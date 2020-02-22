ROXBURY – Growing up Kaitlyn Doherty played basketball during the winter season. Thanks to a suggestion from a friend, she decided to change things up and join the Wilmington High School indoor track-and-field team.
On Saturday morning, she was certainly glad she made that switch.
The sophomore entered the Eastern Mass Division 4 Championship Meet as the 17th seed in the 55-meter dash. In the preliminary rounds, she finished eighth at 7.68 seconds, which put her into the finals. There, she pulled off an incredible season best time of 7.57 seconds, which was good enough for a fourth place finish, and she missed out on qualifying for the all-state meet by one-hundredth of a second.
However, to go from a basketball player to a track kid and go from a 17th seed to a fourth seed, is pretty remarkable to say the least.
"I thought there was going to be two heats and I would be in the slower one, but (then I was in the finals)," she said. "I don't know, something just clicked. I think it was my arms because I have been working on my arms to get better. Usually I would tense up with my shoulders and then my arms would be (too close to my body).
“Plus, I have been working on the end of the races and using more power strides, usually in the last ten meters or so."
Head coach Brian Schell said that the coaching staff has been working with Doherty on certain things, in particular getting more speed in the last 15-20 meters.
"The past week we worked on her power and getting tough that last 20 meters of the race," he said. "She has a quick start and reaction to the gun and would have a full stride length on most of the field around her for the first 30-meters. Everyone would reel her in the last 20 meters or so.
“This meet, she had that quick start and focused on that finish. She was fourth heading into the second half of the race and this time stayed strong and held off some great competition including Melrose and Burlington. This was a great double, matching her best in the preliminary heat and getting a big personal record in the finals."
In the final heat, that push in the last 10 meters gave Doherty the fourth place finish as a handful of runners were all bunched together.
"I thought I finished maybe seventh, but when I saw fourth I was like, wow," she said. "I'm hoping to be able to go to the all-state meet, that would be pretty cool."
Doherty didn't qualify for the all-states, but finished up a very strong indoor season, which included taking fourth in the dash, 17th in the long jump (15-02) and was part of the ninth place 4x200 relay team.
And she did all of that while battling shin splints throughout the past year, between indoor and last outdoor season.
"It's just hard on my knees, especially when I'm on the outside track. So when we practice or have meets inside, (my shins and knees) are fine. It's usually pretty consistent, but the pain is worse in the spring," she said.
Doherty will have a break to rest up those shins and knees before the outdoor season begins in April.
"My friend told me that I should switch to track and I did. I love it, just absolutely love it," she said.
