WILMINGTON – Back in late November of 2017, then Wilmington High School senior quarterback Graham Smith was being interviewed by the Town Crier for a Thanksgiving Section feature story. He was asked about his younger brother, Bailey, who at the time, was just a sophomore and causing havoc as one of the team's linebackers.
“He's a great linebacker,” Graham replied as a matter of factly. "He's probably the best player in the Smith Family. He really is. He's always been a tough kid. I used to be good but he makes every tackle and seeing that is just awesome. The Stoneham game he made about fifteen solo tackles and I thought that game alone would get him a (Boston Globe) honorable mention (for player of the week). He had a lot of tackles that game.”
Bailey played in that Thanksgiving Day game with his brother for the final time. Since then, Graham has gone off to play college baseball, while Bailey stayed here at Wilmington High School.
This past calendar year, Bailey certainly backed up the words from big brother as a multi-sport athlete.
After playing JV baseball during his freshman and sophomore seasons, Bailey made the jump to varsity this season and all he did was be the only male athlete from WHS to be named to a Middlesex League All-Conference team during the spring season. Then this past fall, he was named for the second straight season to the ML All-Conference Football team, as you would guess, as a linebacker.
And those two reasons, among others, is why Bailey Smith is this year's Wilmington Town Crier Male Athlete of the Year.
"He was Wilmington's lone All-Conference selection, again this year," said head football coach Craig Turner. "That's a pretty high praise really. All of us (league coaches) vote on every single guy in every single position so it's certainly high praise as he was voted as one of the top four linebackers in the entire conference. That's the second straight year that he has been chosen as an all-conference linebacker. When we go to those meetings and stuff, everyone always knows or says that you have to stay away from number forty-three first and then go from there."
Heading into the Thanksgiving Day game, Smith had 105 tackles on the season, averaging about 10.5 per game and had 17 tackles for loss of yards.
"I think he's a kid who is going to be a very good player at the next level," said Turner. "You may see him move back as a strong safety and he can play maybe hybrid in the box. There's a lot of Division 3 schools who are interested in him. He's kind of small. If he was 6-foot-1, maybe he would have a better shot at (Division 1 or 2 schools), but being 5-foot-9, that's tough."
SPOTTING THE TWO BIGGEST FANS
Bailey comes from a very athletic and competitive family. His father Kevin was a three-sport athlete at WHS in soccer, hockey and baseball. His mother Deb is easily the most incredible cheerleading coach around, building multiple league, state, New England and National championship teams from every level through several decades.
Bailey's older sister Christina is the current WHS Cheerleading coach, younger sister Tiffanie is a multiple World Champion Cheerleader, while brothers Killian and Graham also played at WHS. Killian played football and Graham played football, basketball and baseball, and is currently a member of the Franklin Pierce Baseball team.
Truth be told, football and cheerleaders are really the two sports of the family.
"I'm the last one in my family to play football," said Bailey. "I have all of that, even my extended family with my cousins and all of that, I'm the last one who is still in high school and playing football. This (Thanksgiving Day game) is my last game so it really means a lot, but that's why I play so hard because of my family. My mom, my dad, my brothers and sisters, it's all for them."
After his freshman year was completed, Bailey said that he really wanted to prove himself as an athlete, not just to the coaches, but to his family, and more importantly himself.
"Sophomore year when I started playing on the varsity team, I finally proved myself to my family (that I belonged)," he said. "I remember when I started, I really didn't know what I was doing and I would always ask Killian (questions) because he played linebacker here at the high school so he would help me with that."
That 2017 season was magical on the football field, but also pretty tough at home. On the field, the Wildcats had a tremendous season under then first-year head coach Turner, who turned a 3-8 season from the year before to an 8-3 season, including the program's first ever playoff win. That season, the Wildcats knocked off seven teams that advanced to the playoffs, while the three losses came against a state champion, a state finalist and a sectional finalist.
Wilmington had many outstanding wins that season especially Watertown and Stoneham, before dominating Gloucester in the first round of the playoffs, 30-0. The next match-up came against an outstanding Marblehead team, and Wilmington's terrific second half comeback fell just short, 24-17.
"That was just a good experience honestly," said Bailey. "I think about it a bunch, especially now because it's the end of my high school football career. I think about all of the times I have had here, and I guess we could have all played better that game (against Marblehead), but they were really good and that quarterback (Andy Clough) was really tall.
"Honestly, that was probably the most fun season I have ever had in football. I had my brother here with me and a lot of people don't get that opportunity to play with their brother. It just meant a lot to me and it meant a lot to actually be able to play with him. That team was so good so I feel so lucky just have been able to play on that team."
While Bailey was making tackles, his brother was throwing TD passes and the Wildcats were picking off win after win that season, back home things were bumpy with their mother's health. Steve Buckley, then of the Boston Herald, wrote a beautiful story before Thanksgiving about Graham and Deb, who was — and still is — going through breast cancer.
"It still weighs on my mind (while I play football). I remember when my mom said two years ago (when Graham played) that going to these games helps take her mind off of (her cancer) and that has always stuck with me," said Bailey. "I just always try to come out here and play well for her, so hopefully it takes her mind off of it for a while."
After Wilmington was defeated by Lynnfield during the final regular season game before facing Tewksbury, the entire Smith Family gathered for a picture, knowing that was the last moment that any member of the Smith Family would play a high school football game on Alumni Field.
"My mom just means everything to me," Bailey said. "Everything I do, I do for her. I come out here (to Alumni Field) and I find where my mom is up in the stands and then I look for my dad and is always over here in this corner. If they aren't here, I just don't feel right. All of my games, I just play for them.
"This last game (against Tewksbury on Thanksgiving) will mean everything to me. It'll be an emotional day for sure. All three of us — Killian, Graham and myself — all finished our careers on (Doucette) field, so I guess it's fitting that we finish there on the last game that's ever going to be played there."
MOVE OVER RICKEY HENDERSON
Think about this for a minute. In 2018, Bailey Smith was the starting second baseman on the WHS JV Baseball team. In 2019, he was the starting right fielder on the Varsity Baseball team, and he was named to the Middlesex League All-Conference and the Lowell Sun First Team All-Star team. The reason? He batted .412, had an on-base percentage of .512, led the team in hits with 28, runs with 21 and get this, he finished with 35 stolen bases coming in 21 games. Yes, thirty-five! Where did that speed come from?
"I'd like to say my Dad, maybe," answered Bailey. "I wasn't always a fast kid, but I started working out once I got to high school and I guess (my speed) just picked up."
The 35 stolen bases was the most from any player in the program coming in one season over the past 20 years. In one of the team's wins over Burlington, Smith had four stolen bases and also had the game winning hit.
"I’ve been fortunate to witness a lot of impressive things on the baseball diamond the last several years, but what Bailey accomplished last spring was on another level," said assistant baseball coach Brian Caira. "Most high school baseball players struggle to get on base over 30 times in a season. Not only did Bailey do that, he stole over 30 bases. It was incredible. Every time he got up, you had the sense that something special was going to happen. And every time he got to first, you just knew he was taking second, and sometimes third. In the last 20 years, the most stolen bases in a season for a WHS baseball player was fourteen. Bailey almost hit the individual career mark in one spring."
Heading into the baseball season, there were so many unknowns since the 2018 graduated all but two starters. This year's team really overachieved, finishing the regular season with a 10-10 record, behind strong pitching from Chris Stokes and Tristan Ciampa.
"I was (surprised with our record)," admitted Bailey. "I went into that season thinking that we weren't going to be as good as we were, so I know that I was really happy with how we all played. Stokes was pretty good and so was Tristan (on the mound) and hopefully Tristan will be good again this year."
Before the season started, Bailey said that he was determined to not only make the varsity roster, but make a difference with the team.
"Graham was still playing (as a junior) and I always wanted to play with him," said Bailey. "I didn't make the team (as a freshman or as a sophomore) so I just really wanted to go out there and prove myself to everyone and I went out there and did my thing."
He certainly did, and it was a truly remarkable debut season, helping the Wildcats qualify for the Division 3 North Sectional tournament, losing in the first round to Dracut.
"It’s truly been a pleasure coaching Bailey and getting to know him,” said Brian Caira. “He’s a wonderful kid, a kid that’s easy to root for. He gives everything he’s got every single day. He’ll play through injuries. He’s the type of kid that will run through a brick wall if you asked him to, and I think his peers recognize that. He’s a leader in every sense of the word, and we’re very lucky as a staff to have him back on our roster for one more year.
“The best thing about Bailey is that he would trade all of his individual accomplishments for more wins. He’s a competitor, and winning has always been the most important thing. I hope for his sake, we’re able to get back to the state tournament this year, and make a run. He deserves it.
"Bailey is the type of player you want the younger guys in the program to emulate. He’s going to fight until the clock hits zero or the last out is recorded. He comes from a tremendous family, and I know he makes them proud every time he dons a Wilmington uniform. He makes all of us proud."
FULL SPEED AHEAD
The last two years Wilmington's running game has been led by John Kenney and Peter Marino, who both surpassed 1,000 yards rushing. Heading into the Thanksgiving Day game, Smith was 121 yards away from reaching that elite status and fell short of reaching the milestone, but getting close to it is pretty impressive since this is his first year as a full-time running back.
"Bailey's had a great year on both sides of the ball. He's close to 1,000 rushing yards," said Turner. "He's a tough runner and he's not 'a make you miss kind of runner.' I give him a hard time and say to him 'it's OK to have people miss you once in a while and you don't have to run into everybody on the field'."
In the team's first three games, Smith struggled a bit combining for just 96 yards on 41 carries, but over the next three games against Melrose, Watertown and Burlington, he combined for 320 yards and six touchdowns, including back-to-back gem games of 123 yards and three scores and 139 yards and two scores.
"I have learned a lot. Craig has taught me a lot about playing linebacker and then I didn't play running back until this year so all of that is pretty much on him and Sean Turner," said Bailey. "The (offensive) line dominated those two games (against Watertown and Burlington). They just let me do my thing and I didn't have to do too much. There was also a couple of games where I struggled, but I guess that happens you learn from it."
He was then asked what adjustments he made as a running back from the beginning of the season to now.
"I try not to run all the way towards the sideline and try to run straight," he said.
The 'Cats started off 0-4, but then went 4-3 over their next seven games, coming up with wins over Watertown, Burlington and then Saugus and Gloucester in the consolation rounds.
"We have a lot of young kids on this year's team so we really don't have a big margin for error," said Smith, who when he graduates will earn six varsity letters including three in football, two in baseball and one in winter track from his sophomore season. It seems like when we mess up one time, it just really puts us in a tough spot. We have so many young kids so it seems like they don't know how to come back after making a mistake like that."
Most of those young kids will be returning next year and even for the 2021 season, but Turner knows, a huge void will be left with No. 43 leaving.
"Bailey's a kid who, as excited as we are about these younger kids we have, he's going to be very tough to replace. He is just the heart-and-soul of this program," said the coach.
