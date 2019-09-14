WILMINGTON — Two years ago, Gianna Misuraca was playing JV Field Hockey. Last year, during the dual meet season, she broke the Wilmington High School girls' cross-country team's home course record, and went on to place 37th at the Division 4 Eastern Mass Championship Meet.
Not too shabby for a first-year runner, wouldn't you say?
"Gianna is our top runner once again," said head coach Brian Schell. "She joined the team last year. From freshman year, (in track she went from) running 14 minute two-miles to 12:30. She was also running seven minute miles and now she’s running in the 5:40 range. She joined us with the cross-country team and she was a league all-star last year. She also ranks fourth in the class academically so she defines a student-athlete. She is everything in a student-athlete that you want as a coach."
Misuraca comes from an athletic family. Her father Chris played football in high school and college and his brother was an excellent middle-distance runner in track. On her mother's side, Gianna's uncle Joe Spencer played football and ran track at WHS, and his sister Mary played field hockey and softball.
In addition, Gianna's younger brother Marcelo played on the varsity football team last year as a freshman and is back on the team now as a tenth grader.
When Gianna was in middle school, she participated in several of the non-running sports, like her cousins and brother, but eventually knew that her true calling was running.
"Before high school, I was never one of the more athletic cousins in the family," she said. "I hadn’t really found a sport yet. I played soccer, softball and field hockey but I would say until I ran track, I was probably best in field hockey. It’s really improbable that I started running and have improved so much because I was never much of a runner before and now I run all three seasons. I never could have thought that I could have done that before high school."
As a freshman, she played field hockey, was a member of the winter track and softball teams. After that, she left softball for spring track and after sophomore year, she left field hockey for cross-country. She immediately became the team's No. 1 runner, broke the 5K home course record of 20:47, finished 40th at the Middlesex League Meet. She capped that off when she was one of the last few runners to earn a ribbon at the divisional meet, coming across the muddy course in Wrentham 37th overall at 21:28.8.
"She ran terrific at the state meet," said Schell. "I think if she can match that, she’ll have another state meet performance, but it’s one meet at a time. She still has some catching up to you, especially with some of those Wakefield runners."
Last year Misuraca held her own, helping a very young Wilmington team finish 2-4 overall. She said that as the season wore on, she gained more confidence, but was pretty taken back a bit when she reflected upon her rookie season in a new sport.
"I was surprised (with my success) but I knew that I had a good work ethic," she said. "I was pretty good at track so I thought (cross-country) should go alright, but I didn’t know it was going to go that well so I was really surprised. I ran the course record at our home course against Watertown and that was really special. I didn’t think it was going to happen. I wasn’t even aware at the time and during the race that was I on track to break it. It was really exciting to find out that I broke it."
For Misuraca, her success in the sport comes a little different compared the other stronger runners in the past. She may not have the breakaway speed to catch 20 runners during her final kick, but she can easily outlast a lot of runners with incredible stamina, which is so key in the sport.
"I don’t really have that much speed exactly but I’m going with speed over a long period of time," she said. "(The toughest part is) the endurance but also in the 5K, you have enough time to progress. I run the mile in the spring and I feel like if you mess up on your first lap, you’re in trouble trying to make up for it. If you mess up by one second in cross-country, that’s fine, but if you mess up by more than five seconds, that’s too tough (to come back from)."
After the team finished 17th at the state meet, it was thought that all but one of the seven runners from that day was coming back. Instead it was three, and once again Misuraca will lead a fairly young and inexperienced team this fall.
"We pretty much have been running all summer, trying to get ready for this season, especially with the girls team," she said. "We have some tough challenges coming up. Our numbers are pretty low this year. We only have 12 girls on the team and a lot of them are first-year varsity runners this year.
“Some girls we had last year didn’t come back and we had another one graduate. (Despite the losses), we’re really hoping to be 3-2 this season (in dual meets). That would be great."
Besides finishing with a record over .500, Misuraca was asked about her other personal goals this year and she said she would like to re-break her own course record and also break 21 minutes at the state meet.
While she will be busy trying to attain those goals, she will also be busy with her everyday life. She is a National Honor Society member, who is looking at elite schools such as Tulane University and UMass-Amherst with the thoughts of majoring in Pre-Med/Biology, and minor in English. Until she decides her next school, she is going to also spend a little QT with the family.
"My brother Marcelo plays football, basketball and baseball and people think that my brother’s sports are more exciting to watch than mine. I see that, but if you don’t run track or cross-country, you don’t understand it — and it just looks like you are running in circles which it is, but I think it’s really exciting," she said. "I’m going to try to make it down to every Friday Night Lights game that we have this year to see him play. I’m really proud of him."
And you can surely bet that he is equally as proud knowing his sister made such a leap in her athletic career.
