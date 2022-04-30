WILMINGTON – It was a light week of action for the Wilmington High Boys Lacrosse team during school vacation week, but the Wildcats certainly made the most of their limited time on the field, pulling out an exciting 11-9 win over non-league rival Lowell Catholic last Thursday afternoon in a home game to improve to 2-4 on the season.
The Wildcats have now won two of their last three contests after struggling to an 0-3 start, with the win over Lowell Catholic, as well as a 15-2 win over Lowell back on April 15, giving a strong indication that they are headed in the right direction under the guidance of head coach Jeff Keefe.
While Keefe knows that tougher games still lie ahead for the Wildcats, he is hoping that the Rams improved play of late is a sign of things to come.
“We are reaching the point in the season where we are going to start facing consistently good league competition in the Middlesex League, but I think we are ready for that,” Keefe said. “We are hoping that the Lowell Catholic game is a good jumping off point for us.”
The Wildcats had a well balanced attack against Lowell Catholic, with three goals each from sophomore Mike Lawler and junior Nathan Alberti.
“Those two did a good job offensively, and Mike also dominated on faceoffs, which was a big key to the victory,” Keefe said.
Sophomore Robert Cyr played well defensively for the Wildcats, while junior Owen White had a strong game in net to earn the victory.
“Owen made some good saves, and a lot of them were really timely late in the game when we really needed them,” Keefe said.
Wilmington trailed at the half in this one, but they responded well in the second half, which is another trend that Keefe is hoping to see his team continue for the rest of the season.
“In the second half, we battled back well and played the type of lacrosse we are capable of playing,” Keefe said. “We had a really strong fourth quarter where we took the lead and never looked back.”
GIRLS LACROSSE
Despite a pair of strong efforts, the Wilmington High Girls Lacrosse team was not able to break into the win column for the first time this past week, dropping a pair of non-league road contests, first against Waltham last Friday by a score of 7-5, and then against Lynnfield on Monday of this week by score of 11-7 to fall to 0-7 on the season.
While he obviously would have preferred to see his team pick up that elusive first victory of the season, Wildcats first year coach Chris Frissore has been very pleased with their improved play as of late.
“I think we are starting to figure things out a little bit, especially on defense,” Frissore said. “We are making adjustments as we go. We played pretty well in the Waltham game. That was a game we really felt like we could have won.”
The Wildcats were close the entire game in this one, trailing just 5-3 at the half, before falling by the 7-5 final after a second half where they played well defensively, but seemed a little snake bit on offense.
“It was a really good sign that we played so well defensively, and then we had our chances on offense, and we had some good shots, but we were hitting posts or just missing and just couldn’t score.
The Wildcats did three goals from senior midfielder Jenna Moore, while junior midfielder Jess Collins added a pair of her own.
“The two of them have been playing very well offensively, as has Kassidy Smith,” Frissore said. “They have been providing most of our offense.”
The Wildcats also got strong defensive efforts against Waltham from sophomore Gracie Ryan, senior captains Kylie Flynn and Rhiannon Dyment, as well as junior Cameryn Foresyth.
“Kylie and Rhiannon do a lot of the talking back there, talking everyone through what they need to do,” Frissore said. “And Gracie and Cameryn are getting better and better and doing a really good job for us. Also, Jenna, Jess and Kassidy are very strong in the midfield and do a good job defensively for us.”
Against Lynnfield, the Wildcats found themselves facing a 6-2 deficit at the half, before fighting back to tie the score at 6-6 with four goals early in the second half. But Lynnfield proved to be too powerful down the stretch for the Wildcats as they suffered the 11-7 loss.
“We came out really strong to start the second half, but Lynnfield called a timeout and kind of regrouped and we sort of fell apart from there,” Frissore said. “We called a timeout as well and scored once out of the timeout, but we couldn’t do anything else.”
Collins led the way offensively in this one with four goals, while Moore added a pair of goals to help pace the Wildcats. Meanwhile, sophomore goal Abby Driscoll played well in net despite the loss, continuing her improved play as of late.
“Abby has been playing very well,” Frissore said. “She actually had a great game against Waltham, where even the other coach was impressed by her. She played well against Lynnfield too, and she made some great saves. A lot of the goals she let in were just unstoppable shots.”
SOFTBALL
It was an up-and-down week for the Wilmington High School Varsity Softball team. On Friday, the 'Cats defeated Melrose, 7-4, abut on Monday, they were defeated by a very strong Burlington team, 15-3, in a five-inning mercy run rule contest.
The 1-1 week puts the team at 3-4 on the season, which includes wins over Winchester, Stoneham and Melrose and defeats against Arlington, Wakefield, Tewksbury and now Burlington.
In the win over Melrose, Sofia Scalfani had the big day as she was 3-for-4 at the plate which included belting a three-run homer in the first inning.
Melrose scored two unearned runs in the home half to make it a 3-2 game. In the top of the second, the 'Cats offense got going again as Maddie Kelsey singled and eventually came around on a RBI single by Abby LaClair making it 4-2.
In the third, freshman Eva Boudreau drove in a run to make it 5-2.
The score remained that way until the fifth. Wilmington added a run on a solo home run by Lily MacKenzie, and then Melrose answered with two runs in the home half to make it 6-4. In the seventh, LaClair led off with a triple and scored on a defensive error, which closed out the game's scoring.
“After a rough beginning defensively, we played stellar (the rest of the way),” said coach Audrey Cabral-Pini. “Third basemen, Lily Mackenzie had six putouts and catcher Abby LaClair picked off a runner at first as well as throwing out two girls attempting to steal second.”
Pitcher Julia Archer went the distance allowing five hits to earn the victory.
In the loss to Burlington, the 'Cats trailed 9-0 after the first inning as the Red Devils took advantage of six walks and three defensive errors. In the entire contest, Burlington reached base 12 times via walk.
“Our pitching needs to get better in order to see more success,” said Cabral-Pini. “Twelve walks in two innings is unacceptable.”
Offensively for the 'Cats, all three runs came in the fifth on a walk to Molly Walsh, followed by a RBI single by LaClair and a two-run home run by Bella Kieran.
MacKenzie also belted a triple.
