HAVERHILL – The Hockey Night in Boston Tournament wrapped up this past weekend, with the Girls Major Showcase which was held at Haverhill Valley Forum. The players for the Girls Major Showcase are selected from the players who performed the best in HNIB tournaments in previous weeks, and several local players were selected to the All-Star teams.
Leading the way among the locals included Austin Prep senior goalie Lauryn Hanafin of Wilmington, who played for the Mass Public/Catholic team which went 4-1 to earn first place in the Red Division before they were eliminated in the semifinals by Southern New England on Saturday.
Hanafin played very well between the pipes, sporting a 4.40 Goals Against Average, stopping 40 of 51 shots she faced while playing half of each of the team’s five games. Those numbers are actually a little misleading, as Hanafin struggled along with the rest of her team in their 9-2 loss to Southern New England. Other than that, Hanafin stopped 32 of the 37 shots she faced, including all 12 shots she faced in their 6-0 win over Rhode Island on Saturday.
Wilmington resident Julia Lambert an eighth grader at St. Mary’s of Lynn had a goal and two assists over the five game schedule while playing for Team Northeast. Lambert had an assist in in Northeast’s 3-1 loss to Central on Friday, before capping her tournament with a goal and an assist in their 5-0 win over Atlantic on Sunday.
