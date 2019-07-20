Serounian, Piazza and Dynan

Wilmington All-Stars, from left, Harry Serounian, Nico Piazza and Joey Dynan recently led their South Division team to a 10-4 Northeast League All-Star game victory. Serounian was named the Team MVP for the South squad.                                                                                                                                                                           (Courtesy photo)

The 2019 Northeast League All Star Game was played last Saturday at Westford Academy and the Wilming­ton squad was represented by three players: Harry Ser­ounian, Nico Piazza, and Joey Dynan. The Wilming­ton trio helped the South Division to a 10-4 victory over the North Division.

Dynan and Piazza were the starting pitcher and catcher, respectively, for the South squad. They both contrib­uted offensively as well by each scoring a run. But it was Harry Serounian providing the offensive punch for the South in this game. He went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBI. He was named the South Di­vision Most Valuable Play­er in the game.

Coach Mark Dynan was proud of the effort of the Wilmington players in the game. “Coach Vittozzo from North Reading (South team manager) has a lot of re­spect for the Wilmington team this year,” Dynan said. “We have played them tough in two games and he wanted Joey and Nico out there as the battery to start the game

"But Harry was the story today. He had the players from Billerica and North Reading in addition to his Wilmington teammates cheer­ing him on, especially after his third hit of the day put the game out of reach."

Dynan noted that Wil­mington is having a good season this summer and easily could have been represented by several players. “The veteran leadership on this team has been extraordinary. Derek and Drew Gallucci have been mainstays at the top of the lineup this year,” Dynan said. “Bren­don George and Jim­my McCarron have varsity experience and have been helpful bringing along the younger players. And the player that keeps it all to­gether is Vinny Scalfani. He relates to everyone on the team and has had a couple of big hits for us early in the season.”

But Dynan also notes that this is a young team and much of the success has resulted from big plays throughout the year from his younger players.

“Garett Moretto and Joe Hartzell manufactured a big run against Dracut last week,” Dynan said. “Aidan O'Connell has had some good hits and nice plays in the outfield. Tyler Fenton and Tom­my Boyajian have played well in important games this season and Peter DiAdamo and Marcello Misuraca have shown why big things are expected over the next couple of years for the Wilmington varsity team."

Wilmington finishes up the regular season this week with the hopes of making the playoffs that will begin next week.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.