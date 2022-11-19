BILLERICA – Over the past two weekends, the Wilmington High School Fall Cheerleading team has competed in two different meets, first winning the Middlesex League Freedom Division title, before finishing in fifth place at Sunday's Division 3 North Regionals held at Billerica High.
The team finished with a score of 81.9 which is good enough to qualify the 'Cats to this Sunday's Division 3 state meet to be held at Worcester State College.
Since Christina Zuccaro has been the team's head coach, the Wildcats have won the Fall League Championship title in all three years, including 2019, 2021 and this year. There was no competition in 2020 due to COVID-19.
That performance at the league meet was pretty strong as the 'Cats scored an 87.1
“The girls won and their performance was good. It was the best performance that we've had this season. We had a couple of mistakes,” she said.
Taking the league title once again is truly incredible, since the program lost almost its entire team from last year.
“We have two new fliers as we graduated a big class last year and they both did a fantastic job,” said Zuccaro. “We have six freshmen competing out of 11 (girls on the team). Tiffanie (Smith)and Erin Murray are our two best tumblers. The whole team just surprised everybody and they all worked really hard.”
After a week long of practice, the 'Cats entered Sunday's Meet joining North Reading with the highest score with that 87.1. This time around one mistake cost the team some points, but didn't take way the chance of competing at the states. Wilmington finished in fifth place, scoring an 81.9.
“Our routine started very strong. We made some improvements in our lead stunts and they executed our opening really well. Then we dropped a stunt in the second half (of the routine) which affected our pyramid, which affected our ending,” said Zuccaro.
This Sunday's competition at WSC will start at 11 am.
The WHS team includes: Mary Almas, Reaghan Brady, Emma Chirichiello, Isabella Cooper, Kayleigh Cunningham, Emma Erickson, Brooke Gifford, Sarah Gillespie, Isabella Iascone, Lillian King, Maya Lanzi, Kelci MacKenzie, Lily McLaughlin, Madisyn Murray, Erin Murray, Tiffanie Smith and Ava Thibert.
