READING/WILMINGTON – Her immediate family are all involved in collegiate or professional hockey. But her own athletic family comes together for morning practices, pasta dinners and long swim meets.
If you ask Wilmington High senior Shae Fitzgerald, a two-year captain on the Wilmington/North Reading co-op swim team, her two families is all that matters.
“The (swim) team is very close knit and the thing I love about it is I have a lot of friends from the (North Reading) side, and some of them are my best friends so I'm just glad (that I joined up),” she said while taking a few minutes out of her Saturday morning practice to chat with the Crier. “I had never done competitive swimming (before high school).”
One of her close friends is the one who convinced her to give it a try.
“I joined freshman year because of my friend Ethan (Ryan) who did competitive swimming. The team was going to fall apart because there was only three people (from Wilmington) and he asked me and was trying to get other people to join. He ended up getting twelve people I think and I got conned into doing it. Ever since then, I have loved it.”
Before Fitzgerald joined, the program had gone through two years of its affiliation. Before the two schools renewed its working contract with one another, Wilmington needed to have at least ten members. Fitzgerald and a few others joined and the program has taken off.
“We have a lot of pasta dinners where we go just carb-load ourselves to get ready for the meets,” she said. “I feel like that's where we have a lot of team bonding. It's just really fun and it's such an unique opportunity to join a swim team and have it also be with another town.
“Some of my best friends have come from (joining this program) and if I had never joined, I never would have this great experience. I'm just very grateful that my friends joined me to do it, and I made new friends. I never thought that I would love it as much as I do and here I am.”
Immediately as a ninth grader, Fitzgerald was thrown into the pool to compete for the team. Over the course of her career, she has done just about every event. It started with the longer distance ones as a freshman, and now it's mostly the 100-backstroke and being a part of several relay teams.
“Growing up I just loved swimming. We had a pool in our backyard and I swam all of the time at the beach and just about anywhere. I'm a lifeguard too,” she said. “I just love swimming and I love the water. I thought it was going to be difficult (when I joined the team) with all of the events and stuff, but surprisingly my training from freshman year field hockey, I would run a lot during practice so I was really good shape.
“Surprisingly I swam the distance events that freshman year. I did the 500-freestyle in like seven minutes so I know those weren't any record breaking times.”
The following year she was part of the 200-freestyle relay team along with Nikki Ekstrom. Maddie McCarron and Anna Germano. They combined for a time of 2:21.45 which broke a program record, but has since been broken.
Before entering her junior year and wanting to improve her times even more, Fitzgerald's love for the sport and the two towns took on a bigger meaning.
“(Before last year's season began) I decided that I wanted some junior captains so there would be a continuity because we have the two schools,” said head coach Sue Hunter. “I looked around and noticed that Shae really got along with everyone and she communicates really well so I picked her as a junior (captain) and I also had Ethan (Ryan) as a junior (captain) on the boys team so it worked out great as far as a communication standpoint.”
Fitzgerald has served as a captain for last year's team and now again for this season.
“I was really surprised because at the time they originally just named Ethan the lone (Wilmington captain) and then I got a follow-up email from Coach (Hunter) asking if I wanted to be a captain,” Fitzgerald recalled. “She thought Ethan would need help from the Wilmington side as typically we'd have two Wilmington captains. I felt really honored especially to do it with Ethan. It felt like a full circle moment for us because he was the one who got me on the team in the first place. He was the first one I told and he was very excited for me.”
Fitzgerald grew up in town, always playing sports at one time or another. She started off with ice hockey.
“I played ice hockey when I was younger but I quit when I was really young. I started field hockey and then I started lacrosse when I was in sixth grade,” she said.
Hockey is what's in the Fitzgerald bloodlines. Shae's father Scott is the Director of Player Personnel for the San Jose Sharks. He was formerly a longtime scout with the Boston Bruins, responsible for a lot of key draftees coming out of college. Scott's brother Tom is the General Manager of the New Jersey Devils. He has four boys all involved either in the pro or collegiate ranks, as well the Fitzgerald Family being related to Jimmy and Kevin Hayes, and former NHL superstar Keith Tkachuck and his family of hockey players.
Shae has two older brothers, Nolan who played lacrosse and hockey growing up, as well as Riley. He played one year with the WHS Boys Hockey team before transferring to play two years at the Boston Hockey Academy. He has since played for the Boston Jr. Bruins and is now a forward on the Cedar Rapids Rough Riders of the USHL, playing along his cousin Brendan Fitzgerald, who is already committed to play college at UNH.
“We have a really big hockey family. I'm one of two girl grand-children, so when you're part of this family, you play hockey,” Shae said.
While Shae isn't a hockey player, she's certainly held her own in the pool. Mostly throughout this season, she has competed in the 100-backstroke, as well as being a part of the 200-freestyle and medley relay teams, and the 400-freestyle team. She also swims the 50-freestyle.
“She'll do the backstroke, she'll do some relays and she's actually very versatile. I can put her in almost anything,” said Hunter. “She has swam the individual medley and the 200 (freestyle) but she mainly does the backstroke. We're not as backstroking team so I need those people who can do it.”
In two regular season meets this season, Fitzgerald ended up with a 1:31 and change time in the backstroke. But two weeks ago, she swam a time of 1:25.98, which is season's best.
“Taking seconds off of your time in swimming is really difficult. I like to relate it to track a lot because track athletes always try to shave their times off and it's (just as tough) but we're in the water. It's really difficult to do that and such an accomplishment when you take some seconds off,” she said.
On Sunday her season and career came to an end when the team competed in the Cape Ann League Championship Meet. She finished 9th in the league in the backstroke with a time of 1:26.40. She was also a part of the seventh place 400-freestyle 'B' team.
“She really has come a long way. Once she became a lifeguard, I think that really encouraged her to move it along with swimming (as a sport). I have her in a lane here that she usually leads at in practice because she knows what she's doing, she understands what you are saying and that doesn't happen a lot,” said Hunter.
Besides being a two-year captain with swimming, Fitzgerald is also a member of the varsity field hockey and lacrosse teams. Outside of sports, she also plays the violin.
“She's very versatile (in everything she does) and you find swimmers to be that way. Usually the (versatile student-athletes) are conscientious at school, conscientious in the pool and they are not the first ones to goof off and they are the ones who are going to put to the grindstone, get it done and move on,” said Hunter.
Fitzgerald will now be moving on from competitive swimming. She will play lacrosse in the spring, graduate come June and will go on to college. She has been accepted to several schools already and is tinkering with the idea of studying Exercise Science.
Until then, she knows that she will always look back fondly on her swim career.
“I'm definitely proud. This team, I don't know, as soon as I stepped on it for the first time it was unlike any team I had ever been on before, especially with (the affiliation with North Reading). Everyone is just so welcoming and it's such an experience. I'd definitely encourage Wilmington and North Reading students to join. There's no more user's fee which is a huge plus so I definitely encourage people to join,” she said.
