had encouraged it but we also encouraged that if she was happier on the field then that's where she was going to be. (Once she decided to be a goalie) she got some good training at a summer camp that the girls went to and she looks great back there, she really does.
“There's some good camaraderie with the kids, so she wants to keep the ball out and she wants to keep the kids working hard, so it's been a lot of fun watching them, but they also seem to have a lot of respect for her and want to protect her as well, which is very important.”
Wilmington opened the season on Wednesday against Tewksbury in a non-league game with results not available before presstime. On Thursday, they will travel to Reading (4:15) before going on the road for three more with stops at Winchester, Arlington and North Andover.
As usual the 'Cats play the Middlesex League Liberty School teams one time and that includes Reading, Winchester, Arlington, Woburn, Belmont and Lexington, as well as the Freedom Division teams of Wakefield, Stoneham, Watertown, Melrose and Burlington twice each. In addition is the two non-league games already mentioned.
Despite that tough schedule, Ebert believes that her roster filled with all new names, will continue to work to get better each day.
“It's hard to gauge right now (how we will do), but if they continue with what they are doing right now, they are so coachable, they are so workable and so nice to work with, so I can only see positive things for them,” she said. “I see a lot of that respect of helping one another and positive encouragement and positive reinforcement. You can't teach that. You can tell them that but you can't teach that and it's innate them.
“They've really been such a fun team to show up to every day. It's been great. They are so kindhearted, nice ladies and they are making it fun.”
