WILMINGTON – A week earlier, the Wilmington High School Football team took care of business, winning its first game of the season against Dracut.
On Friday night, playing in their final home game of the season against Medford in a second consolation round game, it took the 'Cats a bit of time before they got the wheels cranking. Once they got moving, the Wildcats put up five touchdowns over the last three quarters to come away with a convincing 37-6 victory to improve to 2-8 on the season.
This was the first time in program history that Wilmington faced Medford.
Junior back Dempsey Murphy paced the offense with a pair of touchdown runs, while senior quarterback Jacob Roque finished with 97 passing yards with a touchdown, and he also rushed in two conversions as he continues to play much better. The two of them, Murphy and Roque, really stepped up after junior Michael Lawler, the team's top offensive weapon all season, went out with a collarbone injury on the first play from scrimmage.
“We put some different guys in offensively and I think it took us a little while to get adjusted, especially after losing Lawler, which is obviously going to hurt us. We won't see him again until next August, which is too bad and really sad. He plays his butt off and he loves (football),” said head coach Craig Turner.
“It did take us a while to get going but once we did, we found some stuff that really kind of works for us. Roque was very good tonight. We didn't turn the ball over, he made some great throws in the passing game, he ran when he had to, so I thought he was very good.”
Roque finished the game completing 6-of-12 passes for 91 yards which included a 22-yard TD completion to senior co-captain Peter LeBlanc. In addition, Roque had 21 rushing yards and then the two perfectly executed conversion keeper plays.
“Jacob’s been much, much, much better with that the last few weeks,” said Turner. “It's like dude, you are probably the fastest kid on the field, don't force (a throw), just run. Take the few yards (with a run) or throw (the ball) in the stands and we will live to play another day. He hasn't played (quarterback the last two years) so in that regard he's like a sophomore making sophomore mistakes so he's still figuring it out.
“He's a great athlete and hopefully he's ready to let it rip on Thanksgiving because (Tewksbury) is very good on defense so he's going to have to do some running there.”
While the offense was clicking, the story of the game was the defense. Ali Aboukai and Murphy had two sacks each, while, Michael Ings and Peter LeBlanc had one each. In addition, Aboukai had two more tackles for loss of yards, Murphy had one, and Ings and LeBlanc both had interceptions, with the former scoring on his pick, coming from the 4 yard line.
“What we have done the last couple of weeks (in practice) is we have split the team into two with offense and defense, and the kids are just playing one way except for a few guys,” explained Turner. “It has allowed (defensive co-ordinator) Sean (Turner) to really sink his teeth into the defense, really put together a lot of different stuff, and really focus on fundamentals, especially with our secondary guys. It has made a world of difference. If we're doing the things that we did in the secondary tonight (earlier) this season, we're a much improved defensive team.
“Say what you want, but our pass rush was been really good even though (Medford) really struggled with their snaps. But they have some athletes out wide, so except for one time, they never had a kid out there all wide open so our secondary guys did a real nice job tonight.”
The game was scoreless until Wilmington started a drive with 7:34 left in the second quarter. Roque connected on an 19-yard pass to Hunter Sands on first down and three plays, later, the rough-and-tough big back Murphy, plowed his way in from the eight yard line for the score. Roque's rush made it 8-0.
Medford managed one first down before punting on its next drive. The 'Cats took over on their own 35 and put together a 10-play, 65-yard scoring drive.
On second down, Christian Febbo made an impressive diving catch for a nine yard gain. Later on, he caught a 25-yard pass from Roque, which set up Murphy's 4-yard run, and Roque's rush to make it 16-0 with 14 seconds left in the half.
Medford started with the ball top open the third quarter, but two penalties and a bad snap on second down pushed them back a combined 28 yards. Facing third-and-44 from the Medford 9, their quarterback tries to fight off strong pressure from the 'Cats defense, and as he scrambled, he sent a pass right into the hands of Ings, who moved several feet into the end zone for the score. Hunter Sands booted the PAT kick making it 23-0.
Medford responded with a quick score as Jack Lombardo found Justin Marino over the middle and he caught the ball between two defenders and went in from 30 yards out. The pass conversion failed and it was a 23-6 with 7:59 left in the third.
Wilmington countered with a quick 50-play, 51-yard drive capped off with LeBlanc's 22-yard TD reception. Julien Cella added a late score to ice the game and the win.
