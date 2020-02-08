ROXBURY – Back on January 17th, the Wilmington High School boys' indoor track-and-field team finished a half-point out of first place during the Division 4 State Relay Meet.
Apparently that was just the start of great things to come.
On Monday night, the Wildcats had an absolutely phenomenal day across the board, finishing in a tie for fourth place at the Middlesex League Championship Meet held at the Reggie Lewis Center.
The Wildcats finished with 47 points, trailing Lexington (135), Wakefield (54) and Belmont (49), while finishing ahead of other large school teams including Woburn, Reading and Arlington.
"We had a great night," said head coach Mike Kinney. "We had several many personal bests. The overall team score of 47 is reflective that the whole team excelled and contributed to the scoring. We were aiming to get top four so we are pleased with our finish. Wakefield was the only Freedom Division opponent to place ahead of us. We beat Woburn and Reading, teams that have over 100 kids and have tremendous programs.
"This Wilmington team is extremely talented and has bought into the concept that hard work will pay off in the end. Through training, every athlete is gaining the confidence that they can compete with anybody. We are hoping to carry our momentum into the Division 4 State Meet, the All-State meet, and into the spring."
Wilmington had nine individuals and two relay teams account for all of the team's scoring which included a first, a third, two fourths, three fifths, three sixths and one eighth place.
Senior Greg Adamek led the way as he was crowned the lone champion, taking the mile at 4:31.24, which shattered the school record, while he was also tenth in the two-mile coming in at 10:23.41.
Jeandre Abel continues to show flashes of brilliance as he finished third in the 300 with a time of 37.50 seconds.
"Jeandre ran an outstanding 300 race to place third overall which is outstanding for a sophomore," said Kinney. "He is a great talent and is really starting to develop more confidence which is bad news for his competitors."
Pat O'Mahony was fourth in the 1,000 meters with a time of 2:42.23 and he was also a part of the sixth place 4x400 relay team along with Jake Danieli, Brian Elderd and Sean Riley, who came in at 3:45.36.
"Pat went out flying with an 800 split of 2:07, finishing with a huge personal record of 2:42, taking fourth place. He is on fire right now which is good news for our 4x800 meter relay team, which looks to do very well at states," said Kinney.
Sam Juergens was also fourth in the high jump as he cleared 5-8. He was also 13th in the long jump (17-10) and 16th in the 55-meter hurdles (8.97).
"Sam is getting more consistent at 5-8 which is great for his confidence," said Kinney.
Owen Surette was one of the three individuals to finish with a fifth place, as he finished at 4:36.05 in the mile.
"Owen also had a great night as his time was over a five second personal record," said Kinney. "Owen has been running great for us all year, so for him to have such a big breakthrough is awesome. He runs almost equal splits, so it is important for him to find the right pace and rhythm to improve his time. He should be key for us going forward."
In the 600, Wilmington took fifth and sixth as Brian Elderd finished at 1:26.34, with Aiden McGrath right with him, finishing at 1:26.40.
"Brian and Aidan ran huge personal bests in the 600," said Kinney. "They both went out aggressively, with 400 splits of 55 and 56 (seconds), which were keys to their strong finishes. The 600 is a tough event because you must run at almost full speed and carry it through a long distance. Elderd, McGrath, (Jake) Danieli, and (Sean) Riley have been our nucleus all year."
Danieli finished 11th in the 600 at 1:29.02 and Riley was 8th in the 1,000 at 2:47.02.
"Sean Riley had a tough race as he knocked to the ground at a very congested start," said Kinney. "He bounced back and finished the race but was clearly thrown because of the fall. He will surely be back in top form moving forward, as he is clearly one of most reliable top performers."
The last fifth place came from Isaac Avila, who had a mark of 19-05.50. He also joined Richie Stuart, McGrath and Abel to finish sixth in the 4x200 relay with a combined time of 1:37.23 and then was 17th in the 55-meter dash at 7.10 seconds.
"Isaac Avila continues to impress in the long jump as he jumped 19-5.50, just a half inch off of third place. This is only his fourth time competing in the event, and he is clearly very talented, so as we work through the details of the event, the sky is the limit for him," said the coach.
Rounding out the competitors included Sean Lydon finishing 14th in the 1,000 at 2:51.14, Nathan Curdo finishing 14th in the shot put at 38-03.50), Nolan Kennedy was 15th in the mile at 4:51.63, Chris Wong was 21st in the 55-meter hurdles at 9.33, Stuart was 22nd in the 300 (40.35), Colton Sullivan was 25th in the dash (7.25), Eric Lingenfelter was 26th in the shot put at 32-06.50 and both Matt Chisholm in the dash (7.49) and Andy Lee in the 300 (42.50) finished in 30th place.
Wilmington will be back in action on Sunday with the "Last Chance to Qualify Meet", which is the final time any athlete can qualify for an event before the State Meet, which will take place a week from Saturday at 10:30 am back at the RLC.
