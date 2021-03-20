WILMINGTON – In order to survive every year with a successful team, high school football coaches constantly have to make adjustments. Whether it's moving players to different positions, changing offensive and defensive strategies and sets, you can certainly run a high quality program if you are creative and get the maximum out of your athletes.
Wilmington High Football coach Craig Turner, now in his fourth season, is taking a page out of that book.
After primarily running the 'spread offense' each of the past three years, he is totally shifting gears as he prepares his team for Saturday's season opener with Burlington during this newly formed Fall-2 season.
“Offensively, we're changing it up from what we have been doing from before. We're going to be kind of a hybrid wing-t and spread wing-t (offense),” he said.
And why the change?
“Because I think it fits our kids better. We don't have a six-foot-3 kid at quarterback who can run all over the place, but we have a bunch of playmakers and we're going to find easier ways for them to get the ball. I love our skilled group guys between (Gavin) Erickson, John Germano, Marcello Misuraca, (Stephen) Smolinsky, Pedro Germano who has been at quarterback and has been absolutely a big surprise, I just love our skilled guys.
“In a perfect world, every single one of those guys should be touching the ball fifteen times a game and it's really been kind of fun to see how they are progressing in that regard.”
In 2019, the Wildcats finished 4-7 overall. The 'Cats had just two league wins over Watertown and Burlington and then won two consolation round games over Gloucester and Saugus.
Gone from that team are several playmakers, Dean Nally, who is off to Bentley University and offensively Christian Robarge, who split time between QB and wide receiver, as well as running back Bailey Smith, who had a terrific season. Back-up QB, then freshman Joe McCauley, who saw a lot of time late in the season, transferred. That opened the door to Pedro Germano (5-8, 150), who last year in mop up duty, was 0-for-8 passing.
Turner said the junior will turn some heads this season.
“Pedro has looked very good and has been very impressive, very impressive. Both of the Germano twins got a little bit bigger and a little stronger. Pedro won't blow you away with his size, but in terms of grasping the offense and his throwing ability, he has really, really improved. We feel into something really nice there. He's going to be a pretty good player.
“He can throw it down the field. I think we will be a run-heavy offense with some good play-action stuff, the stuff that will really utilize his skills. Going into the season, the reason why we wanted to make the change offensively is because we weren't sure what the quarterback situation was going to be and we figured it would be a lot easier to hand it to Erickson, Smolinsky and Misuraca then it would be to throw it to them.
“Honestly, Pedro has surprised us so much that we have opened some things up a little bit for him, too. I think we will be pretty well-balanced in terms of throwing it either short or deep. He's got a strong enough arm to stretch the field.”
The trio of Erickson, Smolinsky and Misuraca could be pretty potent – if they get the blocking.
“The offensive line is a work in progress and we are very thin,” said Turner. “The good news is we have probably three or four really good offensive linemen with the freshmen group so the future is bright in that regard with those kids meshing with our guys for next year's season.”
As of last Friday's practice, Turner said that Andrew O'Brien (5-11, 260), returns as the center, Justin Doran and Shane Roberts will be the guards, with Jake Chirichiello (6-2, 260) and Jack Malloy (5-11, 260) as the tackles. John Rhind will be at tight end and John Germano will line up at wide receiver.
Turner has moved Erickson, who had 17 catches for 337 yards and 5 TDs, to the wing back position, while, Misuraca will line up at fullback and Smolinsky will be at halfback. The last two combined for 183 yards and 2 TDs in the air last year.
“Gavin is going to be our wing so we're going to hand him the ball, throw it to him and he's going to get the ball a bunch of different ways,” said Turner.
Defensively, again the starting group could cause some havoc, but the depth is not there right now. Rhind and Luke Murphy will be the defensive ends. Chirichiello and captain Dylan Clerico will be the tackles, with the latter getting some time at DE as well. Roberts, Misuraca and Smolinsky will be the team's three linebackers and that could be a formidable trio for sure.
“Three experienced linebackers who will hopefully get in the right spots and they are not afraid to hit. Defensively, we're not going to be big but we're very athletic. The kids can run and can get to the ball,” said Turner.
Erickson and John Germano will be the cornerbacks with Garrett Moretto, who is back after a year off, and Nate Rebinskas will be the two safeties.
“If we can stay healthy upfront – well healthy everywhere, or if one of our big guys in the backfield goes down, the depth goes very quickly,” said Turner. “We are leaning on a lot of juniors, who are almost seniors at this point. We always say that our depth isn't always as much vertical as it is horizontal, so if one guy goes down, we try to have another guy go in and plug in a few spots.
“It’s all really going to be determined with how well we can handle size up front because we're not the biggest group besides Chirichiello and Malloy, who have the most size out of everyone. It'll be tougher against teams like Melrose and Stoneham who have bigger and real physical offenses, but I certainly think with our speed and athleticism, we can be tough at the point of attack and be alright on defense.
“Offensively, I really can't tell you how much I like the skilled group guys. It's as good as we had (in 2017) in terms of skills. Whether we are going to be as good as we were upfront that year, that's tough to tell.”
The Middlesex League wouldn't allow teams to scrimmage so Turner said for many reasons, it's been a challenging pre-season, but that being said, this group seems to be “different”.
“It's been a real fun group to be around. They all get along, they all really compete in practice and not to put any other group down but that hasn't necessarily been the case the last couple of years,” he said. “We've had to work harder to motivate those kids and this group kind of competes and motivates themselves which has been fun to be around. Like everyone else, we're just worried about keeping everyone safe and healthy.
“The way things are going, our depth could be tough because of the way we have split things up. We have the varsity kids together and we're trying to keep the JV kids separate from varsity at all times so if there is an issue, we won't have to shut down both programs down. Normally a lot of your scout teams are made up with a lot of those sophomores and those sophomores are down with the JV group. I think that's probably why our practices have been good and highly competitive because it's all older guys and they are all fighting for their own spot. I tell the kids, it's like playing Pop Warner – we have 30 kids and we figure things out. It's been good, they have been a lot of fun.”
Turner also announced some coaching changes. Before Turner came to WHS, he took over for Rollie Hinckley at Mystic Valley Charter School. Turner worked under him for many years, and before going to MV, Hinckley has several stops including coaching at Ipswich when the 'Cats were competing in the Cape Ann League.
“Rollie coached in the fall at Sanborn High School in New Hampshire,” said Turner. “I would consider Rollie a Wing-T guru, a lot of my decision to get into this direction was stuff that I was bouncing off of him to the point where I said 'hey, if you are free, I would love to have you'. We were lucky enough to work something out and bring him onboard.
“We also added Tom Shields, another guy who was with me at Mystic, to be the offensive line coordinator on the JV team, and Paul Dube has been added as a JV assistant. We have also moved (John) Fortes to the JV team where he will be running the defense.”
Sean Turner, Craig's brother, is back as the defensive coordinator and Bobby Donoghue returns as the offensive line coach.
Wilmington will open the season up on Saturday at Burlington at 10:00 am and that will be followed with two more road games at Wakefield on the 27th at 11:00 am and Melrose on April 3rd for a noon start. The last two games will be home against Watertown and Stoneham, both 1 pm starts.
