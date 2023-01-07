HAVERHILL – After opening the season with losses against two of the state's best teams in Reading and Arlington, the thought was perhaps the Wilmington High School boys' hockey team could get their first and possibly their first and second wins of the season competing at the annual Haverhill Christmas Tournament.
Wilmington, winners of its bracket in last year's tournament, played basically the same game in both nights, holding shot advantages of 34-17 and 33-17, and ending in a 3-1 loss to North Andover last Wednesday, before ending in a 2-2 tie with Winnacunnet, out of New Hampshire, played on Friday.
Then on Saturday, the 'Cats were defeated by Winchester, 6-0.
Wilmington is now 0-4-1 on the season and have been outscored 22-5 through the four games and now will have five straight – and very important – Middlesex League Freedom Division games upcoming with Burlington (0-3-1), Wakefield (1-4-0), Stoneham (1-3-1), Watertown (3-1-1) and Melrose (1-4-1).
“It was glaring both games that we were the better team. We're generating plenty of offense, it's just there's no killer instinct. It's just missed plays at inopportune times,” said WHS head coach Steve Scanlon.
In game one, Wilmington dominated play in all three periods.
“We played good, but we hit two pipes and the crossbar and we move the puck really well on the power play. We had lots of great chances, but couldn't get more than the one,” said Scanlon.
North Andover goalie Troy Takesian stopped all but one of the 34 shots he faced with Nate Alberti scoring the lone goal with an assist going to Mike Daniels. The game was tied at 1-1 going into the third
In game No. 2, Winnacunnet scored first as Ian McCormack went around the net, circled to the front and put a quick shot over the blocker of goalie Tyler Marinho, who was making his first varsity start.
The score remained the same until late in the second when the Wildcats scored two goals in a span of 1:42. Matt O'Brien tied it up with a shot from the left side with a helper from the much improved Owen White, and then Brett Ebert scored on a shot from the right circle area with assists going to Danny Lagunilla and Brian Barry.
In the second minute of the second period, Wilmington was called for a penalty and the Warriors put two shots on net, both beautifully turned away by Marinho, both sprawling from his belly.
With 10:35 to go, Winnacunnet was called for a penalty and 53 seconds later, Wilmington returned the favor, and then were called for another one 1:37 after that. They were able to kill off the brief 5-on-3 for 23 seconds but with 6:53 to go, another infraction was called. This time Winnacunnet had the two-man advantage for 49 seconds and took advantage of it with Tyler Blank finding the back of the net on a nice feed from Brayden Emery and the game was tied up at 2-2.
Wilmington had several good bids the rest of the second period. White made a nice rush coming up from the left side and his shot was saved but led to a power play. There he had a handful of shots on net but nothing could get past goalie Owen Helton and the game was still tied after two.
Just 2:03 into the third, the 'Cats were called for another penalty, and they killed it off with the Warriors putting just one shot on net. Four minutes later, Daniels had a good big coming off the right side. Wilmington didn't get a shot on net in the final seven minutes, but held off four for the Warriors.
“The penalty barrage in the second period (and into the third period) really hurt us. If we were 5-on-5 in (those first few minutes of the) third, I think we would have broke their back,” said Scanlon. “They were tired and you could see that. But you have to give their goalie credit. He saw a lot and saved a lot. We did put a lot of shots right at him and right on his glove.”
Wilmington faced Burlington on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and then will take on Wakefield on Sunday morning at 11 over at the Stoneham Arena before coming back home on Wednesday to host Stoneham.
