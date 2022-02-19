ROXBURY – In a tune-up for this Thursday's Division 4 Eastern Mass Championship Meet, a handful of members on both the Wilmington High School Girls and Boys Track-and-Field teams participated in the 'Last Chance to Qualify Meet', meaning if they hadn't qualified to this point, this was their last opportunity.
Overall, Wilmington had some outstanding performances. Senior Celia Kulis won the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 8.57 seconds, which re-broke her own school record. She was also third in the high jump, clearing 5-0.
The second school record came from senior Sarah LaVita, who was second in the shot put throwing 34-02.50. The previous record was held by Sarah Russell, a throw of 33-08 back in 2019.
Senior Kaitlyn Doherty, who recently announced that she will continue to compete next year at Springfield College joining former teammate Hannah LaVita, just missed out on breaking the school record in the 55-meter dash by .02 seconds. She finished at 7.45 seconds in the trials before ending at 7.48 seconds to take second place in the finals. The record is held by Alexcia Luna at 7.43 seconds.
In the same dash event, her sister Alison was sixth at 7.64 seconds and Madi Mulas was 47th at 7.99 seconds. Kaitlyn Doherty also added a 15th place in the long jump (15-2) and a 30th place in the 300 (45.37).
Senior Amanda Broussard had a strong day as she was fifth in the 300 with a personal best time of 43.08 seconds. She was also a part of the ninth place 4x400 relay team along with Angie Zaykovskaya, Emily Grace and Addy Hunt.
Also in the 300, Molly MacDonald finished 51st at 46.63 and Nokomis Bramentecohen was 78th at 49.26 seconds. In the 600, Zaykovskaya was 20th at 1:47.35 and Sophia Pitzen was 59th with a personal best time of 1:56.44. In the mile, Shea Cushing ran a personal best of 5:51.42 to finish 42nd at Mallory Brown was 62nd at 6:04.55.
In the two-mile, Hannah Bryson had a personal best time of 13:04.40 to take 16th and was followed by Olivia Erler, who was 24th at 13:40.32.
At Thursday's Meet, a number of the girls are seeded in the top eight of their respective events. Kulis is tied for first in the hurdles and fourth in the high jump. Broussard is second in the 300, Kaitlyn Doherty in the dash, LaVita in the shot put and the 4x200 relay team are seeded third. The 4x400 relay team is seeded fourth. Cushing is ranked fifth in the two-mile and ninth in the mile. Mollie Osgood is ranked sixth in the high jump, Alison Doherty in the dash, Zaykovskaya in the 600 and Hunt in the 1,000 are ranked seventh. Finally the 4x800 relay team is ranked eighth.
Turning to the boys team, at the 'Last Chance to Qualify Meet', in terms of individual efforts, senior Jeandre Abel was tops as he was 11th in the 55-meter dash at 6.81 and also took 20th in the high jump, clearing 5-8. Noah Carriere and John McNamara also competed in the dash finishing at 7.20 and 7.32 seconds, good for 99th and 125th, respectively.
In the other running events, Roman Moretti and Owen Mitchell were 38th at 46th in the 1,000 with times of 2:55.72 and 2:56.75, while, Ethan Kennedy and Thomas Burns finished 48th and 49th in the mile at 4:56.85 and 4:57.08, while the 4x400 relay team was 11th at 3:58.48, the 4x800 team was 21st at 9:38.57 and the 4x200 team was 29th at 1:40.36. Also, John Ware was 49th in the 55-meter hurdles at 9.30 seconds.
In the field events, Sean Patrone was 24th in the high jump clearing 5-6, Jack Melanson was 30th in the shot put throwing 38-04.50 and John Spencer was 50th at 35-07.50, and Jonathan Magliozzi was 46th in the long jump at 17-06.25.
In regards to the D4 State Meet, Abel enters as the seventh seed in both the dash and the 300, and the 4x800 team is ranked seventh.
(0) comments
