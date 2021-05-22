WAKEFIELD – All they need is one more.
Before the season started, Wilmington High School girls' track coach Brian Schell said the team's goal was to finish with its first winning season since he has taken over. After beating Burlington on Thursday 6th, the Wildcats did the same to Wakefield back on May 11th by a 76-60 score, meaning the team is 2-0 with three meets left on the season.
“(Wakefield is) another team we came into this season having never beaten. I told the girls if we bring our 'A game' like we did against Burlington, that Wakefield wouldn't want to mess with us. There was a new meet method as all field events went first before any running events did, so we started off very strong in all the field events.
“We did let them catch up to us early in the running events, but eventually the meet came down to the two mile to secure the victory for us prior to the relays.”
There were a number of terrific individual performances to lead the way to victory but perhaps the biggest of them all came from Hannah Bryson, who improved her personal best time by an incredible 36 seconds. She finished second with a time of 12:48.
“We only needed three points heading into the two-mile and Hannah just had the race of her life. She looked smooth was pacing herself. She even managed to run her fastest mile split during the race. Their number two girl tried to stay with her the entire time but had nothing in the tank with 600-meters left. Hannah gradually opened the gap on her and had a really strong finish. Reasons like this, is why you always run your race and not someone else's.”
Celia Kulis once again had a monster day as she finished with three first places, coming in the high jump (4-8), Long jump with a personal record of 14-7 and in the 100-meter hurdles (16.7 seconds). Both Sarah LaVita and Katie McLaughlin had two first places each. LaVita was tops in the javelin (92-5) and the discus (87-8) and McLaughlin won the 400-meter hurdles with a personal best time of 1:13 and was also best in the 800-meters at 2:33.
“Katie McLaughin also continued to look solid and race flawlessly especially in the 800-meters leading from start to finish and holding off a last surge by their top girl,” said Schell.
The other first places came from Amanda Broussard in the 400-meters (63.1) and the 4x100 relay team of Madison Mulas, Ali and Kaitlyn Doherty, along with Broussard.
Kaitlyn Doherty also picked up a pair of second places, coming in the 100-meters with a personal best time of 13.2 seconds and the triple jump at a mark of 30-4.50. Mulas was also second in the 200 with a personal best of 27.6 seconds.
The Flynn sisters were huge as Kayla was second in the high jump (4-6) and 100-meter hurdles (19.5) and Amber was also second in the shot put (29-3.50) and discus (78-0).
Molly MacDonald had the other second with a personal best throw of 77-3 in the javelin.
Third places fame from Maggie Bourgeois in the triple jump (29-4.75), Alessia Puccio in the javelin (66-5), Isabelle Puccio on the discus (77-3) and Angie Zaykovskaya in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:17.8.
“Overall, the biggest thing we took away from this meet was our depth,” said Schell. “When those who are usually relied upon to get the job done were not at their best, many people stepped up big time. With our toughest competition next with Melrose, we will need these girls to step up again and those to be back at their best if we want a chance at winning.”
Both the Wilmington Girls and Boys Track teams were back in action on Wednesday against Melrose with results not known as of presstime.
