WILMINGTON – For the Wilmington High Boys Basketball team, their goal this season remains the same as it was last season, and the season before that. Namely, they aim to qualify for the Division 3 North Tournament by any means possible.
With their schedule in the Middlesex League which is primarily made up of Division 2 schools, it is often difficult for the Wildcats to qualify in the traditional manner of finishing with a .500 or better record.
For the past two seasons that has meant getting in via the Sullivan Rule, in which the Wildcats have qualified based on their record against Division 3 schools only.
Last season the Wildcats qualified despite going 5-15 overall in the regular season due to their 3-2 record against Division 3 teams. They then proceeded to give No. 3 seed Shawsheen Tech a battle in the first round of the Division 3 North Tournament before ultimately falling by a score of 70-56.
“It’s something we talk about with these guys. We want to make the tournament and there are multiple ways to do it,” Wilmington coach Dennis Ingram said. “We don’t focus on how we get there, as long as we get there. And once we get there, we know we can battle because of the schedule we have faced during the season.
“Last season after the tournament game, (Shawsheen coach) Greg Bendel, told me that we are not what our record says. We talk about that all the time. We played well with Division 3 teams all season. Shawsheen Tech was a very good team, but we felt like we could play with them.”
The Wildcats will be looking to repeat the feat again this season, although it will not be easy after losing both Stephen Anthony and Chris Stokes to graduation, both of whom were key contributors to the Wildcats last season.
“Those two are tough to replace. Stephen had some performances that were just outstanding scoring wise and he will be so hard to replace,” Ingram said. “And Chris also will be hard to replace. He was not our highest scorer like Stephen was, but he did so many things for us. They are both good leaders and that is very hard to replace.”
On the positive side for the Wildcats, while they lost those two key players, they are also bringing back a solid group of players from last season’s squad and Ingram feels like his team could actually improve on last season’s record.
“I feel like we are getting better every year as far as our depth at all three levels of the program, and I feel like we are getting closer to where we want to be as a program,” Ingram said. “And that depth is apparent at the varsity level for us.”
The Wildcats will play a four-guard offense this season, and perimeter shooting will be their strength, and two of the players they will be counting on most will be seniors co-captain Ryan Clarke and Kevin Palmerino.
“Ryan went down with a shoulder injury last season and that really hurt us a lot,” Ingram said. “He is not afraid to do a lot of things that don’t show up in the paper all the time, like diving after loose balls. He is coming off a very good season as a captain for the soccer team and we feel like he will have a good season for us.
“As for Kevin, in the second half of the year, he was fantastic for us. Late in the season we had a game we had to win against St. Joe’s and he 15 points in the fourth quarter. He was something like 7-for-8 in the fourth quarter. He really stepped up for us and we feel like he can have a big season.”
Junior Kevin Witaliscz will be another guard who will contribute for the Wildcats after having a big season last year, while senior center Andrew Munsie will provide the Wildcats with some size inside at 6’1.
“Kevin played a lot for us last year as a sophomore, so he comes in with a year of varsity experience, so we will see some improvement from him this season. He is a kid who can really click from the perimeter,” Ingram said. “We will be looking for Andrew to kind of take the next step for us. We will be looking for him to fill a tough role for us.
“After last season he dedicated himself to getting into better shape and he came into the season ready to go, so we are looking for big things from him.”
Other players looking to earn playing time for the Wildcats will be senior Connor Paquette, juniors Jimmy McCarron, Ryan Forcina Bryce Keaveny and DJ Ricupero, and sophomores Will Doucette and Tommy Mallinson and Willie Stuart.
“There are lots of opportunities for playing time with this team.” Ingram said. “We are looking to see who clicks well and who plays well together.”
The Wildcats will need to play well together in order to compete in the Middlesex League where Ingram knows his team will be tested in every game.
“Burlington will be good, Watertown is always good, Wakefield won the section last season and Melrose is always good,” Ingram said. “Everyone is good in this league, so we know we have to come to compete every night, and we know if we do that, we will be ready for the post season.”
