WILMINGTON – A little over the midway point of the second half of Monday's Wilmington High Girls Lacrosse team’s clash with Lynnfield at Wilmington High, it looked like the Wildcats were poised to pull the upset over their non-league rivals, as the score stood tied at 7-7 and the Wildcats playing some excellent lacrosse, having battled Lynnfield goal for goal all evening.
Alas, it was not to be for the Wildcats who saw the Pioneers score the final five goals of the game to take a 12-7 victory in a game that certainly was closer than the final score would indicate. The Wildcats led in this one for much of the first half, and held a 5-4 lead at the end of the first half, before the teams started trading goals early in the second half prior to Lynnfield finally pulling away.
With the loss, the Wildcats, who celebrated Senior Night on Monday, saw their record on the season drop to 1-16, as they headed into their season finale Middlesex League rival Watertown on Tuesday night. But despite the loss, first year Wildcats coach Chris Frissore was proud of the effort his team put in on this night.
“They did a great job. They were hustling from the start and right to the end,” Frissore said. “It was Senior Night, so we had a lot of people here and I think that kind of fired them up a little bit. They battled hard.”
The Wildcats did indeed put up a fight right from the start. With the score tied 1-1 midway through the half, the Wildcats took a 2-1 lead on a goal by senior Jenna Moore with 13:25 left in the half. It was the first of four goals in the game for Moore, who on Senior Night did pretty much what she had done all season long for the Wildcats in pacing their offense.
“She is just a good, solid player and she has been doing that all season for us,” Frissore said. “We are definitely going to miss her next year. She is the leader of the team, so she is going to be very hard to replace.”
It was a junior getting the job done next for the Wildcats. After Lynnfield had retied the game just moments after Moore’s goal, it was Sloane McIntyre with a nifty piece of stickwork, coming from behind the net and putting in a backhand shot to give the Wildcats a 3-2 advantage. And when fellow junior Jess Collins scored a fantastic goal with 7:29 left in the half, the Wildcats held a 4-2 advantage.
Collins goal came when she stole a Lynnfield at about midfield and then rushed into the Lynnfield zone, dodging defenders along the way before bouncing the ball past the stunned Lynnfield goalie to give Wilmington a two goal lead.
Lynnfield would respond quickly once again, scoring just 17 seconds later to make the score 4-3, but thanks to the efforts of sophomore goalie Abby Driscoll, the Pioneers were held at bay for much of the first half, and really for much of the game.
“Abby played really well,” Frissore said. “I told her at halftime that she was really keeping us in the game. The goalie is very important in lacrosse and we are fortunate that we have a good one. And she is only a sophomore, so we have a couple more years of her, which is really good for us.”
Moore’s second goal of the game, on a nice rush to the net with 3:34 left in the half, gave the Wildcats a 5-3 lead and they would take a 5-4 advantage into the half after Lynnfield scored with a goal of their own just 13 seconds later.
Lynnfield came out ready to pounce in the second half, and they did just that, tying the game at 5-5 just about two minutes into the half. Wilmington, however, retook the lead just about a minute and a half later on Moore’s third goal of the game, coming on a nice backhand shot after a great pass from Collins to make it 6-5 with 20:35 left in the game.
The teams would trade goals once again over the next several minutes, with Lynnfield scoring twice to make it 7-6 before Moore tied it at 7-7 with 13:06 left. From there, however, it was all Lynnfield, as they Pioneers took an 8-7 lead with 10:04 left in the game and never looked back.
As has been the case in many of the Wildcats losses this season, they just didn’t have enough to pull out the win, but between the improvement his team has shown from the beginning of the season until the end, and the fight his team showed on Senior Night, Frissore was as anything but disappointed with his team’s effort.
“When you have won just one game, and fort he girls to still put in that much effort at the end of the season, to me shows that they enjoyed playing and they had a good time this season,” Frissore said. “If they are going to play that hard, that says something. That is something I have noticed about this team all season. Even if we are down a bunch, they are always playing hard. It is a really good group, and I have enjoyed coaching them.”
Prior to the game, the Wildcats honored the six senior members of their team, Taylor Breen, Emily McHugh, Caterina Tassone, Rhiannon Dyment, Kiley Flynn and Jenna Moore.
