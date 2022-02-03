WOBURN – And history has been made!
This past week, the inaugural Wilmington/Bedford Co-Op/Co-Ed Gymnastics team came away with not only its first win as a joint program, but two in a row after beating Stoneham last Thursday and Woburn on Monday with absolutely incredible scores of 141.35-132.15 and 140.05-132.2, respectively.
Those team scores are among some of the highest that the state has seen this season, and this is coming from a first-year program.
Before the 2002 season began, the WHS Gymnastics program was cut and doing extensive research, we believe the previous victory came all the way back during the 1994-'95 season over Lowell. So it's believed to be 27 years since the last gymnastics team win.
“(Assistant coach) Brooke (Claroni) and I are so proud of this team,” said head coach Kristen Hannon. “They’re getting used to the high school format of warm up and compete. They competed against two competitive teams Stoneham and Woburn and held their own. They are experiencing a lot of firsts recently – first time competing for some kids, first team wins in the book, first time competing at Gymstreet their home gym and first time competing at a high school. They are a great group of hard working and competitive athletes. We’re so excited to see what they accomplish next.”
In the win over Stoneham, W/B was led by the All-Around performances from Wilmington resident Alexa Graziano and Bedford resident Mikayla Comeiro, who scored 36.3 and 33.4
Graziano earned scores of 9.4 on the vault, 9.15 on the bars, 8.35 on the beam and a 9.4 on the floor exercise. Her vault score was the highest of the meet. Comeiro finished with scores of 8.15 on the vault, 8.2 on the bars, 8.25 on the beam and 8.8 on the floor exercise.
Two other Wilmington residents competed in three events each, both with excellent scores. Emily Provost had a meet high score of 9.3 on the unparallel bars, to go with her 9.45 on the floor and 9.0 on the vault – three scores of at least 9.0 which is truly spectacular. Alli Ganley was also impressive once again as she earned a 9.1 on the floor, an 8.75 on the bars and an 8.4 on the beam.
The other athlete to compete in three events was Bedford's Sasha Wintner, who had a 9.0 on the floor, an 8.1 on the beam and a 5.0 on the bars.
Rounding out the scoring included Wilmington's Keira Warford with an 8.25 on the vault, Melanie Perales with an 8.6 on the beam and an 8.3 on the vault, Selima Chan with an 8.4 on the beam and Jaida Edey with an 8.2 on the floor.
In the win over Woburn, Provost was the top scorer in the all-around with a 35.95, which included tremendous scores of 9.4 on the floor, a 9.3 on the vault, a 9.0 on the bars and an 8.25 on the beam. Graziano also was on the All-Around and was again terrific with 9.1 on both the floor and vault, 8.9 on the beam and 8.3 on the bars.
Comeiro, Wintner and Ganley all competed in the bars, beam and floors. Comeiro had scores of 8.2, 7.9 and 8.8, Wintner had 8.0, 9.0 and 8.7 and Ganley finished with 8.6, 8.6 and 8.8.
Edey finished with 8.3 on the floor and a 7.8 on the bars, Perales had an 8.2 on the vault and a 7.3 on the beam, and then on the vault, Maddie Marchionna (8.4), Warford (8.3) and Brooke Stuzynski (8.0) all put forth strong efforts.
Wilmington faced Wakefield on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and then will host Winchester on Monday starting at 6:30 pm.
