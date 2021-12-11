WILMINGTON – For the past 14 years or so, Joel McKenna has poured his heart-and-soul into the Wilmington High School wrestling program. He spent the first six years as a volunteer assistant and then became the head coach before the 2013-'14 season, first on an interim basis, before officially taking over the following season.
Recently, McKenna decided it was time to let Peter Mitchell, who was a previous longtime assistant coach, a chance to pour his heart-and-soul into a program he is so passionate about as well, as McKenna officially resigned as the head coach.
He said there were three big reasons into making this tough decision.
“One reason is the family piece. My two sons are both in school and they are doing more and more things so it's time for me to help out more at the house,” he said. “They are doing more things on the weekends so I would like to spend more time with my family.
“I'm also taking classes to wrap up my Master's Degree in Athletic Administration so that's going to take up a chunk of time and I should be done with it by this time next year, but starting in January I'll be taking some classes. Looking at the second part of my career in the next twenty years or so, what am I going to do next? It's a degree that will hopefully help me get a (different) job in a field that I know I'll truly enjoy.
“The third reason is my professional career now. I'm an Academic Intervention Specialist for ninth grade students at Lincoln-Sudbury High School and school doesn't get out until after 3:15 every day, and I don't get out until after 4 o'clock, so the time restraints around the position that I'm in that he really restricts any time that I can spend in Wilmington. That wouldn't be fair to the kids.
“I run an after school program for kids coming out of Boston, tutoring them twice a week until 6:00 so two days right there, I wouldn't be able to get to wrestling practices or meets. That's not fair to the kids, it wouldn't be fair to the other coaches for them to constantly have to pick up my slack.”
Including the interim season, McKenna finished with an overall meet record of 69-88, which included sharing a Middlesex League Freedom Division title in his first season. His teams won ten or more matches four times in his seven years, including 14 in his first year and then a 12-11 mark in 2017-'18.
Besides the team results, he also was on hand for a lot of terrific individual results. He coached four league champions with Andy Lesperance, Louie Larffarello, Fox Maxwell and Paxton Cook. There were four sectional champions including Joe Ganley twice, Larffarello and Maxwell, while five other grapplers finished second at the sectionals including Nick Troy, Shane Penney, Nick Kullman, Luke Vitale and Maxwell.
At the state level, there were seven wrestlers who placed in the top eight, including Ganley and Maxwell (second), Maxwell (third), Maxwell, Sam Jennings and Tom Gorman (seventh) and then Penney (eighth).
Finally, McKenna coached four wrestlers, who reached the 100-win plateau in their careers including Jennings, Maxwell, Ganley and Penney. Both Ganley and Penney accomplished it during the abbreviated spring season under then interim coach Evan Walsh.
“Obviously the state finalists that we had with Joe Ganley and Fox Maxwell (were top memories). Watching those two wrestle was a highlight. We had Shane Penney and Stephen Smolinsky, so watching those guys grow and become amazing high school wrestlers towards the end of their careers and that was awesome, too,” said McKenna. “Some of the victories that we had were also memorable. Beating Melrose after they were coming off a state championship. Winning the Middlesex League title was another highlight.
“We also had some teams that didn't win a lot of matches, but we saw some kids that you wouldn't think make it for one reason or another, and they put stuff together and qualified for the post-season meets during their senior years. Those were some amazing moments, too.”
At the time McKenna was named head coach, he was the fourth in the program's history, following Mike Nee, Tom Aylward and Mike Pimental, who guided the program to 192 wins, while coaching seven wrestlers (one multiple) to state championship titles.
“Being able to coach with Mike Pimental was far and away the most rewarding challenging, but the best thing that's ever happened to me professionally,” said McKenna. “That's without a doubt. Getting a chance to learn from him, having him show me the ropes, having him make fun of me, being able to learn everything that I could from him and having to take everything that he taught me that I have taken with me personally and professionally, that's been my biggest highlight. Just being the guy who was able to follow him (as the next head coach) and keep up the expectations that he taught us as student-athletes and then on his coaching staff, that was far and away, the biggest highlight that I can take away.
“Working with the other coaches is another highlight. They all have been fantastic. Pete Mitchell, who will be the next head coach, CJ Semartis, Kevin Riley, Evan Walsh, Andy Lesperance and some of the other former wrestlers who came back after they graduated just to help out for a day or two or just enjoyed being back with the program, so being surrounded by so many amazing people was just fantastic. Being able to help build the family that Wilmington Wrestling is all about, that was another highlight.”
McKenna added that he will be on-hand for a few matches this season, will help out when he can including running the annual Sons of Italy tournament.
“I first connected with the program as an assistant before becoming the head coach,” he said. “There have been so many great memories that I'm going to take with me and they are lessons that I'll take with me for the rest of my career, whether I'm in Wilmington just helping out the program in the future, or whatever the case may be.”
