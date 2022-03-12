METHUEN – Both teams came into Thursday night's game with similar paths. Both the Co-Op programs of Wilmington/Stoneham and Tewksbury/Methuen had relied heavily on one prolific goal scorer, strong goaltending, while both teams started the regular season off slow, before turning it on in the second half, notching wins and points against some of the state's top programs.
After the puck dropped at Methuen High School, the two prolific goal scorers found the net three combined times, the W/S goalie Maddie Sainato was bombarded with shots and played absolutely fantastic, leading the No. 22 seed to an upset 2-1 victory over the No. 11 seed, Red Rangers.
The win pushed the first-year W/S (9-11-1) Co-Op program to the Round-of-16, where it traveled to the North Star Rink in Westboro on Monday and were defeated by the No. 6 seed Shrewsbury, 5-1, the same team T/M played twice, losing the first time and ending in a 2-2 tie the second meeting. The Red Rangers finished the season at 8-9-4 overall.
Wilmington High sophomore Lily MacKenzie scored both goals for the winning team, the first coming just 3:07 into the game, and the second just 30 seconds into the second frame. Jessica Driscoll did cut the lead in half late in the second period, but Sainato and company held on from there to come out with the win despite the Red Rangers totally outplaying the W/S team, including a 28-11 shot advantage.
“They're a good team,” said W/S co-coach John LaPiana. “They put four girls on the wall and we had the solution, but we couldn't seem to work it. We didn't do what we needed to do. The girls worked hard, stride for stride. Look, (Jessica Driscoll) hit the post twice (for them) and we had a little puck luck and you need puck luck in the tournament, no question. That's a good team. It's good to play ahead. It makes all the difference in the world when you're up a goal, rather than down a goal.”
Just three minutes into the game, Kaylee Sacco's shot was saved by Michelle Kusmaul, but the puck was loose at the side of the net and MacKenzie tapped it in for the quick tally. Gabriella Sacco also assisted on the goal.
The score remained 1-0 through the first intermission with the Red Rangers holding a 10-4 shot advantage.
On the first shift of the second period, W/S scored again on a big pile up in front, MacKenzie put home a loose puck for her 23rd goal of the season.
“I told her that we're going to change her name to “Lily again' that way when they say who scored, I can say 'Lily again,'” said LaPiana with a chuckle.
The Red Rangers had several chances to score in the next few minutes, first going on a power play with 7:44 to go, and then Bree Lawrence nailed the post. Right after that, Driscoll took the puck from half ice, skated past several defenders, cut to the middle, but her shot went right into the gut of Sainato.
But 26 seconds later, Driscoll was able to find the back of the net on a hard wrist shot coming from the top slot area, with assists going to Lawrence and Riley Sheehan.
“They scored that goal and that was big. The coaches saw it coming from the bench before she released the puck,” said LaPiana.
The second period ended with W/S ahead 2-1, but outshot 9-3 in that period and 19-7 at that point of the game. Early in the third, the Red Rangers went on a power play but it was killed off.
The two teams kept battling and with 2:31 to go, the Red Rangers were called for a penalty. They were able to kill it off, which included pulling Kusmaul for the extra skater with 50.7 seconds left on the penalty so it was a 5-on-5. The Red Rangers controlled the play in the final minute or so and had a big chance with Emma Giordano's shot from the low slot area, but Sainato beautifully brushed it away to the corner, and time ran out allowing her teammates to celebrate with her as part of the Co-Op team's first-ever tournament victory.
“Maddie has been such a rock all season long for us. So many of her saves were off prime scoring chances, not a lot of shots came off bad angles. They got a lot of shots from open ice. They got shots from the sweet spots, shots from good angles,” said LaPiana. “We had a defensive zone coverage system and we got away from it today. I have to admit that we really got away from it. We use a layered defense and I'm not sure what it was, but we had girls out of position and that was given them (offensive) opportunities. To the girls credit, they worked hard, they blocked shots, they got stick-on-stick, they got stick-on-pucks and we came away with the win.
“The thing about the playoffs is a couple of lucky bounces and (nothing else) really matters. It's not who you play but it's how you play, when you play them.”
For the Red Rangers, outplaying teams and vastly outshooting teams was a repeated theme throughout the course of the season.
“Their goalie played great, their defense played great, so credit to them. I thought we outplayed them, we had a lot more scoring opportunities, but it just didn't go our way tonight,” said Red Rangers coach Sarah Doucette.
Regardless of the losses or ties in games that the Red Rangers dominated, the team made huge strides from the start of the season until the last second of Thursday's loss.
“We had a great season, especially from where we were the first couple weeks of the season to where we are now, they have a lot to be proud of and there's been a lot of progress that has been made,” said the coach.
The Red Rangers will now lose three extremely vital players, Driscoll, the fourth highest scorer in program history and also the MVC/DCL Player of the Year, two-time All-Conference goalie Kusmaul, as well as Kylie Windsor, a hard-nosed tough forward, who was lost in the last few games to a season-ending non-hockey injury.
“Those three girls have been remarkable. They all provided great leadership, they all embodied what our team is all about, hard work, dedication, being all-in and they are going to be really hard to replace,” said Doucette. “We have a super young team and we have many girls who had never experienced the state tournament before so I knew it was going to be a lot of emotion, a lot of nerves, so we'll see what the future brings.”
