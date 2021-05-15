WILMINGTON – With only four returning players from the 2019 squad that went 11-6 and qualified for the state tournament there were bound to be some bumps in the road in the early going of the season for the Wilmington High Girls Tennis team.
Add to that an opening week which featured a pair of matches with defending Middlesex Freedom Division rival Burlington, and those bumps became like barriers for the young Wildcats squad, who despite some strong individual efforts, suffered a pair of 5-0 defeats to the powerful Red Devils last Thursday and Saturday. The Wildcats wrapped up their opening week with a 4-1 defeat in a home match with Wakefield on Tuesday afternoon, dropping them to 0-3 on the young season.
“Part of it was just timing,” Wilmington coach Matt Hackett said. “They came out of the gate playing the defending league champs. You had to be kind of realistic about our chances. But sometimes it is good to get these kinds of matches out of the way early in the season.
“It would be hard to expect us to come out and beat a team like Burlington out of the gate. But I will say that in our second match with them, we had a much better effort all around. We had improvement in all five spots.”
The Wildcats matchup with the best the league had to offer seemed to prepare them well for their next match on Tuesday, when hosted Middlesex League rival Wakefield. Although they dropped a 4-1 decision to the Warriors, they were much more competitive in each of their matches, while senior Lauren D’Arco picked up a win in first singles by a score of 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.
“That was a great win for Lauren,” Hackett said. “And, as I told her after the match, that a first singles win in the Middlesex League for Wilmington is something to be celebrated. I don’t care how you get it, you just take it and be happy with it, because they are hard to get.
“She did a great job. She had to adjust her play a little from her Burlington opponent, because as opposed to trying to overpower the girl from Burlington, she had to outlast this one,” Hackett said. “Her opponent was very good and very smart, but Lauren did what she had to do.”
Hackett also saw improvement throughout the rest of the lineup, with both doubles teams stepping up their game considerably. Senior Johanna Robinson junior Alyssa Fricia played well in first double as did the freshman duo of Maddie Benoit and Sophia LaVita in second doubles.
“I love the enthusiasm and leadership of both Johanna and Alicia, both on and off the court,” Hackett said. “This is a big step up for them, coming from JV and second doubles and I am so proud of them for how well they have done. That a big step up, and I am confident they will string together some wins once they get some more experience.”
He has also liked what he has seen from senior Vidhi Shah at second singles and sophomore Carolyn Haas-Timm in third singles.
“Vidhi is playing as free and easy as I have seen her play in a while, so if she keeps that up, she will have some wins coming her way,” Hackett said. “Carolyn has been showing tremendous consistency in her strokes, which is why we have her in the lineup in the first place. She has done a great job with that so far, and she is only going to get better.”
Hackett is expecting more wins throughout his lineup as the season goes on, thanks primarily to the effort he has been seeing from each member of his team.
“This is a great group of girls,” Hackett said. “They are a hard working, great group of athletes. I really couldn’t ask for anything more out of them at this point.”
